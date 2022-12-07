Raiders clip Windsor; MAAA teams finish well

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Layne Wigger sank a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left in regulation, and North County won as a newcomer at the Gene Steighorst Tournament on Tuesday night.

The Raiders overcome early foul danger and a 1-of-8 shooting performance in the fourth quarter to edge Windsor 62-61 in the opening round.

Wigger capped his strong offensive game with 25 points and six assists by drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt after the Owls missed a potential go-ahead shot in the lane.

The senior guard misfired on his first two free throws of the sequence, but calmly knocked down the third as the Raiders finished the final stanza with just six points.

North County (2-2) established its largest lead at 53-42 with 1:42 left in the third quarter after Wigger followed a 3-pointer by reserve guard Zane Huff with a connection from the right side.

But the Raiders turned cold from there. Windsor (3-1) got a steal and layup from Brenton Shirk just before time expired to make the margin 55-49, and eventually completed its comeback.

Layton Hollis turned a backcourt steal into a tying layup at 55-55 with 4:23 left, and the Owls regained a 61-60 edge when A.J. Patrick finished a turnaround in the paint.

Wigger split two free throws after creating off the dribble to bring North County even with 1:06 left, and was 4-of-9 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Civey scored 11 of his 13 points before halftime, and also grabbed 13 rebounds. The Raiders carried a 36-30 lead at the break, and advanced to face Festus in the semifinal round on Friday.

Jobe Smith also posted a double-double in the victory with 11 points and 10 rebounds. His 3-pointer marked the lone made field goal of the fourth quarter for his squad.

Windsor answered a confident 10-2 start by the Raiders with a sudden 14-1 awakening over the last four minutes of the opening period to lead 16-11.

But the Owls endured eight turnovers in the second against solid defense. Civey and Wigger combined for 16 points in the quarter, and North County jumped ahead 32-22 on a triple by Drew Johnson.

Hollis netted 17 points and Patrick dropped in 16 for Windsor. Shirk zipped multiple excellent entry passes from the top of the circle while totaling 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kooper Kekec made four assists for the Raiders.

Potosi 69, Jefferson 55

FESTUS, Mo. – Sophomore guard Carter Whitley exploded for 16 points in the first quarter, and Potosi rolled past Jefferson 69-55 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans posted a 22-10 scoring edge with Gabe Brawley accounting for 13 in the second period to lead 40-21 at halftime.

Whitley finished with 31 points and three steals overall, and Brawley totaled 20 points while connecting three times from beyond the arc.

Zane West anchored the defense with five steals and nine rebounds while adding six points for Potosi (3-1). J.T. Cross grabbed five rebounds.

Nate Breeze compiled 20 points while hitting 9-of-10 free throws for Jefferson (2-3). Camren Johnson had 12 points, and Sam Stokes chipped in nine.

West County 64, De Soto 59

LEADWOOD – West County delivered a strong fourth quarter, outscoring De Soto 21-13, and rallied at home for a 64-59 victory on Tuesday night.

Garrisson Turner scored a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs, who reversed an 18-15 deficit after one quarter to grab a 34-31 halftime lead.

West County (3-2), playing for the first time in 12 days, also received 13 points from Levi Hale plus 11 more from senior Caden Merrill.

Evan McClinton and Cole McClinton each tallied 17 points in defeat. De Soto carried a 46-43 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Ste. Genevieve 70, Saxony Lutheran 59

JACKSON, Mo. – Ricky Hunter continued a string of productive games to start his senior season, and Kaden Flye provided a crucial boost for Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday night.

The Dragons trailed Saxony Lutheran before outscoring the Crusaders 22-10 during the fourth quarter, and emerged with a 70-59 road triumph.

Hunter drained four 3-pointers, and netted a game-high 25 while dishing out several assists. Flye had seven of his 17 points in the final period for Ste. Genevieve (3-1).

Senior forward Aiden Boyer also had a strong outing with 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Saxony Lutheran entered halftime holding a slight advantage at 33-31. Aaron Zoellner produced 18 points, and Jonathan Hartmann added 15 in defeat.

Valle Catholic 74, Perryville 58

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Chase Fallert highlighted four players in double figures with 24 points, and Valle Catholic opened its season by pulling away from Perryville 74-58 on Tuesday night.

Clayton Drury finished with 16 points for the Warriors, who limited the host Pirates to six points in the fourth quarter while steadily increasing a 54-52 lead.

Valle Catholic (1-0) assumed a 40-32 halftime edge after the first quarter concluded in a 16-16 tie.

Sam Drury and Harry Oliver each contributed 10 points. The Warriors will host Ste. Genevieve for the cross-town rivalry game on Friday.