Rebels earn conference title by topping Knights

PARK HILLS – The collective speed of Central guards has caused a matchup quandary for opponents all season in the MAAA boys basketball conference.

But the Rebels seemed just as comfortable slowing things down once they established a solid lead and steadily worked toward clinching an outright conference title.

Central remarkably committed just five turnovers on Tuesday night, and punctuated a spotless journey through the Large-School division regular season by defeating Farmington 65-47.

Jobe Bryant compiled 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Rebels solidified their status as the obvious choice for the No. 1 MAAA tournament seed.

Kendall Horton dropped 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and induced three steals amid a defensive effort that helped Central (15-3, 5-0) seize control during the second half.

Farmington (9-9, 3-2) executed swift ball movement early, and connected on five 3-pointers in the first quarter while seeking an upset.

Senior forward Hunter Cole drained his third long-range shot from the left corner for a 20-15 advantage, and paced the Knights with 19 points.

Bracey Blanton kept the visitors within 47-42 by sinking a 22-footer late in the third period, and totaled 13 points while Brenan Schaper added nine on three first-half triples.

But a contest that often lacked defensive resistance prior to intermission turned far more deliberate from there, as Central gradually stretched the margin to double figures.

Bryant capped the third quarter with a seamless stop and restart in the lane to finish a driving layup in traffic, sparking a clinching 11-0 run that spanned more than five minutes.

The Rebels received an energy boost from their bench within the pivotal stretch, as sophomore guard Kannon Harlow created a steal and three offensive rebounds in just two minutes.

He dished to Triston Stewart for a second-chance layup, and additional putback shots by Caden Casey and Horton soon bumped the advantage safely to 58-42.

Farmington missed 11 of its last 12 shots from the field, and could only attempt to extend the game through fouling. The resulting parade of free throws made the final margin the largest of the night.

Casey finished with 10 points and Zack Boyd chipped in six as the Rebels valued every possession. Senior Grant Manion, who was honored before tip-off, collected six rebounds.

The Knights delegated a heavy majority of minutes to their starting five, and appeared to tire somewhat following their promising start.

J.P. Ruble dished one of his five assists on the third 3-pointer by Schaper before Blanton and Jake Bishop each slashed down the lane for layups to present a 32-32 tie.

Horton answered with a go-ahead three after achieving his previous success on fast breaks and baseline drives, then delivered a block that ultimately sprang Casey for a transition basket.

Central was sharp on its final possession in each of the first three quarters, including an entry pass from Horton to Boyd that restored a 39-32 halftime cushion.

Ruble was limited to two points and often faced multiple defenders as the Rebels extended their half-court pressure. Farmington ended the night with 16 turnovers, and suffered its fourth consecutive loss.

The Knights could land anywhere between the second and fourth seeds among the 12-team MAAA bracket after joining North County and Ste. Genevieve with two conference losses.

