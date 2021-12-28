Raiders, Knights advance to quarterfinal showdown

PARK HILLS – Five superb minutes helped the North County boys basketball team avoid a potential stumbling block in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Raiders embarked upon a closing 16-4 run while forcing some key turnovers Monday, and fended off feisty Jefferson 64-47 in the final game of opening night.

Junior guard Layne Wigger ignited North County (3-5) with a game-high 25 points, including a pair of 3-pointers after the 12th-seeded Blue Jays had drawn to within five.

Nolan Reed provided 11 points plus nine rebounds, and Kooper Kekec tallied all 10 of his points after halftime while also dishing out five assists.

Colton Richardson supplied strength in the post, and Nate Breeze was hustling after seemingly every loose ball while likewise totaling 16 points and eight rebounds for Jefferson (2-5).

Wigger nailed a spinning 13-footer from right of the lane, and was promptly answered when Richardson finished an up-and-under move from the low block to create a 31-31 tie.

But the lone basket from Lane Huff on a jumper sparked an 8-0 run that put the Raiders ahead to stay. Clayton Chandler stole an inbounds pass to score directly after a putback from Andrew Civey.

Breeze notched a conventional 3-point play on a slash to begin the fourth quarter, and Richardson got another field goal through contact for the Blue Jays after Wigger struck from long range.

Jefferson would not creep closer than 46-41 after Jobe Smith, who was held without a made field goal, produced a pivotal steal and cashed in two free throws.

Kekec then offered his best minutes of the night. He drew another foul on a steal, found Wigger open for three from under the basket and sank a fading 14-footer for a sudden 59-44 advantage.

Civey contributed seven points and eight rebounds as the Raiders advanced to face Farmington in the marquee matchup of the quarterfinal round on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays were up 12-9 following an 8-0 run bookended by Richardson field goals.

Reed emerged from a hard collision with a basket and free throw as the first quarter ended, and made the halftime difference 24-20 in favor of North County on a putback.

Farmington 75, Arcadia Valley 52

PARK HILLS – Senior guard Bracey Blanton scored 10 of his game-high 19 points during a sizzling stretch of the first quarter for Farmington on Monday night.

The fourth-seeded Knights repeatedly beat Arcadia Valley down the court for high-percentage layups to triumph 75-52 in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.

J.P. Ruble netted 13 points exclusively in the second quarter, and drilled a 3-pointer as time expired to send a 52-18 contest into the break.

Farmington (6-2) began pulling starters early in the third after safely booking a quarterfinal showdown against rival North County on Wednesday.

Arcadia Valley (3-7) was outscored 31-6 during a second quarter that included back-to-back threes by Ruble, and played without usual starters Jackson Dement and Willie Carter.

Alex Reeves picked up the offensive pace for the Tigers with 15 points. Collin Whited notched 12 after the break, including a cutting 3-point play after making a steal and layup.

Many of the Farmington baskets in the first half resulted from instant outlet passes off rebounds and steals that sprang streaking teammates ahead of the pack.

Hunter Cole scored on an inbounds pass, and immediate steal by Jeris Files while pitching in 10 points. Brenan Schaper tallied seven points, and Jake Bishop provided seven rebounds.

Justus Boyer, Landon Johnson, Cannon Roth and Jeremiah Cunningham each knocked down 3-pointers for Farmington down the stretch.

Dominic Mueller had 11 points plus a couple of steals for Arcadia Valley.

Steelville 72, Potosi 60

PARK HILLS – Landon Mabe seemed to deliver a clutch shot each time Potosi teased a possible comeback during the second half on Monday afternoon.

The junior guard buried three 3-pointers during the third quarter, and netted 24 points along with eight rebounds to power Steelville 72-60 at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Wyatt Harris finished with 15 points, and Johnny Brice added 14 more for the Cardinals, who earned a shot at top seed South Iron in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.

Steelville (6-3) made a solid 14-of-16 free throws, and stretched a 32-27 advantage when Mabe and Brice connected on back-to-back hoists from beyond the arc within an 8-0 spurt.

Brice blocked a shot with less than seven minutes remaining, and Mabe swished a smooth fadeaway jumper on the ensuing possession to restore a 59-39 cushion.

Potosi (4-4) increased its offensive tempo out of necessity, and answered with an 18-8 push spanning about 3 ½ minutes. Luke Brabham muscled in a putback before 3-pointers by Malachi Peppers and Malachi Sansegraw cut the margin to 67-57 with 1:39 left.

The Trojans were 21-of-30 from the stripe, and carried a 17-12 lead when Gavin Portell caught an outlet pass and finished the layup to begin the second quarter.

Peppers netted a team-high 17 points, and supplied an early spark by connecting from long range and turning an ensuing steal near the sideline into a fast-break layup.

Steelville swung momentum as Carson Mullen drew a charging foul, and subsequent baskets from Brice on a leaner and Mabe on a quick steal created a 28-24 halftime lead.

South Iron 90, Perryville 35

PARK HILLS – Drenin Dinkins joined former teammate Brock Wakefield as the second South Iron player over the past 10 months to surge past 2,000 career points on Monday afternoon.

The senior guard hit the milestone mark on a transition layup in the third quarter, and finished with 28 points as the top-seeded Panthers routed Perryville 90-35 at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Martez Burse and D.J. Prater added 19 points apiece, and the reigning Class 1 state champions advanced to face Steelville in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday.

South Iron (8-2) bolted to a 31-4 advantage as the first quarter concluded, and bumped the difference to 61-17 by halftime while finishing the game with only eight turnovers.

Robert Ussery had nine points for Perryville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.