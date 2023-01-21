Raiders continue string of success over Knights

FARMINGTON – Comprised entirely of seniors, the North County starting five seized the opportunity to assert early control against younger Farmington.

The Raiders established a double-digit lead within the first 5 ½ minutes, and topped the rival Knights for an eighth straight time, 74-61, on Friday night.

Layne Wigger finished with 19 points, and Andrew Civey totaled 15 points with six rebounds from the post before fouling out. North County (8-8, 1-2) committed only nine turnovers.

Farmington (7-10, 1-2) whittled a maximum 24-point deficit to nine in the closing minutes, but could not fully overcame a shaky start at home.

Sophomore guard Logan Schaupert was contained by solid perimeter defense prior to halftime, then delivered 18 of his game-high 20 points for the Knights after returning from the break.

The Raiders highlighted their initial 8-0 run as Jobe Smith flipped an assist to Civey while seated, and Kooper Kekec scrapped within a crowd on the floor to clear a loose rebound.

Civey received an inbounds pass to convert a three-point play at 13-2, and Smith drained three of his 13 points from the corner to punctuate a 20-6 advantage through one quarter.

Farmington found its most consistent offensive threat of the first half when Cannon Roth attacked off the dribble from either the high post or perimeter.

The sophomore forward coaxed his opponents into six fouls that resulted in 11 free throws taken, and kept his squad from facing an even deeper deficit with 16 points and seven rebounds.

But the Raiders simply had superior firepower and strength. Kekec whipped a diagonal pass into Civey for another layup, then drew his first of two charges as Braydon Berry crashed down the lane.

Wigger heated up with a couple a 3-pointers as the margin ballooned to 33-13, and Kekec used a crafty stroke of experience to cap the half on another positive note.

After stealing an outlet pass near the sideline, Kekec wisely faked Schaupert into a collision at midcourt before hitting two free throws for a 38-17 cushion with one-tenth of a second showing on the clock. He was also fouled as the third quarter expired.

Freshman guard Drew Johnson likewise sparked the Raiders with 10 first-half points, and Kekec notched six assists and four steals while equaling Grant Mullins with seven points each.

Farmington stared at a 56-32 hole when Johnson made a steal and zipped a transition pass toward Wigger for a streaking layup, but managed to regroup nicely amid some careless miscues by the visitors.

Schaupert snapped his shooting slump with a 3-pointer, then slashed into the paint for three more baskets as Civey sat with four personal fouls before the third quarter was done.

Cooper Tripp and Tatem Tinsley joined Schaupert in drilling four combined 3-pointers during the final stanza, as Farmington eventually pulled within 68-59.

Wigger calmly banked in a baseline runner to respond, however, and Smith restored a 73-60 separation with two free throws.

Tripp chipped in eight points off the bench for the Knights, who trailed 60-39 with 7:30 to play before Corey Crawford sparked a 20-8 surge with a putback in traffic.

Farmington guard Max Lamonds added seven points.