FARMINGTON – A historic postseason push by the West County boys basketball team ended against a New Madrid County Central program with an established pedigree of success.

Division I two-sport prospect Jadis Jones dominated with 31 points, and the Eagles applied relentless defensive pressure to defeat the Bulldogs 71-38 in the Class 3 state quarterfinal round on Friday night.

B.J. Williamson finished with 19 points, Brayden Newson added 11 more, and NMCC (22-7) advanced to face Lafayette County in the semifinals next Friday in Springfield.

West County (16-12) reached the final eight for the first time in program history on the heels of double-digit, second-half comebacks in district title and state sectional wins.

But the talent and speed of the fourth-ranked Eagles could not be equaled. New Madrid County Central opened with 9-0 run that could have been even larger if not for several early misses at the rim.

Jones dribbled in and switched hands on a layup as time expired in the first quarter. He netted six quick points within a minute, including two transition dunks, and tallied 20 points before halftime.

West County was hampered by three first-quarter fouls against senior center Chasten Horton, who had anchored his squad with 26 and 32 points in the last two games amid a season-ending knee injury to teammate Caden Merrill.

Horton picked up a fourth foul moments after breaking ahead for a slam – his second and last field goal of the game – but the Bulldogs battled to stay within 36-22 at intermission.

Williamson helped NMCC, which placed third in the Class 4 state tournament last year, extend the lead in the third quarter by driving against a variety of defensive looks.

Sophomore guard and top ball handler Ty Harlow paced reigning MAAA Small-School champion West County with 15 points on five 3-point shots.

Levi Hale scored on a couple of entry passes while adding 10 points, and Jaxon Campbell ended with seven as drilling an arching triple to make it 53-32 at the third-quarter buzzer.