PARK HILLS – Central picked up a dominant performance on Saturday where it previously left off, delighted along with everyone in attendance to see an opposing Ste. Genevieve roster at full strength.

One week after the MAAA boys basketball tournament final was abruptly suspended due to a medical emergency, both participating teams had ample reason to be thankful.

Central carried a 16-point lead when action resumed on its home floor with 3:45 to play in the second quarter, and cruised toward an 80-55 title victory.

About 19 hours after completing a perfect 5-0 MAAA Large-School regular season, the Class 4 fourth-ranked Rebels added another first-place plaque to their collection.

Jobe Bryant finished with 27 points and six assists, and fellow junior Caden Casey added 20 points as Central (22-2) notched its 10th consecutive victory.

The Rebels had embarked upon an impressive 17-4 run to lead 33-17 when their fun suddenly turned to horror and concern as Dragons guard Ricky Hunter collapsed near his bench.

Hunter was discharged from a local hospital hours later to the collective relief of several communities, and returned to the court Tuesday at West County.

Just seven days after being removed from a packed Sechrest Fieldhouse on a stretcher, Hunter reached the pinnacle of the Ste. Genevieve career scoring list in front of a much smaller gathering.

With his team-high 25 points in defeat, Hunter surpassed the previous mark of 1,405 owned by 2009 graduate and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kory Faulkner.

Kaden Flye added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons, who faced a daunting task and hoped to perhaps build some momentum in the remaining few minutes before halftime.

Bryant netted his second layup, however, off a steal after Kendall Horton tipped an offensive rebound to Triston Stewart. A pair of 3-pointers by Collin McMullen helped create a 47-24 separation at the break.

Mason Williams opened the third quarter with another open triple, and Casey received the feed from Kannon Harlow resulting from an offensive rebound to score at 56-27.

Ste. Genevieve (18-6) answered on field goals through contact by reserves Carson Kreilich and Paul Taylor, and Hunter earned a couple of subsequent trips to the line on drives.

But the Rebels remained assertive. Stewart netted a putback while compiling 12 points and 10 rebounds overall, and Casey capped the stanza with a 3-pointer at 69-38.

Horton made five assists and three steals for Central, which forced 23 turnovers while committing just nine.

Casey, Bryant and Stewart each registered three field goals during the first quarter last weekend as the Rebels built a 21-13 advantage.

Both squads are entering the final week of the regular season ahead of the Class 4, District 2 playoffs, where another meeting could occur if the Dragons survive a likely semifinal clash with dangerous Potosi.