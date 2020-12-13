Rebels second to Eureka at Steighorst Tournament

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A stunning comeback against De Soto helped the Central boys basketball team reach the Gene Steighorst Tournament final on Friday night.

A polished and confident Eureka team would not allow lightning to strike twice. The Wildcats steadily built a healthy lead Saturday evening, and rolled to a 66-48 championship win.

Senior guard Trace Ruckman scored 17 of his 21 points before halftime, and Eureka patiently screened and shot its way to a 33-17 advantage at the break.

Freshman guard Jobe Bryant capped a tremendous week with a game-high 24 points, and made the all-tournament team along with Central teammate Kendall Horton.

The Rebels relied on creative ball-handling and driving to generate offense as Eureka (3-0) eliminated any consistent threat to attack from the post.

Central tied the game at 11-11 when a floater in the lane from Caden Casey preceded a tying 3-pointer from Bryant late in the first quarter.

But the Wildcats dominated the next 9 ½ minutes on a 23-6 run, limiting the Rebels to one field goal during that stretch. Ruckman drained three open 3-pointers in the second quarter.