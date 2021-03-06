Raiders dominate second half, snap 26-year district drought

BONNE TERRE – Karter Kekec was the first member of the North County boys basketball team to scale the metal ladder and snip a piece of the net in celebration on Friday night.
The all-state senior guard immediately started to look ahead, hoping that the first district championship in 26 years can usher the Raiders to greater heights.
North County dominated the last 10 minutes of the Class 5, District 2 title game amid the presence of a near capacity crowd at home to defeat rival Farmington 78-59.
“We limited their shots and pushed in transition. We really wore them down during the game,” Kekec said. “We preached defense all year long, and that’s what got us here.”
The Raiders committed only seven turnovers, and made 27-of-39 free throws while capitalizing upon contagious foul trouble that Farmington frankly could not afford.
Senior guard Kyle Conkright scored 24 points, and junior forward Nolan Reed added seven rebounds off the bench while equaling Kekec with 16 points in the victory.
North County (23-1) claimed its third district crown in program history and first since going back-to-back in 1995, and advanced to face Sikeston in the state sectional round on Tuesday.
The final outcome bore no resemblance to the start. A pair of 3-pointers by Brant Gray and conventional basket-and-one from Jacob Jarvis quickly staked the visiting Knights to a 12-3 lead.
“I’ve put a lot of pressure on them to stamp the season they’ve had with a district title,” North County seventh-year head coach Jimmy Palmer said. “All of that other stuff meant nothing unless we won this game. Once we started clicking, the maturity came out and the guys started playing more to their capability.”
Farmington (18-7) could not sustain the early momentum as starting center Jonah Burgess and forward Isaiah Robinson picked up their respective second fouls 24 seconds apart. Head coach Terry Noble made their rest brief as North County instantly pounced.
Jarvis hit another triple with time winding down in the first quarter, but Conkright nailed a key 27-footer at the buzzer to draw the Raiders within 22-17.
Gray paced the Knights with 16 points in his varsity finale, and fellow senior Jarvis added 11 more before becoming the third starter to foul out behind Burgess and Robinson.
J.P. Ruble provided seven of the 11 Farmington points earned in the second quarter, including a pair of driving 3-point plays with generous continuation.
Persistence soon paid off for the Raiders, however, through active defense and strong rebounding. They aggressively forced the issue off the dribble against defenders who were reluctant to challenge at risk of sinking into deeper foul danger.
Reed muscled in a putback, Kekec stole an inbounds pass for an immediate layup and Eric Ruess – owner of a game-high 10 rebounds – slashed the deficit to 26-25 on a driving layup.
Wil Claywell drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer at 29-28. Conkright slashed past a man to bank a runner while also earning three separate trips to the line, and North County was up 35-33 at halftime.
“That’s our game. Push the tempo and attack the basket, especially against teams that aren’t as deep as us,” Palmer said. “We only play nine consistently, but we’re honestly about 10 or 11 deep.”
Robinson was assessed his fourth foul on a reach at midcourt with 5:15 left in the third quarter, but the Knights stayed within 43-42 on an open triple from Burgess, moments before his fourth occurred.
North County sophomore guard Jobe Smith drained a huge 3-pointer to make it 52-47 late in the stanza, and Clayton Crow capped it with a left-handed finish through contact on a feed from Ruess at 57-49.
As the infractions continued to mount against Farmington, including a frustration technical against junior guard Bracey Blanton, the Raiders carved a path to the stripe and pulled away.
The margin reached 63-51 on a driving layup from Kekec, who missed the first five weeks of the season while healing from a lower leg injury suffered during football playoff action.
“It was all worth it. We have worked really hard throughout the season,” Kekec said. “That was the best game I’ve ever been a part of. I don’t even know how to describe the excitement.”
Conkright, a former Ellington star who transferred in, scored off a steal and helped create the largest separation at 74-52 with two more free throws.
His explosive scoring ability and all-around game helped North County win eight consecutive games without Kekec available, while other Raiders also gained crucial minutes.
“You can’t coach experience, and a lot of our guys were able to get it,” Palmer said. “They had to hit big shots. We could have just relied on Conkright, but I can’t say enough about our post players.
“We went away from our post presence this year with two serious guards, but it’s still there on the offensive glass, even when those guys don’t get as many touches on the block.”
The North County boys became the seventh basketball district champ from the MAAA conference this winter after MSHSAA expanded the sport to six enrollment classes.
The Lady Raiders earned their plaque on Thursday night by also topping Farmington.
Burgess had nine points, Ruble chipped in eight and Blanton finished with seven for Farmington, which will graduate three seniors from its core six-man rotation.