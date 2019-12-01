CALEDONIA – The Kingston guards recognized by the second quarter Saturday that sophomore center Matt Nelson posed a serious matchup problem for the Bismarck defense.
Nelson scored a school-record 47 points with 19 field goals – mostly from the low post—and was pulled from the action with about 4 ½ minutes remaining.
The third-seeded Cougars emerged from a slow start with a more efficient second half, and defeated the Indians 81-49 in the boys’ opening round of the Valley Tournament.
Kingston (2-0) increased a 37-26 halftime lead throughout the third quarter, and had a 20-6 scoring edge in the fourth while advancing to face Bourbon on Tuesday.
Wyatt Jessen added six points, and was part of a committee of players making unselfish assists to Nelson that included Kyle Vandergriff, Boots Jessen, Dylan Morrison and Terry Mitchelle.
Sophomore Ethan Dugal scored 11 points to lead Bismarck (0-3), while Jase Campbell and Reid Rider dropped in eight apiece.
Valley 64, St. Paul 42
CALEDONIA – Tournament host Valley bounced back from a lopsided loss one night earlier to defeat St. Paul 64-42 in the first round Saturday.
Stetson McCoy shared game-high honors with 15 points for the Vikings (1-2), who will face top seed Bunker on Tuesday night.
St. Paul will meet Marquand in the consolation bracket on Monday after getting 15 points from Ryan Dempsey.
Valley carried a 36-17 halftime lead.
