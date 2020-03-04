Rebels complete sweep of Knights on closing 13-0 run

Williams slashed down the lane for the go-ahead layup with 3:08 to play. Brent Wagner drew a charging foul to protect a 49-47 edge, then followed McMullen by making clutch free throws.

Wagner finished with nine points and Horton had seven off the bench. Scherffius contributed 10 rebounds and drew three fouls at the defensive end, but also opened the fourth quarter with a go-ahead triple.

Brant Gray powered Farmington (17-11) with 16 points while Bracey Blanton provided 10. Early foul trouble reduced the minutes for forward Isaiah Robinson, who ended with eight points and two steals.

Gray drilled a jumper to give the Knights momentum, then came down with an offensive rebound and delivered a smooth assist to Robinson for a 45-40 advantage that ultimately slipped away.

The final score marked the largest lead for either side. Gray netted the first five points of the game with a steal and pass from J.P. Ruble initiating his transition layup.

Central countered with nine straight later in the first quarter. Robinson fouled McMullen on a made 3-pointer, and Drew Hamski created a 12-7 lead with another launch from long range.