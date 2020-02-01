{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE – The longstanding and emotional rivalry between Farmington and North County has begun to simmer once again on the basketball court.

In the latest chapter marked by chaos and intensity, Karter Kekec stayed composed and focused while leading the host Raiders to their marquee victory of the season.

The junior guard compiled a career-high 37 points along with 10 rebounds and five assists, and went 14-of-15 from the line to help North County prevail 79-68.

Freshman Jobe Smith added 13 points with three big shots from the perimeter, and provided scrappy defensive plays at timely instances while diving and hustling to bolster the Raiders.

North County (12-5, 3-0) collectively sank 28-of-31 free throws, and generated most of its clinching 11-0 run from the stripe to secure its seventh straight win.

Farmington (10-7, 2-1) stayed within 68-66 when Bracey Blanton dished to Jonah Burgess for a made layup, but missed its next five shots and was forced to foul late.

In a heated battle that featured 49 fouls plus the ejection of one player and multiple fans, Blanton did not draw a while appearing to be pushed on a tying layup attempt after making a steal.

Kekec swished two free throws moments later, then slashed inside for a conventional 3-point play that bumped the difference to seven with 1:02 remaining.

The Raiders kept pace with Central atop the MAAA Large-School division despite losing junior forward Clayton Crow to an intentional foul and disqualification just two minutes into the third quarter.

Farmington center Isaiah Robinson ended his night after being part of a double foul with Nolan Reed, and the Knights saw reserve post player Jacob Jarvis collect his fifth shortly afterwards.

Crow finished with 12 points, and Reed chipped in eight for North County, which forced 18 turnovers while committing 13. The host squad carried a 36-33 halftime lead.

Reed had a transition putback and subsequent basket off a Kekec assist to build an eight-point cushion. The Crow ejection followed, however, and Farmington promptly fired back with a 7-0 spurt.

J.P. Ruble made the margin 44-43 with a 3-pointer, and the Knights narrowly trailed 63-61 following a powerful finish by Jarvis along the low post. But the visitors could never pull even down the stretch.

Ruble paced four Knights in double figures with 18 points. Blanton finished with 15 points, Brant Gray added 13 with four threes and Robinson chipped in 11 more.

Gray gave his team a brief lead with two straight strikes from long range, but Kekec instantly matched him as North County gained a 17-14 edge through one quarter.

Smith also had two 3-pointers before the intermission, and the Raiders benefited from a tremendous effort along the offensive glass that resulted in a number of second-chance baskets.

Crow muscled in a putback through contact to restore a 32-27 North County lead. Both teams reached the double bonus less than 13 minutes into the game, and the intensity only escalated from there.

Farmington connected on a commendable 20-of-25 free throws in defeat.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments