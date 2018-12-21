BONNE TERRE – After missing eight of its first nine shots from the field on Friday night, the North County boys basketball team seemed to simplify its offensive approach.
Senior guard Kolten Poorman became a clear catalyst in helping the Raiders attack more frequently from close range, and they were rewarded as visiting Valle Catholic began to amass fouls.
North County delivered perhaps its most efficient six-minute stretch so far this season during the second quarter, and converted 24-of-36 free throws in a 72-60 victory.
Sophomore guard Karter Kekec finished several driving layups in the second half while totaling 23 points and four assists for the Raiders (6-3).
Poorman compiled 22 points, including 7-of-8 from the stripe, and glided to the rim when North County broke pressure three straight times to begin the fourth quarter for a maximum 61-46 lead.
Sophomore Carter Hoog carried the scoring load for Valle Catholic with a game-high 32 points, and sank his sixth 3-pointer to make it 68-59 late.
The Warriors (4-4) produced a favorable 14-7 start. Chase Dunlap scored in transition following a block from Kyle Gielow, and Hoog followed with a deep triple and driving finish.
North County committed just one turnover through the first 18 minutes of action despite struggling to initially cash in, but flipped the switch once regrouping for the second quarter.
Cody Hubbard drained an 18-foot jumper, then dished inside to John Starkey for another basket. The Raiders went on to register points 11 times in a span of 12 possessions.
Kekec stole an inbounds pass and regained the lead at 16-15, and Poorman pushed the difference to 26-20 with a 3-pointer after cutting along the baseline for a layup.
Valle Catholic steadied itself when Hoog connected on back-to-back strikes from the perimeter, and moved back on top at 30-29 on an interior feed from Parker Skaggs to Ryan Grein.
Starkey retaliated by sinking a go-ahead 12-footer in the lane as the halftime buzzer sounded. He totaled 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Raiders established an aggressive tone for a second half that otherwise lacked any consistent flow, getting five offensive rebounds on their first trip before Starkey scored.
Kekec pushed the margin to 45-34 by swishing a 3-pointer from the right wing, and Poorman banked in a spinning mid-range fadeaway from the baseline to restore a 53-42 lead.
Clayton Crow chipped in eight points for the Raiders, and was assessed a technical foul for taunting in the second quarter.
North County holds the No. 8 seed for the Central Christmas Tournament, and will face De Soto in a first-round contest on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Dunlap tallied nine points and Grein added eight before fouling out late for Valle Catholic, which landed the top seed as the tournament host for the six-team Warrior Winter Classic.
The Warriors stayed within 32-31 at the break by going 11-of-12 from the line, and were 16-of-22 for the game. Gielow ended with three blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.