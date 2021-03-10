Raiders handle Sikeston intensity for historic win

Standout guard Leroy Atkins beat the Raiders down the court in a hurry for two transition layups, but key shot blocker Cleo Taylor collected two fouls in the first 3 ½ minutes.

North County countered by attacking more aggressively off the dribble, and pulled even on a double-clutch finish when Conkright split two defenders within an 8-0 run.

Wil Claywell hit a tough arching shot along the baseline, Kekec trumped a steal and layup by Atkins with a 3-pointer as the first quarter concluded, and the Raiders established their presence as a worthy challenger with a 22-18 lead.

“A team like that feeds off momentum. When we were able to take that away, we were able to slow them down by putting the ball in the hole and getting our press set,” Palmer said. “It allowed us to do what we do best, and that’s full-court defense.”

Atkins spurred Sikeston (12-9) overall with 23 points, but was shut down by the Raiders with only two after intermission. Lontas McClinton added 16 for the Bulldogs.

A battle of momentum swings saw North County trend upward as Sikeston began to turn cold from the perimeter during the third quarter.