{{featured_button_text}}
North County Kekec

North County junior Karter Kekec (24) dribbles during a road game against Arcadia Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Karter Kekec notched 26 points on Saturday as the North County boys basketball team held off St. Vincent 65-61 as part of the JCAA Shootout.

 

Freshman Jobe Smith compiled nine points, six steals and five assists for the Raiders (3-3).

Clayton Crow reached double figures with 10 points.

North County holds the No. 5 seed, and will face Herculaneum in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Paul 53, Meadow Heights 32

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – St. Paul Lutheran finished one spot better than its original seed in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic on Saturday.

Paige Ames scored a game-high 23 points, and the Giants prevailed 53-32 over Meadow Heights for seventh place at the Show-Me Center.

The eighth-seeded Giants (4-5) seized control quickly to build an eventual 26-12 halftime lead.

Gracie Cook finished with 12 points for Meadow Heights (2-4).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments