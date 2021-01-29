Raiders smother Ste. Gen. for first place

BONNE TERRE – North County boys basketball coach Jimmy Palmer has been adamant all season that defensive effort would factor heavily in his team’s ultimate success.

The Raiders delivered a perimeter guarding clinic Friday night, and seized command of the MAAA Large-School race with two games remaining.

North County forced 26 turnovers in a first-place showdown, and besieged Ste. Genevieve during the first quarter while cruising to a 62-44 victory.

Karter Kekec scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter, and Kyle Conkright added 15 points and four steals to pace the host squad.

The Raiders never looked back following an initial 12-0 run, and quickly established a 20-point lead early in the second period.

North County (3-0, 13-1) needs road victories against Potosi on Saturday and rival Farmington on Tuesday to capture the conference title outright.

Ste. Genevieve (12-6, 3-1) entered the contest riding a blistering seven-game win streak, but spun its wheels from the outset and offered only a brief comeback hope encompassing halftime.