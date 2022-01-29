Raiders edge Knights as heated rivalry renewed

BONNE TERRE – Players frequently bumped into one another and exchanged words during short breaks in the action on Friday night.

The competitive, physical and heated boys basketball rivalry between North County and Farmington resumed with host Raiders taking their sixth straight victory head to head.

Junior guard Layne Wigger finished off a superb week with a game-high 31 points, and North County prevailed 73-64 after committing just three second-half turnovers.

Jobe Smith added 13 points despite missing six minutes of the third quarter with four personal fouls, and Grant Mullins provided 10 points off the bench for the Raiders.

The game was separated by just one possession with 1:14 remaining after consecutive 3-pointers from senior guards Bracey Blanton and J.P. Ruble brought the Knights within 66-63.

North County (9-9, 2-2) responded with a closing 8-0 run, mostly from the line, where it struggled to salvage 13-of-26 free throws.

Wigger knocked down his last four in a row, however, and averaged more than 30 points over a stretch of games this week that included opponents Cape Central and De Soto.

Once the outcome was decided, Farmington coach Garrett Callahan received a technical while voicing his ongoing frustration with one member of the officiating crew.

The feisty tone between the teams was established early on, and the intensity only escalated once the teams returned to settle a 31-31 halftime tie.

Ruble totaled a team-high 20 points along with six assists, and handed Farmington (9-8, 2-1) its initial and only lead at 36-34 on a 3-pointer.

But the Raiders responded well, even with Smith on the bench. Nolan Reed muscled in a tying putback, and Wigger capped a 12-3 surge with one of five 3-pointers for a 46-39 advantage.

North County gained a defensive edge by drawing four separate charging fouls. Those possessions were crucial to success as Farmington refused to fade down the stretch.

Ruble, Smith, Blanton and Wigger alternated threes to begin the fourth quarter, leaving the difference at eight. Kooper Kekec then found Wigger open on the baseline to make it 64-54.

The Knights pushed back as Jake Bishop, Blanton and Ruble each struck from long range, but missed their last four shots from the field as Hunter Cole and Ari Woodson fouled out.

Blanton scored 14 points, and Brenan Schaper added 11 with three triples for Farmington, which sank a dozen 3-pointers in defeat. Bishop chipped in nine points plus six rebounds.

North County, which won a previous clash by 10 at the Central Christmas Tournament, capitalized on its strength in the low post once again.

Reed produced nine points and 11 rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double because of missed free throws, and Andrew Civey grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.

Kekec guided the Raiders offensively with 10 assists, including seven in the first half, and the home team seized an early 14-7 lead when Mullins swished a 3-pointer.

Smith and Wigger added two more of the 11 North County threes for a 26-16 margin in the second quarter before Farmington fought back with a 15-5 surge.

Ruble zipped an interior feed to a cutting Bishop, and Blanton drove for a layup at 28-25. A long final possession of the half ended with Cole nailing a deep tying three.

North County travels to Fredericktown on Tuesday, seeking to lock up a top-three seed for the MAAA tournament that starts next weekend.

Farmington suffered its first conference loss, and will try to prevent Central from going 5-0 in the Large-School division regular season.

