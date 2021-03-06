Raiders dominate second half, snap 26-year district drought

As the infractions continued to mount against Farmington, including a frustration technical against junior guard Bracey Blanton, the Raiders carved a path to the stripe and pulled away.

The margin reached 63-51 on a driving layup from Kekec, who missed the first five weeks of the season while healing from a lower leg injury suffered during football playoff action.

“It was all worth it. We have worked really hard throughout the season,” Kekec said. “That was the best game I’ve ever been a part of. I don’t even know how to describe the excitement.”

Conkright, a former Ellington star who transferred in, scored off a steal and helped create the largest separation at 74-52 with two more free throws.

His explosive scoring ability and all-around game helped North County win eight consecutive games without Kekec available, while other Raiders also gained crucial minutes.

“You can’t coach experience, and a lot of our guys were able to get it,” Palmer said. “They had to hit big shots. We could have just relied on Conkright, but I can’t say enough about our post players.