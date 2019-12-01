{{featured_button_text}}
Roundup Kingston

Kingston center Matt Nelson (42) shoots from the lane during an MAAA boys tournament consolation game against Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Mineral Area College.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CALEDONIA – The Kingston guards recognized by the second quarter Saturday that sophomore center Matt Nelson posed a serious matchup problem for the Bismarck defense.

Nelson scored a school-record 47 points with 19 field goals – mostly from the low post—and was pulled from the action with about 4 ½ minutes remaining.

The third-seeded Cougars emerged from a slow start with a more efficient second half, and defeated the Indians 81-49 in the boys’ opening round of the Valley Tournament.

Kingston (2-0) increased a 37-26 halftime lead throughout the third quarter, and had a 20-6 scoring edge in the fourth while advancing to face Bourbon on Tuesday.

Wyatt Jessen added six points, and was part of a committee of players making unselfish assists to Nelson that included Kyle Vandergriff, Boots Jessen, Dylan Morrison and Terry Mitchelle.

Sophomore Ethan Dugal scored 11 points to lead Bismarck (0-3), while Jase Campbell and Reid Rider dropped in eight apiece.

Valley 64, St. Paul 42

CALEDONIA – Tournament host Valley bounced back from a lopsided loss one night earlier to defeat St. Paul 64-42 in the first round Saturday.

Stetson McCoy shared game-high honors with 15 points for the Vikings (1-2), who will face top seed Bunker on Tuesday night.

St. Paul will meet Marquand in the consolation bracket on Monday after getting 15 points from Ryan Dempsey.

Valley carried a 36-17 halftime lead. 

