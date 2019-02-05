PARK HILLS – The Central boys basketball team appears to have shaken off the frustrating effects of a recent six-game slide, just in time for another showdown with rival Farmington.
The fourth-seeded Rebels defeated Ste. Genevieve for the second time in three meetings this season, riding a strong third quarter Monday night to a 59-42 triumph in the MAAA Tournament.
Brent Wagner regained his shooting touch from the perimeter with five 3-pointers, and netted a game-high 18 points as Central (11-10) advanced to Friday’s semifinal round.
Jake Casey finished with 13 points and four assists, while Trevor Bradley and Cade Scherffius added eight points each. Breven McMullen had seven in a contest dictated by guard play.
Bradley received a friendly roll on a 3-point shot, and later caught a pass to score through contact on a weak-side cut as an 11-2 spurt by the Rebels created a 44-29 margin.
Ste. Genevieve (13-9) competed again without starting guard and versatile threat Logan Trollinger due to injury, and suffered a cold spell after halftime.
But the Dragons were rolling early. Anthony Nash finished a pass from Christian Boyer while drawing a foul, and open triples by Chad Donze and Austin Kuehn highlighted an 11-2 start.
McMullen countered with a basket from the post, and fired a kickout pass into the right corner toward Wagner, whose second 3-pointer pulled the Rebels even at 14-14.
Donze powered Ste. Genevieve with 16 points, and buried a mid-range jumper at 20-19 to put his team in front for the final time.
Drew Hamski struck from long range as Central carried a 26-22 edge into halftime. Wagner opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and Casey slashed between defenders for a smooth layup.
The Rebels earned their largest cushion of 57-34 as Scherffius completed a 3-point play left of the lane with 3:32 remaining in the game.
Kuehn compiled 11 points with five assists, and Sam Stolzer added seven points plus six rebounds for Ste. Genevieve.
Farmington 60, Valle Catholic 29
PARK HILLS – Farmington made its first four shots from the field – three of them within five feet of the basket – and used its height advantage to dominate Valle Catholic on Monday night.
Tycen Gray netted 16 of his 18 points during the first half on the heels of becoming the Knights’ career scoring leader, and corralled 10 rebounds in a 60-29 MAAA quarterfinal win.
Farmington (18-2) was able to pull its starters before the third quarter concluded, and advanced to face Central in an intriguing rematch on Friday.
Two strong moves in the post from Gray bookended a 9-2 opening spurt. He later drew an offensive foul, and the Knights made it 16-4 on a jump hook through contact by Cole Gerstenberger.
Tycen Gray showed his range with a pair of corner 3-pointers, and Brant Gray connected three times while adding 11 points to the victory.
Cole Laurence grabbed 10 rebounds, and Bryce Sancegraw distributed six assists. Farmington entered halftime with a commanding 35-16 lead.
Ryan Grein produced nine points and Nolan Schwent added eight for Valle Catholic (12-10), which only lost the turnover battle by a 15-12 margin.
Grein drained a 3-pointer heading into the break, but the Warriors generated only two baskets in the third quarter and faced an eventual running clock.
Sancegraw and Brant Gray finished transition layups on back-to-back possessions, and Laurence tipped in a miss as the difference swelled to 50-20.
Freshman Aiden Heberlie attacked the goal for two Valle Catholic baskets in the fourth quarter.
Isaac Tinnin countered for Farmington with a pair of late triples to match Gerstenberger and Isaiah Robinson with six points each.
