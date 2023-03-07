FARMINGTON – The Central boys basketball team encountered a growing list of concerns during the first half of its Class 4 state sectional playoff game.

Dexter disrupted the offensive rhythm of the fifth-ranked Rebels, who faced early foul trouble and were conversely being gashed by Bearcats guard Cole Nichols.

But an increase in intensity brought Central some needed normalcy, and the slightest trickle of positive momentum soon became an unstoppable avalanche.

Jobe Bryant overcame some frustration to lead an emphatic comeback, and compiled 28 points with nine assists and three steals on Monday night as the Rebels prevailed 73-53 at Farmington Civic Center.

“I think our defensive pressure turned things around. We were able to turn them over a few times and get up and down the floor how we like to,” Central head coach Brad Gross said.

Caden Casey finished with 12 points, seniors Mason Williams and Kendall Horton added nine each, and Central outscored the Bearcats 32-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Rebels last reached the state quarterfinal round in 2015, and snapped a streak of five consecutive losses at the sectional stage.

Dexter received 28 points from Nichols, who sank 10-of-10 free throws before intermission and handed his team its largest advantage at 36-26 on a driving runner with 5:18 left in the third quarter.

Central returned from a timeout with a different demeanor, and commenced a 34-7 onslaught over the next eight minutes while committing just one more turnover.

“We were having trouble getting the shots we wanted and stopping [Nichols],” said Williams, who missed all of his junior season healing from an ACL injury. “In the second half, we were able to get the ball out of his hands, and our shots started falling.

"It feels really great to be out there with my teammates, just having fun and enjoying every moment of it.”

Bryant picked up two early fouls on hand checks while defending near the midcourt circle, and was called for charging on a baseline drive just before halftime. A traveling violation erased a possession in the third quarter.

But the game began to turn following a defensive stop. Bryant zipped a 50-foot outlet pass that Horton caught and finished through contact for a 3-point play.

Zack Boyd added a putback after the Bearcats lost the ball out of bounds amid a sideline trap. Bryant made an ensuing steal and lobbed toward Williams for a leaping catch and layup.

Williams provided the next defensive spark with a block, and Bryant slashed his way through multiple defenders for a tying 3-point play at 37-37.

“They had a really good player, and he was killing us in the first half," Bryant said. "So we just had to key on him and force other people to make plays. It worked out for us.”

Although Dexter briefly regrouped with baskets from Nichols and Logan Josupait, the Central surge resumed when Bryant delivered one of iconic shots of his varsity career to date.

With time about to expire and Nichols guarding him closely, Bryant used an effective fake and released a contested 3-pointer that swished from the right wing to send a 41-41 tie into the final period.

Casey and Bryant put the Rebels ahead to stay with back-to-back threes off several passes, and Triston Stewart muscled in a putback 3-point play for a 52-43 edge after he and Horton crashed the boards to create four chances.

Another Stewart basket off a Williams assist extended the lead. Dexter coach Chad Allen was incensed, perhaps by the lack of a foul call at the other end, and received a technical foul.

A second technical was signaled elsewhere on the bench as assistant coach Rob Nichols physically restrained Allen. By the time Bryant made three of the ensuing four free throws, the Rebels were safely in front 60-43. Horton added another steal and layup to make it 66-47.

Central (26-3) advanced to face MICDS for a second time this season in a 4:30 p.m. tipoff on Friday at Jefferson College. The Rams downed the Rebels 63-45 in Park Hills on January 10.

“Our defense was big. We started pressuring and getting turnovers,” said Bryant, who was 11-of-16 overall from the line. “Just staying positive and keeping our energy up was the main thing."

Williams opened the game with a 3-pointer, and Bryant found Horton ahead for a quick layup. Central ended the first quarter on top 11-8.

“Mason completely changes our team. Having him back and healthy this year has been an awesome thing for us,” Gross said.

Nichols netted his team’s first 10 points by finding creases to attack. Brayden Pullum and Truman Kropf drained long 3-pointers to propel Dexter (20-9) toward an eventual 30-24 lead.

Solid defensive spacing by the Bearcats confined Central along the sidelines for a while, resulting in a flurry of missed shots until Casey hit from the perimeter.

Nichols answered by racing end to end for a layup, and added two free throws in the closing seconds to punctuate a 6-0 Dexter run.

“We weren’t patient enough at times offensively, and may have been looking for 3 a little too much,” Gross said. “[Dexter] wasn’t making it easy on us.”

Pullum tallied 12 points for the Bearcats, who made their first state playoff appearance since 2004. Nichols grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.