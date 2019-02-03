Fredericktown 42, Valle Catholic 33
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Fredericktown girls basketball team fell into another immediate hole while facing Valle Catholic for the second time in roughly 37 hours on Saturday morning.
But the Lady Blackcats avoided a repeat result, and snapped an 11-game losing slide dating back to mid-December in the first round of the MAAA Tournament.
Fredericktown forced 32 turnovers with steady pressure, and allowed no field goals in the fourth quarter while gaining separation for a 42-33 victory.
Mallory Mathes scored a game-high 12 points, and the Lady Blackcats advanced to face top seed Ste. Genevieve on Monday despite shooting just 24 percent from the field.
Marissa Hale, Kylee Bastie and Mathes rattled off three consecutive transition layups – including two off steals – to open the final stanza and build a six-point lead.
Kyndal Dodd overcame a frustrating start to compile nine points and 15 rebounds for Fredericktown (4-15). Bastie added eight points while Kayleigh Slinkard and Hale chipped in six each.
Mallory Weiler scored 10 points exclusively in the first half for Valle Catholic (9-11), which surged ahead 10-1 following her second 3-pointer.
Fredericktown had no turnovers in the first quarter, but struggled to make interior shots. An eventual rally transpired after a jumper by Riley Siebert spotted Valle an 18-10 advantage.
Hale drew her team within 25-22 on a putback just before halftime, and Mathes put the Lady Blackcats in front for the first time along the perimeter.
Ella Bertram finished a fast break, and Rachel Loida added a putback in response as Valle tied the game at 29-29 before enduring a barren fourth.
Siebert totaled six points with three blocks, and Lauren Staab grabbed seven rebounds in defeat.
Potosi 58, Valley 14
STE. GENEVIEVE – Potosi is hoping that a reliable defensive effort can begin to yield more victories or possible upsets as the season hits the stretch run.
The 6th-seeded Lady Trojans overwhelmed Valley from the outset by forcing 31 turnovers, and rolled 58-14 behind 15 points each from Cameryn Yount and Olivia Coleman.
Madeline Bradley and Annie McCaul provided eight points apiece, and fellow freshman Carley Hampton scored seven as Potosi (7-12) advanced to face West County on Tuesday.
Coleman capped a 20-0 run with a second-chance basket and layup off connecting passes during back-to-back possessions in the second quarter.
Hampton hit a 3-pointer for a 30-5 halftime lead, and Yount sandwiched two triples around a transition layup to highlight a 10-0 spurt out of the break.
Valley (7-14) suffered from 12 turnovers before attempting its third shot from the field. Its roster was further thinned when forward Becca Williams injured an ankle just before halftime.
Emily Bryan tallied eight points and five rebounds for the Lady Vikings.
Farmington 56, Kingston 27
STE. GENEVIEVE – McKenna Moore netted 14 points, Baylee Giliam tossed in 10 more, and 7th-seeded Farmington earned a 56-27 triumph over Kingston in a rare meeting between the programs.
The Knights limited their own turnover count to 10, and produced an 18-0 edge in bench scoring while also getting closer to full strength.
Senior guard Macey Pauls returned to action from injury with eight points. Farmington (8-11) extended a 27-17 halftime lead with a 14-4 scoring differential in the third quarter.
Turnovers began to pile up against Kingston (8-13), which managed to stay within single digits more than 15 minutes into the contest.
Gracie Moussette totaled 12 points and Madison Nelson added 11 to pace the Lady Cougars. Ashley Johnston brought down a game-high 13 rebounds.
Virginia Lugo pitched in seven points, and Abi Cassimatis grabbed seven rebounds for the Knights, who will face Central in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Arcadia Valley 73, Bismarck 8
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior Jaesa Brockes and sophomore Gracee Smith combined for 24 points in the first quarter, and fifth-seeded Arcadia Valley topped Bismarck 73-8.
Smith finished with 19 points overall, and Brockes totaled 17 as the Lady Tigers (13-6) cruised into a quarterfinal matchup against North County on Monday.
Josie Landrum netted 12 points while Katie Whited and Emily Bennett each tallied eight in the victory.
Bismarck slipped to 0-20 overall.
Oran 65, Central 59
JACKSON, Mo. – A huge third quarter by Oran was enough to withstand another offensive outburst from Central sophomore Sophia Horton on Saturday.
All-state senior guard Leah Cauble scored 27 points, and the Eagles edged Central 65-59 in a showdown of regional powers at the rescheduled Jackson Shootout.
Oran (15-5) captured its sixth consecutive win, and delivered a 23-7 run spanning eight minutes while turning a 28-26 halftime deficit into a 49-35 lead.
Horton drained four shots from beyond the arc, and posted 12 points in the second and fourth quarters to compile a game-high 30.
Kaley Kimball provided 11 points, and Callie Thurston dropped in nine for Central (16-3), which capped the opening period with a 13-10 edge.
Kaylee Payne added 14 points, and Jessica netted 11 for Oran.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 57, West County 54
STE. GENEVIEVE – After being dismantled by Valle Catholic in a conference showdown just a few nights earlier, the West County boys were motivated for an MAAA Tournament rematch.
But the eighth-seeded Warriors had an answer each time their late lead was threatened on Saturday, and survived a final heave from long range for a 57-54 triumph.
Kyle Gielow netted a team-high 15 points, and converted a 3-point play just before the third quarter concluded to give Valle Catholic a 44-37 advantage.
Carter Hoog provided 12 points, and Ryan Grein chipped in eight while making 6-of-6 free throws as the Warriors (12-9) earned a quarterfinal slot against top seed Farmington on Monday.
West County reduced an original 11-point deficit with a boost from the perimeter, and developed three separate opportunities to either tie or take the lead down the stretch.
An uncontested putback by Hayden Roney brought the Bulldogs within 50-48, and Dake McRaven nailed his third 3-pointer of the game with 1:11 remaining to make it 53-51.
Hoog and Grein padded the Valle lead by combining to sink four straight free throws following a key defensive stop, but two empty trips to the stripe left the outcome handing in the balance.
Ryan Retzer tallied a game-high 19 points, but could not connect on a long jumper with the hope of forcing overtime. Roney had 16 points and McRaven ended with 12 for the Bulldogs (10-10).
The game turned contentious at different moments, and intensity increased as the score tightened between the rivals, who shared the MAAA Small-School title along with Arcadia Valley.
Jordan Weiler drew the fourth foul on Bulldogs guard Chayton Akers in the second quarter, and made both tosses at the line to establish the largest lead at 28-17.
Retzer sparked a West County rally before halftime with a 3-pointer and driving layup, and Roney muscled through traffic for a basket. The halftime separation stood at 34-29.
Arcadia Valley 60, Kingston 28
STE. GENEVIEVE – Arcadia Valley erupted for 25 straight points over an eight-minute span of the first half, and rolled past Kingston 60-28 for its fifth consecutive win.
Carter Brogan scored 11 points before intermission to pace the seventh-seeded Tigers (9-12), who will face Potosi in the MAAA quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Taylon Jones and Corbin Rea finished interior shots through contact early on, and 3-pointers by Brogan and Luke Savage helped AV close the first quarter with a 25-4 lead.
Daniel Horn and Stephen Pursley each contributed 10 points, and Rea added nine off the bench. Arcadia Valley had 10 players in the scoring column, and maintained a 41-19 halftime spread.
Kingston (6-13) was hindered by 19 first-half turnovers, and netted only nine points after intermission. A basket by Roger Curtis invoked a running clock early in the fourth quarter.
Freshman forward Matt Nelson notched 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars despite missing a sizable segment of the action to patch a facial cut.
Ste. Genevieve 71, Bismarck 48
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior Chad Donze drained four 3-pointers, and Ste. Genevieve struck in transition to pull away from Bismarck 71-48 in the MAAA tourney opening round.
Christian Boyer provided 12 points exclusively during a second quarter capped by a 20-6 run, and fifth-seeded Ste. Genevieve (13-8) advanced to face Central on Monday.
Donze recorded a game-high 24 points, knocking down four field goals in the opening stanza, and went back-to-back from long range with Derek Morganthler early on.
Sam Stolzer tallied 15 points with a strong third quarter, and Morganthaler provided 10 points while Austin Kuehn chipped in eight for the Dragons.
Bismarck (3-17) sustained its 12th straight loss, but offered a solid showing as the No. 12 bottom seed with only six available players.
The Indians reduced a quick 11-3 hole to 16-15 on a dazzling behind-the-back assist from Logan Dunn to fellow senior Austin Droege early in the second quarter.
But Ste. Genevieve promptly worked passes into Boyer and Stolzer for baskets, and Donze broke ahead of the pack for a layup to punctuate a pivotal 13-0 response.
A halftime margin of 36-21 swelled to 57-32 before the third concluded, and reached 30 points on a follow by Kuehn, whose second 3-pointer dropped on the previous possession.
Dunn led all players with 11 rebounds, and equaled Droege with 17 points each for the Indians. Trevor Politte also reached double digits with 10 points.
Fredericktown 63, Valley 25
STE. GENEVIEVE – Forward Seth Laut spearheaded a balanced attack with 14 points, and pulled away seven rebounds as Fredericktown blitzed Valley 63-25 in the tournament nightcap.
Dylan St. Clair finished with 11 points, and Logan Winkelman netted 10 for the sixth-seeded Blackcats (10-9), who never looked back following an early 14-0 run.
Colton Rehkop sank a 3-pointer, and St. Clair dished to Laut for a 22-8 lead at the first quarter ended. St.Clair and Winkelman hit layups, and Clark Penuel beat the buzzer from the corner to make it 48-19.
Both teams shot well above 50 percent during the first half, but that success was skewed for one squad as Valley stumbled to 36 turnovers in the game.
Skylar DeClue powered the Vikings (8-10) with 14 points on a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, but the rest of his teammates were held in check. He registered the lone Valley basket of the third quarter.
Rehkop supplied nine points, and Alex Sikes netted eight in the win. Fredericktown will meet North County in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
