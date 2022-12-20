Monday Basketball: Giants stop 6-game slide

FARMINGTON – Despite a string of six consecutive losses, including two narrow ones last week, the St. Paul boys basketball program remains confident that a breakthrough awaits on the horizon.

The Giants averted some potential stumbling blocks on Monday night, and returned to the win column while avenging the overtime setback that began their recent skid.

Senior guard DeVontae Minor totaled 24 points, five assists and three steals, and improved perimeter defense sparked a turnaround in the second quarter as St. Paul beat Bourbon 63-54.

Brett Peak added 11 points, and Will Folk grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench as the Giants withstood an early outside shooting barrage from the visiting Warhawks.

St. Paul (2-8) was on the verge of pulling away early in the fourth quarter when a questionable traveling call negated an imminent layup by Minor with the margin at 44-34.

Bourbon (6-4) capitalized on a 3-pointer by Nathan Johnson, and Josh Burns pivoted in the lane to bring the visitors within five on their next possession.

But the Giants produced several clutch shots to stay ahead. Minor drilled a corner triple off an inbounds pass after St. Paul appeared to deflect the ball out, then restored a double-digit lead with a driving layup.

Grant Anderson banked in a pull-up jumper to extend a 49-43 advantage, and helped Minor earn subsequent free throws with a strong outlet pass from a rebounding scramble.

Johnson drained his seventh 3-pointer in a final push by the Warhawks at 55-50 with 1:18 remaining. St. Paul retaliated from the line, and Folk punctuated the victory with a catch and finish at the rim.

Anderson totaled 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Giants. Isaiah Dumas also scored 10 as the fourth man in double digits while Folk chipped in eight.

Johnson ended the night with 23 points, and Josh Burns supplied a constant force inside with 14 points and 16 rebounds for Bourbon as players had the liberty to be extra physical.

The Warhawks connected five times from long range in the first quarter, and broke in front 13-4 as St. Paul was punished for leaving Anderson open in the corners.

St. Paul trailed 21-13 when the stanza concluded, then shifted the flow of the game by controlling the mid-range battle and outscoring the opposition 14-2 in the second.

Minor began the comeback with a dish to Folk, and Dumas posted up to score off an entry lob from Anderson. Minor followed with a steal in the backcourt and uncontested layup.

Anderson and Peak produced the tying and go-ahead field goals by securing offensive rebounds, and the Giants headed into halftime with a promising 27-23 edge.

A crucial 13-0 run extended into the third quarter, as Peak converted a 3-point play from the paint and Anderson hit a jumper for a 34-23 separation.

The Warhawks could not offset a ragged 11-minute stretch that yielded just two points. Jacob Burns scored eight while Peyton Cranford chipped in four steals.

West County 50, Doniphan 49

LEADWOOD – Ty Harlow ended a long possession by sinking the latter of two free throws with 4.8 seconds left, and West County edged Doniphan 50-49 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs squandered an 11-point lead in the third quarter, but regained momentum with a 6-0 scoring run on baskets in the paint by Caden Merrill, Harlow and Garrisson Turner.

Doniphan pulled even again on a powerful putback from senior forward Kameron Barton with 1:46 left in regulation, but remained in a patient man-to-man defense as time dwindled away.

West County (6-3) burned two timeouts while moving the ball along the perimeter for 1 minute, 41 seconds, before Harlow crossed over to draw contact on a drive into the lane.

The Dons nearly stole the victory as time expired after racing the length of the court, but a runner failed to connect off the glass from about 8 feet along the right side.

Harlow finished with 12 points and Merrill added 11. The Bulldogs opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, and led 29-20 at halftime after Harlow made a steal and found Merrill inside.

Chasten Horton scored on a lob pass to begin the third quarter, creating the largest separation of the evening, but Doniphan (6-2) answered with a 15-4 surge over the next 5 ½ minutes.

Turner tallied nine points, and Horton provided eight for West County.

The Dons, whose last three contests have been decided by two points or less, captured the Clarkton Christmas Tournament title on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Paul 65, Bourbon 38

FARMINGTON – The St. Paul girls held visiting Bourbon scoreless until the final possession of the first quarter, and cruised to a 65-38 victory despite being soundly outrebounded on Monday night.

Senior guard Brylee Durbin delivered a huge opening stanza at both ends of the court, and compiled 37 points, 12 steals, six rebounds and four assists overall to power the Giants.

St. Paul (4-4) opened the game on a crushing 25-0 run. Durbin turned four separate steals into transition layups, and nailed a 22-footer from the top of the circle while totaling 15 first-quarter points.

Mia Sherrill added a turnaround shot from the low block, and Sammy Jo Pemberton banked a 3-poitner off a rebound and kickout pass from Pippa Detring to bolster the sustained rally.

Bourbon (3-6) never stopped playing hard, especially along the boards, and salvaged a winning second quarter to draw within 33-14 at halftime.

Sophomore forward Rayna Claus netted 20 of her 24 points in the second half, and snapped the shutout on a conventional 3-point play with 5.8 seconds remaining in the opening stanza.

Durbin produced all eight St. Paul points of the second, and cashed in two more Bourbon turnovers for layups to restore a 39-16 advantage.

Sherrill worked inside for eight points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 12 overall. Pemberton also reached double digits with 11 after finishing a couple of fast-break assists from Durbin.

Marisa Enke grabbed 15 rebounds while adding eight points for the Warhawks, whose youthful roster features one senior and no juniors.

Enke battled through traffic for three baskets in the second period. Forward Avery Sutton also crashed with aggression for 13 rebounds, but Bourbon had no answers to contain Durbin.

Pemberton and Sherrill each grabbed six rebounds for the Giants.