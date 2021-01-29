Raiders smother Ste. Gen. for first place

BONNE TERRE – North County boys basketball coach Jimmy Palmer has been adamant all season that defensive effort would factor heavily in his team’s ultimate success.
The Raiders delivered a perimeter guarding clinic Friday night, and seized command of the MAAA Large-School race with two games remaining.
North County forced 26 turnovers in a first-place showdown, and besieged Ste. Genevieve during the first quarter while cruising to a 62-44 victory.
Karter Kekec scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter, and Kyle Conkright added 15 points and four steals to pace the host squad.
The Raiders never looked back following an initial 12-0 run, and quickly established a 20-point lead early in the second period.
North County (3-0, 13-1) needs road victories against Potosi on Saturday and rival Farmington on Tuesday to capture the conference title outright.
Ste. Genevieve (12-6, 3-1) entered the contest riding a blistering seven-game win streak, but spun its wheels from the outset and offered only a brief comeback hope encompassing halftime.
The Dragons ended the first quarter with nine turnovers while going 1-of-8 from the field. Problems were compounded as North County crashed the boards for nine offensive rebounds within that stretch.
Ricky Hunter netted a team-high 10 points for Ste. Genevieve. Blake Morganthaler added eight more, including a corner 3-pointer that reduced the margin to 27-16 at intermission.
But the hole was simply too deep for the visitors to overcome. Kekec and Conkright opened the game with consecutive threes. Nolan Reed and Clayton Crow followed with second-chance field goals.
Anthony Nash recorded the lone early basket plus three steals as a hustling standout for the Dragons, as the North County guards relentlessly swarmed opposing ball-handlers.
Wil Claywell, Jobe Smith and Conkright were defensive catalysts out front, and Kooper Kekec saved a possession on the floor before drawing a charge off the bench.
Conkright began the second quarter with a 3-pointer, and Braden Swift scored a layup off an inbounds pass for a stunning 23-3 advantage.
Ste. Genevieve finally found some points when Landon Rose drew a foul on a finished drive, and held the Raiders to just four over a span of six-plus minutes leading into halftime.
Nash brought the difference to single digits with an unimpeded layup to begin the third quarter. North County delivered an emphatic response to turn the contest into a runaway.
Karter Kekec struck twice from long range, and attacked for a conventional 3-point play after Hunter had brought Ste. Genevieve to within 39-29.
Conkright sank his third triple after hitting a layup off an interior feed by Smith, highlighting a 25-5 outburst as the Raiders notched their sixth straight triumph.
Eric Ruess provided eight rebounds and two blocks, while Crow grabbed seven rebounds in the win. Andrew Civey cut for a backdoor layup off an interior bounce pass by Grant Eaton to make it 62-34.
The Dragons closed the game with a 10-0 run in a battle of benches. Logan Trollinger netted his lone basket in the second quarter, and key rebounder Aiden Boyer did not play.
Ste. Genevieve will round out conference play at Central on Tuesday.