PARK HILLS – The Central boys basketball seniors capitalized on a second chance to keep their hopes of an outright conference championship alive on Tuesday night.
Brent Wagner and Breven McMullen combined for 13 points in overtime, and the Rebels delivered key defensive stops near the close of regulation to rally past Farmington 67-60.
Central (14-4, 4-0) will host North County on Saturday to decide the MAAA Large-School championship. The Raiders survived their own scare to win 58-56 at Fredericktown.
Freshman guard Mason Williams hit a driving layup for a 62-56 lead in the extra session, and the Rebels never saw the margin shrink to one possession from there.
McMullen scored a game-high 21 points, and opened overtime with a banked jumper and subsequent 3-point play off an outlet pass by Kendall Horton after Cade Scherffius trapped to disrupt a Farmington dribble.
Wagner immediately matched a 3-pointer by Knights sophomore Isaiah Robinson, and later restored a 64-58 spread uncontested off broken pressure with 1:20 to play.
Wagner tallied 16 points plus nine rebounds while Drew Hamski and Williams added 10 apiece for the Rebels, who finished the contest with nine turnovers while forcing 12.
Farmington (10-8, 2-2) features a much younger roster than the one that swept Central in four games last season. Even so, the result nearly turned out same.
J.P. Ruble finished a dazzling scooped layup in traffic, and Jacob Jarvis stripped the ball from McMullen beyond the 3-point arc for a fast-break layup and 52-47 lead with 2:37 remaining.
The Knights seemed to dictate tempo throughout much of the contest, but paid dearly for moments of impatience on three crucial turnovers in a row to close the fourth quarter.
A baseline pass to the opposite corner caromed out of bounds, and nobody boxed out Williams on an ensuing putback. Wagner then buried a tying 3-pointer with 1:07 left after Ruble lost his dribble.
Farmington maintained possession for more than a full minute without stopping the clock, but never released a potential winning shot as Central induced a scramble and steal under the basket.
Robinson headlined four Knights in double figures with 15 points along with 12 rebounds, and sparked a momentum swing toward the visitors on the final play of the third quarter.
After going back to retrieve the ball near the sideline, Robinson turned and banked in a 40-footer as the buzzer sounded for a 39-38 edge after Farmington missed five previous chances to take the lead.
Wagner began the fourth quarter with a tip-in, but Farmington countered with a dish from Bracey Blanton to Jonah Burgess before Brant Gray pushed the difference to 44-40 from long range.
McMullen emerged from a slight scoring lull with a timely triple in response, and Wagner again pulled Central to within one with a 3-pointer at 48-47.
The Rebels carried a 26-24 lead at halftime, and the competitive spirit only increased from there. The third quarter was tied five separate times as the teams alternated 11 scoring plays.
Robinson prompted that back-and-forth series with a transition dunk off a Central turnover. McMullen rebounded a miss on the next trip down, and scored a putback through contact.
Burgess dropped in 11 points for the Knights, and appeared to roll his right ankle late in the action. Ruble and Gray added 10 points each, and Blanton ended with eight.
Hasmki opened the second quarter with his second made 3-pointer, and the Rebels established their largest lead at 23-14. Farmington chipped away with a 10-3 run to close the half.
Scherffius created the initial separation during the first quarter, drawing an offensive foul before netting four straight points on a driving layup and two free throws to make it 14-8.
Central and Farmington could clash twice more at the MAAA and Class 4, District 2 tournaments.
Ste. Genevieve edged Potosi 57-51 in other Large-School conference action on Tuesday.
