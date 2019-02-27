BONNE TERRE – When Breven McMullen was determined to attack the rim on Tuesday night, the North County defense was often relegated to hoping in vain that he would miss.
The junior forward established his dominance right away, and pumped in 26 points as the Central boys basketball team reached the Class 4, District 2 title game with surprising ease.
The Rebels seized control behind a nearly flawless third quarter, and prevailed 59-34 while defeating the rival Raiders for the third time in four meetings this season.
Jake Casey hit 6-of-6 free throws while scoring his 13 points after halftime, and Central (15-12) secured its chance to challenge Farmington one more time in the tournament final on Thursday.
North County (15-12) entered the contest unbeaten at home and accustomed to tight 32-minute battles. A triumph over Central on a buzzer beater in the regular season remains a shining memory.
The Rebels removed any potential for late drama from the equation this time. They instead erupted for a stunning 20-0 outburst that almost spanned an entire period.
Casey nailed an open 3-pointer after McMullen connected from the baseline, and later finished a drive through heavy contact for a conventional 3-point play.
Brent Wagner joined the fun with his own 3-point play on an aggressive drive, then dished on the run to 6-foot-9 center Tyce Laubinger for another one.
Drew Hamski made the margin 41-16 with a jumper, and North County achieved its lone points of the third quarter when senior Kolten Poorman went to the line with 4.1 seconds left.
While Laubinger protected the rim, his teammates likewise executed brilliantly to prevent North County from getting anything close to a comfortable look off dribble penetration over the last three quarters.
Sophomore star and slashing guard Karter Kekec scored his only basket on a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter, and senior forward John Starkey was completely blanked in his final game.
Poorman finished with a team-high eight points for the Raiders, and Noah Mesey drained two late strikes from the perimeter to match Clayton Crow and Cody Hubbard with six each.
McMullen capped his effort with a baseline runner, and Casey made it 56-32 with another 3-point play after spinning and finishing above two defenders.
Central committed only seven turnovers while obtaining its seventh win in nine games. The Rebels will turn their attention to a third meeting against the vaunted Knights.
North County watched its season end in deflating fashion despite a promising initial sequence. Hubbard ignited an opening 8-2 run with two quick triples, but the Raiders sputtered from there.
McMullen earlier blitzed North County for 42 points in an overtime Christmas Tournament showdown, and proved to be a haunting presence once more.
He brought Central within 12-11 by driving from midcourt for a layup before time expired in the opening stanza. McMullen then accounted for all 10 of the Rebels’ points during the second.
Consecutive 3-pointers put Central ahead to stay, and McMullen answered a Poorman three by netting a powerful driving layup and pull-up jumper for a 21-16 lead at intermission.
Laubinger provided eight points while Wagner grabbed eight rebounds in the victory. Central finished 14-of-17 collectively from the stripe.
