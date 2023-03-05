STE. GENEVIEVE – Central forward Triston Stewart and guard Jobe Bryant each made diving efforts to gain control of a loose basketball during a pivotal third quarter.

Their hustle was noticed by unselfish teammates who immediately looked to reward them with open shots on the ensuing offensive possessions.

Central rattled Potosi with mid-court pressure to produce a 19-2 scoring run, and rolled toward a fourth consecutive Class 4, District 2 title with a 78-58 victory on Friday night.

Bryant spurred the fourth-ranked and top-seeded Rebels by scoring 18 of his game-high 30 points in a dominant third period, and added seven assists, six rebounds and three assists.

The conference rivals met just once during the regular season, and the Rebels were challenged into the closing minutes, even after Trojans standout Carter Whitley rolled an ankle and could not return.

Central (25-3) would not wait that long to take over in the rematch, and advanced to face Dexter in the Class 4 state sectional round on Monday at Farmington Civic Center.

Stewart hit the floor while tracking down an offensive rebound, and threw a strong pass from a seated position to reset the offense before Kendall Horton found him cutting near the rim for a layup.

Horton converted a 3-point play on a dish from Bryant moments later, and the Rebels established their largest lead of the contest at 59-30.

Stewart finished with 11 points, and Zack Boyd equaled Horton with 10 each as Central put four players in double figures. Mason Williams chipped in nine points, and matched Horton with six rebounds.

Potosi (20-7) knocked off higher seed Ste. Genevieve in the semifinal round, and rallied for a 19-18 lead on Friday when Gabe Brawley attacked the basket for a pair of made free throws.

Bryant drew a charging foul less than a minute later, and Boyd notched his second basket within a solid 10-0 response by the Rebels following an offensive rebound and assist by Kannon Harlow.

Potosi reduced its 30-21 halftime deficit when Zane West nailed a 3-pointer out of the locker room, but had no answers against Bryant from there as foul trouble began to mount.

Bryant poked the dribble from senior Ty Mills on a sudden double team at the perimeter, and passed from his stomach before hitting a 3-pointer and drawing contact in the right corner off crisp ball movement.

West committed an intentional foul as Bryant looked for his second straight transition layup, but the all-state guard was only fueled to further gash the opposing defense.

Bryant saved possession with nifty footwork along the sideline, then dribbled behind his back to split two forwards on a driving layup.

Williams, who provided a positive early impact on the boards, nailed a 3-pointer from the wing before Bryant drained his third triple at 52-28.

The Rebels limited the number of quality looks for Whitley, who eventually broke out with 16 of his 20 points coming in the fourth quarter. The outcome had already been decided.

Brawley netted 12 points, and Mills added nine before fouling out along with West. The Trojans were hampered by 19 turnovers while Central had nine.

West made a layup off broken pressure after Mills opened the game with a 3-pointer, and muscled in a putback later in the first quarter.

Whitley delivered a dazzling entry pass into Gavin Portell from the top of the circle for a tying 3-point play at 15-15, but Bryant was abandoned on a triple that regained the lead for Central.

Technical fouls were assessed to both Williams and Portell, who initiated a bump after Williams challenged a shot by Whitley with the score at 61-37.

Caden Casey tossed in eight points for the Rebels, who were a steady 20-of-26 from the line.