HILLSBORO, Mo. – Breven McMullen emerged from a quiet offensive evening to power a stunning rally by the Central boys basketball team from 14 points down on Friday night.
Eureka showed poise to regroup from its sudden collapse in the fourth quarter, and the teams needed overtime to decide the second finalist in the Gene Steighorst Tournament.
Trace Ruckman buried tiebreaking 3-pointer from 24 feet, and the Wildcats got two crucial stops on the defensive end during the extra session to prevail 68-66.
Senior center Jack Burke totaled 13 points and 13 rebounds for Eureka (2-0), which advanced to face tourney host Hillsboro on Saturday despite blowing a 52-38 lead with 4:30 left in regulation.
McMullen netted three points over the first 21 minutes of the game, but exploded for 16 in the fourth quarter alone to finish with a game-high 26 along with four assists.
Cade Scherffius returned from a tweaked ankle to score 11 points, and freshman guard Mason Williams added 10 points with six assists for Central (2-1).
McMullen began the comeback by muscling in for a 3-point play, then received plenty of help over the next four minutes as the Rebels turned up their intensity.
Brent Wagner and Tyce Laubinger created second chances by working for offensive rebounds that led to McMullen baskets, and Williams earned an assist after diving for a steal near the baseline.
McMullen drained a 3-pointer to make it 56-53, and Williams poked the ball away from the back side on a midcourt trap for an ensuing transition layup with exactly one minute left in regulation.
After Eureka guard Jhalon Asher-Sanders split two free throws, Central grabbed its first lead since 2-0 as Wagner ended a frigid perimeter slump by striking from the left corner.
The Wildcats answered off an inbounds play as Luke Laudel nailed a wide-open triple from the opposite sideline to regain a 60-58 advantage with 23 seconds left.
But McMullen delivered two clutch free throws after being hacked on a drive to extend the contest four additional minutes, and the Rebels were fired up heading back to their huddle.
Burke dished an excellent pass across the lane to Nate Parker for the first points of overtime. Scherffius tied it at 62-62 from the line after Asher-Sanders fouled out trying to rebound his own miss.
Eureka drew an earlier charging foul against Wagner, and attempted to melt time with long possessions after Ruckman landed his dagger from deep.
McMullen had an opportunity to square the score as Central trailed 66-64, but the Rebels committed a rebounding foul when his baseline leaner skimmed off the front rim.
Marvin Brown rattled in both free throws during his lone trip to the stripe with 13.2 seconds left, and time expired following a late layup as Central had no remaining timeouts.
Asher-Sanders finished with 13 points, and Laudel added 12 to a balanced scoring attack for Eureka, which turned a quick 8-0 spurt into an early 12-4 lead.
The Wildcats were disciplined defensively throughout the first half, often coaxing Central to force tough shots during stagnant possessions.
Brock Evans pushed the margin to 23-10 after Asher-Sanders beat his opponents down the court for a transition layup on an outlet pass.
Wagner sparked Central with a steal and layup prior to intermission, and guarded closely to induce a 5-second violation moments later. He ended with nine points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Rebels head coach Allen Davis switched to a four-guard lineup to start the third quarter, and the offense responded with more activity and success away from the ball.
Williams and Wagner each converted weak-side rebounds into putbacks on consecutive trips. McMullen sank a 3-pointer off a kickout from Williams to bring Central within 32-30.
Eureka countered that initial surge with a pivotal triple from Ruckman before the period concluded, and soon restored a double-digit lead. Burke provided two physical baskets inside to make it 48-36.
The Rebels made 14-of-17 free throws in defeat, and will play Windsor for third place on Saturday.
