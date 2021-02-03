Raiders take conference behind explosive guards

Two baskets from Robinson were immediately matched at the other end, and Karter Kekec raced all the way for a soaring layup after Wil Claywell joined the perimeter party with his first 3-pointer.

The Raiders consumed the last 46 seconds of the third quarter while creating three shots. Sophomore Jobe Smith gathered the second miss and beat the buzzer for a 62-47 lead.

Farmington made its nearest approach down the stretch at 75-64 after Gray hit a 3-pointer, but North County reeled off six straight free throws to seal the outcome.

Reed provided seven points with nine rebounds, and Clayton Crow totaled six assists in the post for the Raiders, who also won the previous encounter with Farmington 57-53 at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Five Knights achieved double digits in the loss. Blanton made five assists while matching Gray and Jarvis with 12 points each. Robinson had 10 points and three blocks.

