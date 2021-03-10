Raiders handle Sikeston intensity for historic win

SIKESTON, Mo. – North County embraced the opportunity to face an opponent with a similar style of relentless defensive pressure, even in a notoriously hostile environment.
The Raiders handled everything that a physical Sikeston team threw at them, and emerged with a historic Class 5 sectional victory once the dust settled from 17 thrilling lead changes.
Senior guard Kyle Conkright buried two cold-blooded 3-pointers in the closing minutes, and erupted for a game-high 33 points to help North County prevail 76-70 on Tuesday night.
The Raiders secured their first state playoff triumph in only the third chance as a program, and worked four exhausting quarters amid a raucous home crowd at the Sikeston Fieldhouse.
“This was our first test against a team that’s similar to us, on the defensive end bringing pressure and physicality for 32 minutes, and getting after it on the offensive glass,” North County coach Jimmy Palmer said. “We prepared as well as we could for it, and I think that showed. We went 5-on-8 in practice over the last three days just to prepare for the length, athleticism and pressure.”
Karter Kekec scored 12 of his 21 points during a first quarter that saw North County (24-1) withstand a furious start and dangerous 14-7 lead by the buzzing Bulldogs.
Standout guard Leroy Atkins beat the Raiders down the court in a hurry for two transition layups, but key shot blocker Cleo Taylor collected two fouls in the first 3 ½ minutes.
North County countered by attacking more aggressively off the dribble, and pulled even on a double-clutch finish when Conkright split two defenders within an 8-0 run.
Wil Claywell hit a tough arching shot along the baseline, Kekec trumped a steal and layup by Atkins with a 3-pointer as the first quarter concluded, and the Raiders established their presence as a worthy challenger with a 22-18 lead.
“A team like that feeds off momentum. When we were able to take that away, we were able to slow them down by putting the ball in the hole and getting our press set,” Palmer said. “It allowed us to do what we do best, and that’s full-court defense.”
Atkins spurred Sikeston (12-9) overall with 23 points, but was shut down by the Raiders with only two after intermission. Lontas McClinton added 16 for the Bulldogs.
A battle of momentum swings saw North County trend upward as Sikeston began to turn cold from the perimeter during the third quarter.
Sophomore Jobe Smith sparked a Conkright layup with a steal before Kekec dribbled end to end for a five-point lead. Smith later drew the fourth foul against senior guard Vashawn Upchurch on a charge once Sikeston clawed back to within 48-47.
Eric Ruess reeled in a high pass to score while pitching in eight points and eight rebounds, and North County restored a 55-49 advantage when Kooper Kekec dished to Ruess after trapping for a steal.
The Raiders caught a huge break as time expired when McClinton appeared to be fouled on a 30-foot heave that did not draw a whistle.
But the Bulldogs kept barreling their way toward the basket, and regained the lead 57-56 as McClinton finished a strong runner in the lane.
North County crashed the boards with even greater purpose down the stretch, and senior forward Clayton Crow converted a putback 3-point play for a 61-60 lead with 3:36 left.
The Raiders would not trail again. Sikeston missed some rushed threes in crunch time, while North County patiently protected possessions until finding Conkright open in rhythm.
Conkright extended a fragile 63-61 margin with a 3-point dagger from the left side, then further crushed the Sikeston hopes with another out of the right corner inside the final minute.
“That was everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” Conkright said. “I just think we stayed confident, stayed true to who we are and did what we’ve done all year.”
Karter Kekec and Conkright added perfect trips to the line, and the roaring cheers began to build behind the visiting bench as North County established its largest separation of 74-66.
Crow had eight points and Nolan Reed contributed six rebounds for the Raiders, who calmly knocked down 18-of-21 free throws compared to 11-of-16 by Sikeston.
“We finally saw Karter and Kyle mature tonight as point guards,” Palmer said. “Going back to two games ago against De Soto, we were lucky enough to squeak through and Karter had three turnovers in the last 60 seconds. I know we had a couple of charge violations tonight, but the way he and Kyle handled the ball at the end and stepped up at the free-throw line was big. And one through five, no matter who we had on the floor, they controlled the tempo really well.”
Tyler Owens had nine points and gave Sikeston a 37-36 halftime edge after Atkins buried a smooth fadeaway along the baseline.
North County had previously broken ties of 30-30 on a Karter Kekec triple from a Reed kickout pass and 33-33 when Crow posted his first of two conventional 3-point plays.
The Raiders notched their 17th consecutive victory dating back to late December, and will host Lutheran South on Friday at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Class 5 final four.