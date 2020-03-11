Notre Dame pulls away as Rebels compile fouls

FARMINGTON – After building momentum and a five-point lead on Tuesday night, foul trouble caught up to the Central boys basketball team.
Notre Dame closed the third quarter on a pivotal 13-2 run spanning four minutes, and wore a path to the charity stripe while prevailing 60-47 in a Class 4 sectional playoff game.
Senior guard Tyler Landewee scored 19 points, Hayden Jansen and Kam Dohogne added 12 each, and the Bulldogs (25-4) advanced to face Westminster Christian on Saturday.
Notre Dame was rewarded for running an aggressive offense through its driving guards, compared to a Central attack that stayed more perimeter oriented.
The District 1 champions sank 25-of-33 free throws while the Rebels were just 2-of-3 overall. The second-half foul disparity reached 13-3 before 10 minutes had fully elapsed.
Breven McMullen, one of four starting seniors, netted 19 points in his final varsity game, including five of the nine 3-pointers made by Central (21-8).
Brent Wagner tracked down a long outlet near the sideline, then fired a skip pass to McMullen for a go-ahead triple before sinking one of his own for a 34-29 advantage.
Notre Dame stole an inbounds pass moments later, and Landewee drained a 3-pointer. He answered a crossing layup by Cade Scherffius at 36-32 with six consecutive made free throws.
The Bulldogs also intensified their perimeter defense to shut down the top Central threats, and capped the third period with an invigorating sequence.
Caleb LeGrand blocked a corner shot by McMullen, and Jansen beat the buzzer from 22 feet along the right wing to hand Notre Dame a 42-36 lead.
Points in the paint were scarce for the Rebels until sophomore forward Jason Pyatt provided three field goals in the fourth quarter. He equaled senior Drew Hamski with eight points each.
But Landewee kept the Bulldogs in control with a slashing layup, and Dohogne converted a 3-point play at 50-40 as his wild flip through contact banked high off the glass and through the cylinder.
Scherffius fouled out moments later after drawing two early charges on the Bulldogs, and freshman guard Mason Williams picked up his fourth, enabling Notre Dame to work against less pressure down the stretch.
Dohogne nailed a 3-pointer with 1:57 left to bookend an 11-0 spurt as the margin swelled to 58-40. The next possession brought the first Central free throws of the night.
The Rebels made their third state playoff appearance in four years, and began the third quarter on an 11-1 burst after trailing 28-23 at halftime.
Justice Thoma rattled in a jumper to spot Notre Dame an early 11-4 lead, but McMullen burned the Bulldogs with consecutive open threes to forge a 13-13 tie.
LeGrand was fouled on a made layup to restore a 22-17 edge for Notre Dame, but Hamski provided the long-range answer with two 3-pointers to pull within 25-23.
Landewee foreshadowed his strong second half by using a dazzling cross-over dribble to create space and draw eventual contact in the final seconds before intermission.
Williams collected six assists for Central, and is projected as the lone returning starter for veteran head coach Allen Davis.