BONNE TERRE – Clayton Crow coaxed a spinning shot amid heavy contact near the rim, then converted his 3-point play from the line to give North County its largest lead on Wednesday night.
But the Raiders relaxed for a short spell after scoring on their first possession of the fourth quarter, and were soon forced to withstand a serious De Soto threat down the stretch.
Just when North County showed signs of greatest vulnerability, Karter Kekec made the decision to attack instead of continuing to melt the clock.
The junior standout notched a game-high 29 points plus seven rebounds, and sank 9-of-12 free throws overall to help secure a 62-53 home victory.
Crow totaled 15 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders, who established a 49-34 advantage before De Soto answered with a 12-1 surge over the next four minutes.
Cody Petty scored on an outlet pass, then made a steal and assisted Levi Fischer 2-on-1 as the Dragons won three separate races to the basket.
North County (8-5) came up empty on a series of longer possessions, and De Soto (3-11) rallied back to 52-49 when Nick Krodinger drained his second straight 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining.
Kekec caught a skip pass and bolted down the baseline for a layup while drawing a foul. A perfect trip to the stripe countered a Petty basket and restored a 56-51 lead with 40.2 seconds left.
The Raiders induced a critical 5-second violation on the ensuing inbounds play, and freshman Jobe Smith added two clinching free throws to finish with nine points in the win.
Krodinger paced the Dragons with 16 points while Petty tallied 11 and Fischer added nine more. Jordan Mertens, their 6-foot-7 center, collected a game-high 11 rebounds.
Mertens blocked four shots in the contest, and his post presence was a clear factor during the first half as North County elected to move the ball for mid-range jumpers.
De Soto narrowly trailed 32-31 after executing two backdoor cuts for layups by Krodinger and Fischer around a North County offensive foul.
But the Raiders proved more willing to force their way inside. Kekec and Crow were fouled on made baskets, and Nolan Reed got the roll while crossing the paint to highlight a 17-3 run.
The Raiders committed only nine turnovers, and will open their MAAA Large-School schedule by hosting Potosi on Friday.
Wil Claywell swished an early triple for North County, but a conventional 3-point play by Corey Gibbs pushed De Soto ahead 10-7.
Karter Kekec sank a go-ahead 16-footer with seven seconds left in the first quarter, then dominated the second period with 12 points despite picking up second charging foul.
He drilled a corner 3-pointer as a defender slightly sagged, and brother Kooper Kekec set up Reed for a layup that created a 30-26 halftime edge.
Petty dished out five assists for De Soto, which finished 11-of-17 from the line.
