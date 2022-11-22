Monday Basketball: Starkey nets career best, Cats and Dogs win at AV

IRONTON – Andrew Starkey quickly finalized a delayed milestone, and turned in his newest memorable performance on Monday night at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Fredericktown guard crossed 1,000 varsity points with an early driving layup around a screen, and scored a career best of 38 during a 68-51 victory over Bismarck in the opening round.

Already the source of game-winning buzzer beaters in two previous tourney appearances, Starkey and the third-seeded Blackcats would not require a dramatic finish to advance this time.

Riley Fraire starred from the low post with six field goals in the first quarter, and finished with 19 points and five rebounds while Zander Stephens chipped in five assists.

Fredericktown (1-0) built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and will face West County in the second semifinal on Wednesday night.

Bismarck (0-1) debuted its second stint under veteran coach Lance Sprenkel, who guided the team to consecutive district titles more than two decades ago.

Junior forward Sven Wilson compiled 15 points and eight rebounds for the Indians, who continued a first-round drought spanning at least 30 years despite showing marked improvement.

Garrett Mork added eight points and three steals. Bismarck was bolstered by eight 3-pointers, and engaged in several physical rebounding battles.

But Fredericktown carried a 33-20 halftime advantage, and Starkey outscored the Indians by himself in a 17-point third quarter.

He finished a smooth reverse layup off a baseline drive, and nailed a pull-up jumper before his fourth 3-pointer capped the stanza at 54-34.

Bismarck moved the ball into Wilson for three separate pairs of free throws in the fourth quarter, and drew within 59-45 with 3:50 to play.

Starkey answered with a driving layup, and Jordan Collier connected from long range after following a turnover to ensure the outcome.

Tanner Martinez totaled eight points while missing key minutes due to three first-half fouls, and the Indians sputtered with a series of missed shots near the rim out of halftime.

Starkey ended his junior season stalled at 999 points, and waited nine months to pass the celebrated threshold. Once he scored, the focus shifted to Fraire, whose turnaround jumper made it 21-10.

Carter Hedrick and Gavin Butery each drained two 3-pointers for Bismarck.

West County 60, Ellington 52

IRONTON – Intensity and effort helped second-seeded West County control the third quarter and prevail 60-52 over Ellington in the AV Thanksgiving Tournament first round on Monday night.

Garrisson Turner scored a game-high 20 points while making four steals. The Bulldogs coaxed 24 turnovers, often scrambling on the floor, and advanced to face Fredericktown on Wednesday.

West County (1-1) trailed in the final minute of the second quarter, but Caden Merrill drained a tying baseline jumper ahead of a steal with 9 seconds left.

Ty Harlow calmly lobbed one of his nine assists to center Chasten Horton for a catch and layup, and the Bulldogs steadily extended their 27-25 halftime lead.

Horton converted a third chance on the boards, Turner streaked in for a layup off a midcourt steal, and Merrill stripped a rebound away for an uncontested basket at 46-32.

Ellington (0-1) played with more ferocity down the stretch, and trailed 52-42 with 5:20 remaining after Colby Hedrick finished through contact and Brock Morey splashed a 3-pointer.

West County reinforced its defensive pressure, and ultimately held on when the Whippets committed three straight turnovers over the final 29 seconds after making it 57-52.

With three fouls left to give moments earlier, Ellington waited more than 30 seconds to concede the first. The Bulldogs missed two subsequent front-end free throws.

West County finished a meager 4-of-13 from the line overall, but Turner drilled a clinching pair after an Ellington skip pass against a double team sailed out of bounds.

Merrill finished with 13 points and three steals, and the 6-foot-5 Horton hammered down a couple of dunks on feeds from Harlow while producing 10 points and three steals.

Senior guard Conor Miller notched 11 of his 16 points in the opening period, and handed Ellington a 13-12 lead after drilling his third 3-pointer.

Hedrick also contributed 16 points, and Jacob Buford chipped in 10 for the Whippets, who performed above the level of a No. 7 seed and enjoyed a promising 7-0 start.

Turner created a 10-10 tie on his third basket, and nine lead changes ensued before halftime. Levi Hale secured a game-high 10 rebounds for West County.

Kingston 63, Perryville 47

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Kingston overcame the massive size advantage of improved Perryville in the post to open the season with 63-47 road victory on Monday night.

Cody Yates began his junior campaign with 28 points, including a two-handed slam off an assist from Corey Kemper, as the Cougars turned effective defensive pressure into fast-break offense.

Kingston (1-0) had its 19-12 lead through first quarter reduced to 30-26 at halftime, but outscored the Pirates 16-8 in the fourth to pull away.

Collin Sumpter tallied 14 points and Wyatt Johnson netted 10 for the Cougars, who return to action on Saturday against Marquand at the Valley Tournament.

South Iron 70, Lesterville 22

IRONTON – Sawyer Huff scored his game-high 18 points before halftime for the reigning Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament and Class 1 state champions on Monday night.

Martez Burse finished with 14 points, including a fast-break dunk in the third quarter, and Marquis Burse added nine as South Iron routed Lesterville 70-22.

South Iron (1-0) overpowered the eighth-seeded Bearcats for a 38-1 lead less than 11 minutes into the contest, and advanced to face either Arcadia Valley or Clearwater in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Wyatt Williams paced Lesterville (0-1) with 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 76, Sikeston 34

FARMINGTON – Senior forward Jade Roth scored 12 points, and Skylar Sweeney added 11 within a balanced attack as the Farmington girls eased past visiting Sikeston 76-34 on Monday night.

An explosive second quarter fueled the Knights, whose 11-9 edge through eight minutes swelled to 43-16 by halftime. Madison Mills and Grace Duncan also reached double digits with 10 points each.

Farmington (2-0) received eight points apiece from Brynn Johnson, Shelby Bowling and Jayce Jarvis.

Sikeston (0-2) collectively sank a solid 10-of-12 free throws in defeat. Jakiah Adams knocked down three 3-pointers while netting a game-high 16 for the Bulldogs.