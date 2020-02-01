BONNE TERRE – The longstanding and emotional rivalry between Farmington and North County has begun to simmer once again on the basketball court.
In the latest chapter marked by chaos and intensity, Karter Kekec stayed composed and focused while leading the host Raiders to their marquee victory of the season.
The junior guard compiled a career-high 37 points along with 10 rebounds and five assists, and went 14-of-15 from the line to help North County prevail 79-68.
Freshman Jobe Smith added 13 points with three big shots from the perimeter, and provided scrappy defensive plays at timely instances while diving and hustling to bolster the Raiders.
North County (12-5, 3-0) collectively sank 28-of-31 free throws, and generated most of its clinching 11-0 run from the stripe to secure its seventh straight win.
Farmington (10-7, 2-1) stayed within 68-66 when Bracey Blanton dished to Jonah Burgess for a made layup, but missed its next five shots and was forced to foul late.
In a heated battle that featured 49 fouls plus the ejection of one player and multiple fans, Blanton did not draw a while appearing to be pushed on a tying layup attempt after making a steal.
Kekec swished two free throws moments later, then slashed inside for a conventional 3-point play that bumped the difference to seven with 1:02 remaining.
The Raiders kept pace with Central atop the MAAA Large-School division despite losing junior forward Clayton Crow to an intentional foul and disqualification just two minutes into the third quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
Farmington center Isaiah Robinson ended his night after being part of a double foul with Nolan Reed, and the Knights saw reserve post player Jacob Jarvis collect his fifth shortly afterwards.
Crow finished with 12 points, and Reed chipped in eight for North County, which forced 18 turnovers while committing 13. The host squad carried a 36-33 halftime lead.
Reed had a transition putback and subsequent basket off a Kekec assist to build an eight-point cushion. The Crow ejection followed, however, and Farmington promptly fired back with a 7-0 spurt.
J.P. Ruble made the margin 44-43 with a 3-pointer, and the Knights narrowly trailed 63-61 following a powerful finish by Jarvis along the low post. But the visitors could never pull even down the stretch.
Ruble paced four Knights in double figures with 18 points. Blanton finished with 15 points, Brant Gray added 13 with four threes and Robinson chipped in 11 more.
Gray gave his team a brief lead with two straight strikes from long range, but Kekec instantly matched him as North County gained a 17-14 edge through one quarter.
Smith also had two 3-pointers before the intermission, and the Raiders benefited from a tremendous effort along the offensive glass that resulted in a number of second-chance baskets.
Crow muscled in a putback through contact to restore a 32-27 North County lead. Both teams reached the double bonus less than 13 minutes into the game, and the intensity only escalated from there.
Farmington connected on a commendable 20-of-25 free throws in defeat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.