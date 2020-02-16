Rebels get elusive tourney crown amid slower pace

Karter Kekec had 18 points for the Raiders, and trimmed the difference to 39-35 by following his own miss on the heels of a previous slashing layup.

Central (18-4) delivered five straight defensive stops over the final three minutes, however, and sealed the outcome as Wagner added four late free throws.

North County (16-7) achieved its goal of silencing the lethal perimeter threat of the Rebels, essentially turning several of their possessions into isolated 2-on-2 battles.

Three Raiders were rarely more than one step away from their assigned men defensively – Wil Claywell on Drew Hamski, Jobe Smith on Breven McMullen and Nolan Reed on Wagner.

That arrangement left Williams and Scherffius against Kekec and 6-foot-5 forward Clayton Crow, and the smaller Rebels more than held their own.

Scherffius scored through contact on a pass from Williams, who then connected from straight away on a 3-pointer to establish a 33-23 lead.

Reed answered with a successful baseline layup, and Crow cashed two free throws on an offensive rebound before the action reached a screeching halt.