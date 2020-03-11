Notre Dame pulls away as Rebels compile fouls

Notre Dame stole an inbounds pass moments later, and Landewee drained a 3-pointer. He answered a crossing layup by Cade Scherffius at 36-32 with six consecutive made free throws.

The Bulldogs also intensified their perimeter defense to shut down the top Central threats, and capped the third period with an invigorating sequence.

Caleb LeGrand blocked a corner shot by McMullen, and Jansen beat the buzzer from 22 feet along the right wing to hand Notre Dame a 42-36 lead.

Points in the paint were scarce for the Rebels until sophomore forward Jason Pyatt provided three field goals in the fourth quarter. He equaled senior Drew Hamski with eight points each.

But Landewee kept the Bulldogs in control with a slashing layup, and Dohogne converted a 3-point play at 50-40 as his wild flip through contact banked high off the glass and through the cylinder.

Scherffius fouled out moments later after drawing two early charges on the Bulldogs, and freshman guard Mason Williams picked up his fourth, enabling Notre Dame to work against less pressure down the stretch.