Potosi denies Kingston with clutch free throws

POTOSI – Sophomore forward Luke Brabham often placed himself in prime position to receive interior passes from the Potosi guards on Tuesday night.

And when star forward Matt Nelson appeared to have made the clinching defensive play for Kingston, the basketball managed to find him anyway.

Brabham collected an unexpected carom near the rim and sank two free throws under intense pressure with 4.7 seconds remaining to give the Trojans a wild 62-61 victory.

Potosi (9-8) was either ahead or locked in one of seven ties for more than 31 of 32 minutes played, yet still needed the favorable bounce to escape.

Nelson timed his leap perfectly to deflect a jumper in the lane by senior guard Malachi Peppers. Brabham reacted first to gather the ball, and coaxed the fifth foul from Cody Yates on his putback attempt.

Brabham converted on both tosses from the line to finish with a career-high 24 points, and removed the most dynamic scoring threat of the Cougars in the process.

Kingston raced into the frontcourt with Yates resigned to the bench for the final sequence, and Giuseppe Ghirlanda left his heavily contested 17-footer short as time expired.

Ty Mills scored all 11 of his points in the second half while Gabe Brawley and Peppers each chipped in eight points plus five assists for the Trojans.

Two engaged and vocal student sections enhanced an electric atmosphere that never waned from the outset. The neighboring teams then delivered arguably their most intriguing head-to-head battle to date.

Kingston (14-3) never allowed the Trojans to establish a lead larger than seven. But through more than three quarters, Potosi managed to counter every challenge by the visitors.

Already on course for their best season in program history, the Cougars intended to finally conquer the largest of three high schools located in Washington County.

They came closer than ever.

Both clubs comfortably tapped deep into their rosters. Two reserves handed Kingston its first lead at 55-53 as Wyatt Johnson dished from the high post to Collin Sumpter with 5:10 remaining.

Potosi missed five consecutive shots from the field until Mills buried his third 3-pointer along the left wing to regain the lead. Brabham pushed the difference to three at the stripe.

Kingston regrouped as Sumpter received a feed from Dylan Morrison and finished a 3-point play amid traffic to make it 58-58 with 1:14 left.

Yates was magnificent while notching 20 of his 25 points before halftime, and also ripped down a game-high 12 rebounds. His biggest moment arrived with just 17 seconds to play.

After the Trojans split two separate pairs of free throws for a two-point lead, Morrison zipped a long pass toward Yates, who briefly hesitated before nailing the go-ahead triple in the left corner.

But the hopes of another milestone triumph were dashed on the ensuing possession, along with the Cougars’ signature seven-game win streak that spanned more than a month.

Ghirlanda had 11 points and Nelson tallied 10 while providing five blocks for Kingston, which could not overcome a 10-of-19 showing from the line, including just a single toss in the second half.

The competitive rivalry featured a friendly handshake just before tip-off between Peppers and Kingston senior Wyatt Jessen. They crashed hard to the surface while tussling for the initial rebound of the game seconds later, and the foundation was laid for an eventual classic.

As both teams incorporated some ferocious defensive pressure, Potosi was more successful in combating it with only 10 turnovers while forcing 15.

Brabham was the beneficiary of effective drives by Brawley and Peppers, who combined to assist each of his six field goals in the first quarter.

Not to be outdone was Yates, who showed equal ability to attack and sink pull-up jumpers while netting the first 13 Kingston points over six minutes.

Brawley generated the largest Potosi advantage at 20-13 after hitting two 3-pointers, but Nelson scored through contact after Corey Kemper saved an offensive rebound.

Kingston made nine separate trips to the line in the second quarter alone, but failed to fully capitalize. Six quick points from Zane West instead helped the Trojans keep a 36-34 halftime edge.

The first nine shots made by Brabham all originated from within five feet. As Kingston adjusted to deny passes into the paint, he stepped out to swish a baseline jumper for a 51-45 lead.

The Cougars answered on a conventional 3-point play from Morrison before Ghirlanda struck from the perimeter to send a 51-51 thriller into the fourth quarter.

