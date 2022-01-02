Rebels regroup for third place over rival Raiders

PARK HILLS – Whether he received adulation or criticism, finished a winning drive or missed a desperation heave at the buzzer, Jobe Bryant commanded attention at the 66th Central Christmas Tournament.

The Central sophomore guard sure seemed unfazed by the focused scrutiny on Friday evening while lifting the second-seeded Rebels past rival North County 60-50 in the third-place game.

Bryant flustered the fifth-seeded Raiders with creative, explosive drives and pesky defense while compiling 27 points, six steals and six assists.

Central (8-2) neutralized most of the perceived rebounding advantage of its powerful opponent, and maintained a double-digit lead for all but about 30 seconds after intermission.

Caden Casey provided 15 points in the victory, and buried a corner 3-pointer while being flattened to restore a 48-37 separation before time expired in the third quarter.

The Rebels played for a fourth consecutive night, and both teams were tasked with responding from narrow losses in the semifinal round.

Although top seed South Iron defeated Festus later on for its third straight title, a much larger crowd gathered for the approximate 4:30 p.m. tip-off between heated MAAA rivals.

North County (5-6) trimmed a 19-point deficit to one possession Thursday before its upset hopes were dashed by South Iron, but could not produce a dramatic encore against the Rebels.

Bryant sank a floater off subtle hesitation, and answered a putback by North County forward Andrew Civey with an uncontested layup off another of his five second-half steals.

Holding a 52-41 lead with about five minutes remaining, Central gradually extend the length of possessions and converted 8-of-10 free throws in the final period.

Bryant increased a 36-26 halftime lead with a 3-pointer that got a friendly bounce off the flexible rim before getting a steal and score on the ensuing defensive possession.

North County made its nearest approach with a 7-0 surge as junior guard Layne Wigger connected on the run and added a mid-range jumper after Nolan Reed drew a second charging foul.

Wigger starred with 21 points and Jobe Smith added 14 more. The Raiders relied exclusively on three players for scoring until the fourth quarter.

Smith drove and followed his own miss in the first period, then canned a heavily contested leaner prior to halftime. Wigger contributed all three of his team’s made 3-pointers.

Casey attacked from the wing for a go-ahead 3-point play, Bryant drilled a perimeter strike moments later, and a resulting 10-2 surge propelled the Rebels ahead to stay at 17-9.

Bryant connected on a sudden stop and release in the lane, then zipped stellar passes as Grant Manion and Kendall Horton finished cutting layups for a 30-23 lead.

Reed supplied nine points and seven rebounds for North County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.