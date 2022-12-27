Raiders, Rebels, Dragons advance to second round

PARK HILLS – Future Division I football player Andrew Civey has become a more assertive presence in his final varsity basketball season, and the North County boys have reaped the benefits.

The senior forward overpowered another opponent along the low post, and the Raiders delivered a statement during the 8-9 seed pairing of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Civey amassed a career-high 31 points on 14-of-15 shooting from the field, and collected 17 rebounds during a 77-50 victory over Herculaneum on Monday night.

North County (5-4) capped the first quarter on a 10-2 scoring run, and finalized an attractive quarterfinal matchup against Central on Wednesday.

Layne Wigger made 8-of-10 free throws among 19 points overall, while Kooper Kekec finished with 10 points and four assists in the win.

Dylan Jarvis paced Herculaneum (6-2) with 11 points, but the opposing defense limited standout senior Gabe Watkins to four. Jackson Dearing chipped in eight points.

Civey was targeted for interior passes at 6-foot-4, but also notched three putback shots as the Raiders surged to a 25-12 lead through one quarter. He clinched a double-double by halftime for at least the third time this season.

Jobe Smith zipped a pass from the top of the circle to Civey for a basket though contact, and the margin at the break was 41-21 after Kekec traded 3-pointers with Watkins.

Wigger attacked the rim for a layup and free throws early in the third quarter, and Civey netted four more field goals for an eventual 59-34 separation.

Freshman guard Drew Johnson sank two triples off the bench for the Raiders.

Herculaneum received scoring from eight different players in the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central 85, Perryville 45

PARK HILLS – The speed and precision of Central easily trumped the size of Perryville during a first-round rout at the Central Christmas Tournament on Monday.

After shaking off three turnovers in the first four minutes, the top-seeded Rebels gashed the Pirates through half-court and transition ball movement for an 85-45 triumph.

Jobe Bryant finished with a game-high 17 points, and completed a double-double with 11 assists on numerous excellent feeds before sitting out the fourth quarter.

Zack Boyd provided 16 points inside, and Collin McMullen added 15 on five 3-pointers to highlight the Central bench as five players tallied double figures.

Casen Casey chipped in 13 points, and Kendall Horton had 10 points with four steals as Central (7-1) advanced to face North County on Wednesday.

Bryant broke away for two layups on outlet passes from Horton, then punctuated the opening period with a steal and finish ahead of the buzzer for a 21-8 advantage.

Kannon Harlow, who joined the starting five following a recent ankle injury to senior Mason Williams, hit a driving layup after drawing a charge at the opposite end prior to halftime.

Boyd made a leaping putback at the rim, and the margin swelled to 48-22 when McMullen connected from the corner as time expired.

Perryville (1-8) picked up 14 points from 6-foot-9 forward Andrew Terbrak, including eight during the second half, but could not overcome 15 turnovers before intermission.

Boyd added three baskets for Central in the third quarter, and Horton finished a no-look dart from Bryant on a fast break. The Rebels carried a 71-36 cushion into the fourth.

Robert Ussery and Ethan Blythe chipped in eight points each for the Pirates.

Ste. Genevieve 66, Farmington 62

PARK HILLS – Forwards Aiden Boyer and Kaden Flye helped Ste. Genevieve escape against perhaps a wrongly seeded Farmington squad Monday night.

The fifth-seeded Dragons were one possession away from squandering a late 10-point lead, but moved past the ambitious No. 12 Knights 66-62 at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Boyer compiled 23 points and 10 rebounds overall, and converted three timely baskets when his team was challenged down the stretch.

Flye ended with 17 points plus eight rebounds, and Ricky Hunter scored 16 as Ste. Genevieve (8-1) booked a Wednesday quarterfinal clash with Steelville.

Logan Schaupert continued a superb start to his sophomore campaign with a game-high 28 points for Farmington, which led for more than 14 minutes of the first half.

The Dragons grabbed a 29-28 lead at intermission after Flye finished a third-chance putback, and began to create separation when Hunter nailed three 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Farmington (2-7) refused to fold after trailing 47-37, and narrowed the gap when Schaupert drilled a couple of triples early in the fourth quarter.

Cannon Roth dropped in a putback from the lane, and Schaupert scored off a steal and outlet pass from freshman Tatem Tinsley to make it 56-51.

But the young Knights failed to stop Boyer on two powerful baseline drives, the second of which also drew a foul. Flye crashed the boards to restore a 63-53 margin with 2:55 to play.

Ste. Genevieve opted to keep attacking instead of bleeding the clock, and almost paid dearly as 3-pointers by Roth and Tinsley suddenly slashed the difference to four.

A pass from Tinsley to Roth then made it 63-61, capping an 8-0 run after the Dragons misfired on three consecutive free throws.

Ste. Genevieve delivered solid man-to-man defense, however, to protect its one-possession edge. A spinning layup attempt by senior Justus Boyer missed to stamp a scoreless struggle inside the final minute.

Alex Basler and Flye each split two free throws to seal the narrow outcome. Tucker Reed supplied nine points and nine rebounds in the victory.

Roth totaled 11 points with three steals for Farmington. Freshman Cooper Tripp sparked his squad with nine points and eight rebounds while Tinsley scored eight.

Schaupert netted field goals on a slashing layup and 3-pointer, and Tripp chipped in five bench points during the first quarter as the Knights jumped ahead 15-10.

Aiden Boyer opened the second quarter by striking from long range, but a conventional 3-point play from Schaupert directly answered a Flye putback and rebuilt a 24-18 lead.