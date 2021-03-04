Rebels capture district title with strong finish

But points were much tougher for both sides to obtain in the rematch – especially after halftime – as the stingy defensive effort from both sides paralleled the urgency of the occasion.

“Earlier in the season, we didn’t feel that we were playing as hard as we should,” Bryant said. “I just think we had more energy and a better game plan this time.”

The Dragons had a chance to perhaps regain the lead after senior guard Logan Trollinger forced a jump ball along the sideline with 2:31 remaining.

Bryant answered with arguably the marquee play of the game, stripping the ball along the midcourt logo and converting a layup through contact while awarded some continuation.

The resulting 3-point play made it 52-48, and the Rebels stood their ground as Ste. Genevieve misfired on five consecutive shots from the field.

“We had to learn from the last time we played them and get out on the shooters quicker, and also stop the short corner and dive,” said Central sophomore Mason Williams, who blocked a final putback try to punctuate the victory. “We were able to do that tonight.”