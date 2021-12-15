Raiders unable to keep pace with Saxony threes

BONNE TERRE – A dozen turnovers hindered the North County boys basketball team throughout the first half on Tuesday night.

The sharp shooting of 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Luke Eggemeyer never allowed the Raiders to fully recover.

Eggemeyer displayed solid mid-range and perimeter touch, and scored all 13 third-quarter points for Saxony Lutheran during a 67-58 victory.

Former Farmington head coach Justin Callahan now guides the Crusaders, and his calm demeanor was projected by his team during several patient possessions down the stretch.

Eggemeyer finished with a game-high 23 points, and fellow sophomore John Hartman netted 13 more as the visitors were bolstered by eight 3-pointers.

Raiders guard Layne Wigger punctuated his 16-point performance by sinking a three that made it 62-52 with 2:22 remaining, but Saxony Lutheran (4-2) sealed the result with free throws.

Andrew Civey compiled 15 points with six rebounds, and fellow forward Nolan Reed tallied eight points with 10 rebounds for North County (2-3).

Kooper Kekec also notched eight points, and earned the most impressive his five assists on a long diagonal pass that sprang Civey for a transition layup to complete the first quarter.

But a modest 18-16 lead for Saxony steadily swelled heading into halftime, as a number of forced passes by the Raiders against half-court pressure never reached their intended targets.

Wigger nailed a tying jumper to begin the second period. The Crusaders then embarked upon a crucial 14-0 run over the next 3 ½ minutes.

Wilson Lodge connected from long range, and scrambled from a seated position to locate Hartmann alone on the right side for another triple.

Senior post player Logan Pruitt turned a quick steal into a conventional 3-point play, and the visitors pushed their halftime advantage to 41-27 after drawing a series of fouls.

North County continued to crash the boards relentlessly, but putback field goals from Civey and Jobe Smith were effectively trumped by two open 3-pointers by Eggemeyer early in the third quarter.

Eggemeyer converted a second-chance when Pruitt gathered a rebound for a 54-36 advantage after Civey had scored in transition for the Raiders off a couple of steals.

Pruitt fell several times during the game, perhaps embellishing the degree of contact on occasion. A double foul was called when he and Reed tangled in the paint.

But his frustration was justified in the fourth quarter after appearing to lose a tooth amid a cluster of players battling intensely for a rebound.

Lodge picked up a small object nearby, walked to the bench and handed it to Pruitt, who eventually returned to the game.

Grant Mullins knocked down a pair of late 3-pointers off the bench for North County, which made just 8-of-17 attempted free throws.

Lodge tallied nine points and five rebounds for Saxony Lutheran. He drew a charging foul against Smith with 3:51 remaining, and dished to Hartmann for an ensuing layup and 62-49 lead.

Reed gave the Raiders their final edge at 13-11 with a smooth fake and finish through contact. Wigger swished two early 3-pointers, and the lead changed hands six times in the first quarter.

Each team finished with 18 turnovers.

