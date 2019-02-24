North County 70, Potosi 62
BONNE TERRE – Karter Kekec helped the North County boys basketball team extend its season on Saturday while avenging two previous losses against Potosi.
The sixth-seeded Raiders were powered by 35 points from their sophomore guard, and surged during the second half for a 70-62 victory in the Class 4, District 2 first round.
Cody Hubbard contributed 14 points and John Starkey tallied eight for North County (14-11), which will face No. 2 seed Central on Tuesday.
Potosi (12-13) immediately jumped out with a 7-0 run before Kekec made the first two North County free throws while going 19-of-21 overall.
Following a layup by Noah Jacobsen, the Raiders managed to overcome a seven-point deficit. The quarter ended in a 17-17 tie.
Senior Zach Haynes began a 9-3 spurt with a 3-pointer to open the second quarter as the Trojans gained an eventual 29-20 lead. North County rallied to within 36-34 by hafltime.
Starkey knocked down a shot from four feet out to tie the game, but was answered by an Austin Wilson putback to give Potosi another edge.
Hubbard hit a 3-pointer from the left side later in the period, and North County never looked back upon grabbing a 41-38 lead. Kekec sank 8-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Hubbard made it 68-56 from the line after drawing a foul when the Raiders burned more than a full minute of possession in the offensive end.
Junior forward Kaleb Coffman tried to spark Potosi with a late basket, but the Trojans were unable to trim the margin closer than six points.
Haynes led all Trojans with 18 points, followed by Jacobsen with 14 and Bryce Reed with 12.
De Soto 61, Ste. Genevieve 54
BONNE TERRE – The fifth-seeded De Soto boys basketball team staged a thrilling comeback to bounce Ste. Genevieve from the Class 4, District 2 bracket on Saturday.
De Soto erased a 13-point deficit during the fourth quarter, and got a needed defensive stop to force overtime before putting Ste. Genevieve away 61-54.
De Soto (12-14) outscored Ste. Genevieve 32-14 through the final 12 minutes. Cameron Krodinger tallied the final seven points of the extra session, and had a game-high 19 overall.
Chad Donze paced Ste. Genevieve (14-13) with 14 points while fellow senior Derek Morganthaler had 11 and sophomore Logan Trollinger pitched in 10.
Sam Stolzer opened the fourth with a basket as Ste. Genevieve built a 42-29 advantage. But two fouls 24 seconds apart handed its opponents four successful free throws
Christian Boyer answered with a reverse layup in transition. However, a modest 6-0 spurt by De Soto trimmed the margin to 44-39 with 3:05 left.
Morganthaler extended the Ste. Gen. led by seven points by hitting a 10-footer, but a 3-point play by Jordan Mertens spurred De Soto with 1:36 remaining.
After Chad Donze extended the difference back to eight from the stripe, 3-pointers by Nick Krodinger and Cameron Krodinger made it 50-47 with 38.2 remaining.
A driving layup by Mertens layup was offset by two Donze free throws. Nick Krodinger was then left open, and tied the game from long range at 52-52 with 15 seconds left.
Andrew Downs netted the first field goal in overtime before Stolzer responded. Downs finished with 17 points and Mertens compiled 14 in the victory.
De Soto made an efficient 18-of-21 free throws, and advanced to meet top-seeded Farmington in the semifinal round on Tuesday.
