Raiders top Knights again after cold start

PARK HILLS – The North County boys found themselves in relatively favorable position at halftime against rival Farmington on Friday night.

The second-seeded Raiders endured a miserable offensive start, and topped the Knights for the third time this season while reaching the championship round of the MAAA Tournament.

Layne Wigger scored a game-high 23 points, and forward Nolan Reed posted another double-double as North County triumphed 60-55.

The Raiders posted their fifth consecutive victory, committed only seven turnovers and will face Ste. Genevieve for the title Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Wigger sank his fourth 3-pointer to mark the largest lead for North County (12-9) at 53-40 off a kickout pass from Reed, who finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Farmington (10-10) pulled to within 57-52 following two triples from reserve forward Justus Boyer and another by Brenan Schaper with 57 seconds left.

But the Knights could not overcame a strong third quarter by Wigger, who sank a couple of a composed mid-range jumpers after Reed opened the stanza with a putback.

Jobe Smith contributed 10 points and six rebounds while drawing two charging fouls for the Raiders, who were fueled by hustle and tougher defense in the second quarter.

Farmington brought intensity from the outlet, looking to attack with momentum in transition, and capped the first quarter holding a 13-3 advantage. Jake Bishop scored on consecutive chances inside, and J.P. Ruble finished a fast break after Hunter Cole stripped the ball from Reed.

North County faced a packed zone early on, and missed 13 consecutive shots after winning the opening tip for an immediate basket by Smith.

Ruble hit a tough layup through contact to restore a 15-9 separation after Cannon Roth kept a rebound alive, but Wigger began heating up with 10 points in the second quarter.

Wigger knocked down back-to-back threes, and fellow junior guard Kooper Kekec induced a 5-second call as the Raiders protected their 23-21 lead at the break.

Kekec delivered his most sparkling of eight assists on a 60-foot lead pass that a streaking Smith caught and converted, then nailed a fadeaway from about 12 feet at the third quarter buzzer to make it 42-34.

Andrew Civey supplied eight points with six rebounds, and Kekec chipped in seven points as the Raiders received all scoring production from their starting five.

Senior guard Bracey Blanton carried the Farmington offense with 14 of his team-high 18 points coming after halftime. Bishop finished with 13 points and seven rebounds while Ruble dished out five assists.

