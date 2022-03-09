New Madrid again ends season for Rebels

FARMINGTON – A traditional 2-3 zone defense helped the Central boys basketball team contain highly athletic New Madrid through one half of action on Tuesday night.

But the Eagles saw their chance to pounce after all-state Central guard Jobe Bryant picked up his third and fourth fouls and watched three pivotal minutes of the third quarter from the bench.

Back-to-back powerful dunks from Jadis Jones and Marcelous Phillips highlighted a 13-5 push, and New Madrid prevailed 64-53 in the Class 4 state sectional round at Farmington Civic Center.

Senior guard Shamar Williamson emerged from a slow start to score 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and sank 7-of-9 free throws while grabbing six rebounds in the victory.

New Madrid (19-7) shot an impressive 62 percent from the field after intermission, and advanced to face Lift for Life in a quarterfinal clash on Saturday at Jefferson College.

Central (20-6) hung tough in a rematch from last year’s playoffs, committing just seven turnovers with one in the second half while hitting 8-of-17 shots from 3-point range.

Bryant drained five threes on his way to a game-high 24 points in defeat, and had another reduced to a two-point field goal on a missed call by the officiating crew after deliberation.

A photograph showed that Bryant released his shot with both feet behind the arc just before the buzzer sounded in the second quarter. He was fouled and made the free throw on what became a 3-point play.

That sequence still handed the Rebels momentum amid a narrow 26-24 deficit, and trumped a smooth runner that Jones knocked down seconds earlier for New Madrid.

The Eagles regrouped in the locker room, however, and their stars soon began to shine while rebounding and defending with more ferocity.

Williamson cashed in his own rebound for free throws, and was part of a four-shot possession along the boards before Phillips converted through contact for a 38-28 lead.

Bryant temporarily departed after being called for his fourth personal while trying to separate from a defender in a backcourt on an inbound pass.

Jones energized his team and fans with a steal and slam, then tracked a loose rebound and found Phillips streaking ahead in transition for another thunderous flush.

Kendall Horton sank his third jumper of the third quarter for Central, but was answered by Williamson on a 3-pointer as time expired for a 47-33 difference.

Bryant, who surpassed 1,000 career points as a sophomore about a month ago, returned as the fourth period began to score 13 points over a stretch of 6 ½ minutes.

His fifth and final triple included a foul shot that he also converted to make it 59-49 with 1:13 remaining. The Rebels would not draw closer from there.

Phillips totaled 14 points with 10 rebounds, and Jones provided nine points while bolstering the New Madrid interior defense with five blocks. Kenyon King and A.J. Ruff chipped in eight points each.

Horton finished with 13 points, and Caden Casey tallied six points with six rebounds for Central, which erased an early 13-4 deficit by closing the first quarter on a 9-0 run.

King sparked the Eagles off the bench by draining three early jumpers, including a couple of open 3-pointers, as the opposing Rebels sagged to stop dribble penetration.

Horton answered with a pull-up jumper and subsequent putback before Casey connected from the right corner to square the contest at 13-13.

New Madrid stalled with its next possession for more than a full minute, only to suffer a traveling violation when the Rebels suddenly extended double-team pressure along the perimeter.

Central shut down the post players of the Eagles in the second quarter, and picked up five points from reserve guard Kannon Harlow before a Bryant go-ahead three made it 21-19.

But three baskets each from guards Adrian Smith and Ruff on slashing layups and mid-range jumpers ultimately put New Madrid ahead to stay.

Senior forward Grant Manion received an ovation after being removed with 35 seconds left for the Rebels, who made 13-of-21 free throws compared to 12-of-22 by the Eagles.

Central is projected to return seven players from its current varsity rotation, along with healing guard Mason Williams, who missed the entire season following knee surgery.

