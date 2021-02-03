Raiders take conference behind explosive guards

FARMINGTON – Kyle Conkright made his first varsity visit to Black Knight Fieldhouse memorable, and the North County boys basketball program is delighted to have him.
The transfer senior guard rained down six 3-pointers during a brilliant first half, and the Raiders handled rival Farmington 83-68 to capture the MAAA Large-School championship on Tuesday night.
North County (5-0, 15-1) outworked the taller Knights for numerous offensive rebounds, and converted 26-of-33 free throws to secure its eighth consecutive win.
Conkright erupted for 26 of his game-high 34 points by halftime, including a transition putback as time expired, and was a perfect 10-of-10 from the line.
Karter Kekec produced 23 points and eight rebounds, making 8-of-10 free throws, as the Raiders likely locked down the No. 1 MAAA tournament seed.
Farmington (13-7, 3-2) overcame an original 10-point deficit early in second quarter, but faced a larger 47-36 hole by intermission while progressing deeper into foul trouble.
Conkright burned the opposing 2-3 zone three times from long range in the first quarter, while the Knights broke pressure for twisting layups by Isaiah Robinson and Jacob Jarvis early on.
Rebounding fueled a 10-0 spurt that gave the visitors early momentum. Nolan Reed muscled in a putback, and Conkright slipped through to follow the ensuing missed free throw while drawing Robinson’s second foul.
An open left-side triple by Conkright made it 19-9 before Farmington answered with consecutive driving layups from senior guard Brant Gray.
Sixth-man J.P. Ruble emerged as a catalyst off the dribble, and steadily rallied the Knights. He netted 12 of a team-high 20 points in the second quarter, and sank 10-of-12 free throws in the game.
Ruble finished a tying layup off an excellent outlet pass from Bracey Blanton, and spotted Farmington a 29-25 advantage on a flawless trip to the charity stripe.
The Raiders thrived from there, countering with a 22-7 run over the next four minutes. Kekec slashed to bank a layup high over 6-foot-8 forward Jonah Burgess, then drilled a pull-up jumper in the lane.
Conkright struck once again after Eric Ruess tipped a rebound back to save possession, and sophomore Kooper Kekec made a sideline steal after drawing a charging foul in back-to-back defensive stops.
Farmington again operated predominantly with a six-player rotation, and could not muster a second comeback out of the locker room.
Two baskets from Robinson were immediately matched at the other end, and Karter Kekec raced all the way for a soaring layup after Wil Claywell joined the perimeter party with his first 3-pointer.
The Raiders consumed the last 46 seconds of the third quarter while creating three shots. Sophomore Jobe Smith gathered the second miss and beat the buzzer for a 62-47 lead.
Farmington made its nearest approach down the stretch at 75-64 after Gray hit a 3-pointer, but North County reeled off six straight free throws to seal the outcome.
Reed provided seven points with nine rebounds, and Clayton Crow totaled six assists in the post for the Raiders, who also won the previous encounter with Farmington 57-53 at the Central Christmas Tournament.
Five Knights achieved double digits in the loss. Blanton made five assists while matching Gray and Jarvis with 12 points each. Robinson had 10 points and three blocks.