Rebels capture district title with strong finish

POTOSI – Freshman Jobe Bryant and his fellow Central guards have played some of their best basketball this season when the tempo was fast and room for creativity was spacious.
When the Class 4, District 2 boys championship game became a congested slugfest on Wednesday evening, the young but tested Rebels adjusted and stayed composed.
Central allowed just one made field goal to Ste. Genevieve in the fourth quarter, and secured its seventh title in nine years with a 55-49 victory at Potosi High School.
“I thought they really reacted well,” Rebels first-year head coach Brad Gross said. “These young guys stepped up big and were strong with the ball. Just a really good win for them.”
Bryant compiled 22 points, six assists and six steals before fouling out with 19 seconds left, and crossed the 500-point threshold for his initial varsity season.
Central (15-10) overcame a six-minute scoreless drought that commenced prior to intermission, and will meet either Dexter or New Madrid in a state sectional playoff on Tuesday.
Ste. Genevieve (16-9) won the previous meeting in Park Hills 75-73 on a tiebreaking basket in the closing seconds, a result that ultimately helped clinch the top district seed.
But points were much tougher for both sides to obtain in the rematch – especially after halftime – as the stingy defensive effort from both sides paralleled the urgency of the occasion.
“Earlier in the season, we didn’t feel that we were playing as hard as we should,” Bryant said. “I just think we had more energy and a better game plan this time.”
The Dragons had a chance to perhaps regain the lead after senior guard Logan Trollinger forced a jump ball along the sideline with 2:31 remaining.
Bryant answered with arguably the marquee play of the game, stripping the ball along the midcourt logo and converting a layup through contact while awarded some continuation.
The resulting 3-point play made it 52-48, and the Rebels stood their ground as Ste. Genevieve misfired on five consecutive shots from the field.
“We had to learn from the last time we played them and get out on the shooters quicker, and also stop the short corner and dive,” said Central sophomore Mason Williams, who blocked a final putback try to punctuate the victory. “We were able to do that tonight.”
Williams entered this winter as the lone returning starter from a successful squad that graduated roughly 85 percent of its scoring and often thrived on perimeter shooting.
The Rebels switched to more of a slashing identity with two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior comprising a smaller starting five, but still found a combination that worked.
Ste. Genevieve invoked a physical influence on the game through its strong post players. Sophomore Aiden Boyer was tenacious in defeat with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Junior forward Rudy Flieg added 13 points with eight rebounds. But Central essentially shut down the opposing guards, except for two isolated 3-pointers by Ricky Hunter.
“I’m proud of our guys. They battled. It was up and down,” Ste. Genevieve coach Rob Coleman said. “There were shots that didn’t fall, free throws that didn’t fall or calls that maybe didn’t go our way.
“[Central] is so good with the guard play, and their big kid inside is a load. I would have thought that if we gave up 55 points, then we would come out on top tonight. But it just didn’t happen.”
Despite their costly 6-of-17 showing from the line compared to 18-of-30 by Central, the Dragons surged ahead 40-33 on a Boyer triple after Anthony Nash zipped an entry pass to Flieg for an easy basket.
But the Rebels relished every chance to run in transition, and abruptly curbed the 9-0 run when Kendall Horton powered to the rim for a 3-point play.
Grant Manion slashed a six-point deficit in half with a huge three before the quarter concluded, and Bryant cashed in an outlet pass for a sudden 47-44 Central lead with 4:47 left regulation.
“That’s what we do best,” said Horton, who contributed many of his 15 points on fast breaks or free throws. “And then we talked really well on defense and took care of the ball late.”
Ste. Genevieve maintained a lead for the duration of the first quarter after pounding the ball inside to Boyer and Flieg for early baskets.
Blake Morganthaler opened the second with a corner 3-pointer to extend a 17-14 advantage. Bryant ignited a response for the Rebels with 11 points over the next 5 ½ minutes.
Williams somehow found a crease between two defenders to finish an assist from Bryant, who then converted his own 3-point play off a pass from Caden Casey for a 31-29 lead.
“The guys had to hit the boards,” Gross said. “Grant Manion has been doing it all year, and freshman Zack Boyd also came in and did an excellent job.”
Horton waited nearly seven minutes to attempt a second free throw when a scoreboard malfunction caused a delay late in the first quarter. He wound up swishing the toss.