Rebels get elusive tourney crown amid slower pace

PARK HILLS – The strategic stalemate was indeed bizarre, yet made perfect sense.
Central freshman Mason Williams either stood still or dribbled near the edge of the midcourt logo for more than four nonstop minutes. The North County defenders simply watched.
The Rebels were content to protect a 33-27 lead in the MAAA Tournament boys championship contest, while the Raiders were satisfied to stay within striking distance.
A peculiar possession that ultimately spanned 5 minutes, 45 seconds of the third quarter, and served as Exhibit A for advocates of a high school shot clock, ended with a missed 3-pointer.
Once a more conventional style of basketball resumed, top-seeded Central maintained its poise against harassing defense for a 44-35 triumph and first conference tourney crown in 19 years.
Williams shined with 19 points and five rebounds while sharing the court with four seniors who finally broke through for a plaque that had proven elusive in three previous years.
Cade Scherffius provided five steals along with nine points to match Brent Wagner, who played his final varsity game at the Robert E. Sechrest Fieldhouse renamed in honor of his great grandfather.
Karter Kekec had 18 points for the Raiders, and trimmed the difference to 39-35 by following his own miss on the heels of a previous slashing layup.
Central (18-4) delivered five straight defensive stops over the final three minutes, however, and sealed the outcome as Wagner added four late free throws.
North County (16-7) achieved its goal of silencing the lethal perimeter threat of the Rebels, essentially turning several of their possessions into isolated 2-on-2 battles.
Three Raiders were rarely more than one step away from their assigned men defensively – Wil Claywell on Drew Hamski, Jobe Smith on Breven McMullen and Nolan Reed on Wagner.
That arrangement left Williams and Scherffius against Kekec and 6-foot-5 forward Clayton Crow, and the smaller Rebels more than held their own.
Scherffius scored through contact on a pass from Williams, who then connected from straight away on a 3-pointer to establish a 33-23 lead.
Reed answered with a successful baseline layup, and Crow cashed two free throws on an offensive rebound before the action reached a screeching halt.
North County delivered a much better showing than its 84-53 thrashing one week earlier, and could see a third matchup with Central with higher stakes in district play.
The Rebels notched their sixth straight win and 11th in 12 games. Three field goals in traffic by Williams and a 3-point play from Wagner helped build an early 16-7 lead.
Central got a season-low four points from McMullen, but forced 14 turnovers while committing only four – all in the second quarter.
North County began that stanza with a spirited 12-2 spurt. Kekec sparked it with a 3-pointer, and Crow powered in three baskets while Smith’s layup created a momentary 19-18 edge.
Williams attacked for the next six points in a row, earning two trips to the line while also sinking a pull-up jumper. The Rebels headed into halftime leading 27-22.
Crow notched 11 points for the Raiders despite missing a four-minute stretch with two early fouls.
Farmington 59, Ste. Genevieve 54
PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Bracey Blanton scored 20 points, and Farmington generated a 9-0 run out of halftime while topping Ste. Genevieve 59-54 for third place in the MAAA Tournament.
Brant Gray finished with 15 points, including a scooping layup and 3-pointer early in the third quarter, and Jonah Burgess added 13 points plus seven rebounds for the fourth-seeded Knights.
Farmington (13-9) was slowed by 10 first-half turnovers, and trailed 25-22 at the break after a rebound was saved directly to opposing forward Christian Boyer for a clear layup.
Sophomore forward Isaiah Robinson was heavily involved in ball movement from the perimeter with a team-high seven assists, and finished a 2-on-1 transition layup as the momentum switched.
Gray converted a 3-point play off an entry pass from Robinson early in the fourth, and Burgess handed the Knights a 52-42 advantage on a putback with exactly four minutes left.
Ste. Genevieve (12-11) stormed back with an 11-2 surge that required less than two minutes, and drew to within 54-53 following 3-pointers Logan Trollinger and Boyer.
Trollinger would foul out on the next defensive possession, however, and Farmington held on as both Robinson and Blanton sank a pair of timely free throws.
J.P. Ruble made five assists, and Robinson added six points and seven rebounds to the win.
Christian Boyer paced four Dragons in double figures with 12 points. Aidan Boyer contributed 11 points, and Trollinger equaled Ricky Hunter with 10 apiece.
Four ties occurred during the first half, and the Knights ended the first quarter leading 15-14 when a basket from Jacob Jarvis answered a Christian Boyer putback.
Blanton gave Farmington a brief 20-16 edge with a transition layup and 3-pointer on consecutive scoring plays.
Valle Catholic 62, Arcadia Valley 53
PARK HILLS – The Valle Catholic boys avenged a regular-season road loss to division rival Arcadia Valley, and prevailed 62-53 for fifth place in the MAAA Tournament.
Carter Hoog netted 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, and was a clutch 9-of-9 from the line. Valle Catholic (16-9) posted a 35-20 scoring edge after trailing 33-27 at halftime.
Freshman Chase Fallert and sophomore Aiden Heberlie added 12 points each as the Warriors notched their eighth victory in 10 games.
Arcadia Valley (11-10) can still clinch the Small-School title outright with a victory against Kingston in a make-up game this week.
Daniel Horn poured in a game-high 25 points for the Tigers, who built a 19-10 advantage in the first quarter. Carter Brogan tallied 13 more.
West County 63, Kingston 57
PARK HILLS – West County coughed up a nine-point lead to begin the fourth quarter, but regrouped in overtime to edge Kingston 63-57 in the MAAA Tournament boys consolation final.
Cody Moore scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the third stanza, and helped the Bulldogs maintain a 50-41 cushion after they led 31-23 at halftime.
West County (7-15) converted 7-of-14 free throws compared to just 1-of-2 for Kingston (9-12) during an extra session that contained no made field goals for either squad.
Matt Nelson powered a comeback by the Cougars with nine of his 15 points in the fourth, resulting in a 56-56 deadlock through regulation.
Cameron Stevens went 8-of-10 at the stripe to provide 16 points, and Klayton Skiles chipped in eight more for the Bulldogs.
Keith Jessen dropped in 12 points and younger brother Wyatt Jessen had 10 for Kingston.