Rebels complete sweep of Knights on closing 13-0 run

PARK HILLS – The Farmington boys basketball team found itself in a familiar position against Central, leading by five points in the closing minutes at T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse.
The Knights were unable to hang on during their initial MAAA Large-School showdown last month, and watched a similar outcome unfold Tuesday night in a high-stakes third battle.
Top-seeded Central received a crucial spark from two freshmen, and embarked on a closing 13-0 run that secured a 55-47 victory in the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round.
Senior Breven McMullen scored a game-high 20 points, and the Rebels went 7-of-7 from the line in the fourth quarter while advancing to face Hillsboro in the title game on Thursday.
Central (20-6) trailed 47-42 with 4:07 remaining, then played shutout defense the rest of the way as several forced and contested shots by Farmington (17-11) refuse to fall through.
Freshman reserve Kendall Horton began the comeback with a 16-foot jumper that caught the front rim and backboard before dropping through.
He added the tying 3-point play through contact moments later as Mason Williams dived on the floor to claim a midcourt steal. Cade Scherffius alertly found Horton on the run.
Williams slashed down the lane for the go-ahead layup with 3:08 to play. Brent Wagner drew a charging foul to protect a 49-47 edge, then followed McMullen by making clutch free throws.
You have free articles remaining.
Wagner finished with nine points and Horton had seven off the bench. Scherffius contributed 10 rebounds and drew three fouls at the defensive end, but also opened the fourth quarter with a go-ahead triple.
Brant Gray powered Farmington (17-11) with 16 points while Bracey Blanton provided 10. Early foul trouble reduced the minutes for forward Isaiah Robinson, who ended with eight points and two steals.
Gray drilled a jumper to give the Knights momentum, then came down with an offensive rebound and delivered a smooth assist to Robinson for a 45-40 advantage that ultimately slipped away.
The final score marked the largest lead for either side. Gray netted the first five points of the game with a steal and pass from J.P. Ruble initiating his transition layup.
Central countered with nine straight later in the first quarter. Robinson fouled McMullen on a made 3-pointer, and Drew Hamski created a 12-7 lead with another launch from long range.
Both teams continued looking to strike from the perimeter, and Farmington capped the period up 16-14 after Blanton and Gray connected on back-to-back chances.
McMullen and Wagner scored two straight baskets to forge a 22-22 tie while suddenly pivoting on drives to find space. But Ruble beat the halftime buzzer with a slashing layup to put Farmington ahead 31-28.
The tight contest continued with two lead changes in the third quarter. Central got consecutive threes from McMullen and Wagner, but Robinson made it 39-37 with a tie-breaking jumper.
The Rebels won the turnover margin 12-7 to overcome being outshot from the field. The teams were a combined 9-of-43 from beyond the arc.
Central prevailed by single digits in all three encounters this season after Farmington swept four clashes with a squad dominated by seniors last winter.