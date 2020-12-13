Rebels second to Eureka at Steighorst Tournament

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A stunning comeback against De Soto helped the Central boys basketball team reach the Gene Steighorst Tournament final on Friday night.
A polished and confident Eureka team would not allow lightning to strike twice. The Wildcats steadily built a healthy lead Saturday evening, and rolled to a 66-48 championship win.
Senior guard Trace Ruckman scored 17 of his 21 points before halftime, and Eureka patiently screened and shot its way to a 33-17 advantage at the break.
Freshman guard Jobe Bryant capped a tremendous week with a game-high 24 points, and made the all-tournament team along with Central teammate Kendall Horton.
The Rebels relied on creative ball-handling and driving to generate offense as Eureka (3-0) eliminated any consistent threat to attack from the post.
Central tied the game at 11-11 when a floater in the lane from Caden Casey preceded a tying 3-pointer from Bryant late in the first quarter.
But the Wildcats dominated the next 9 ½ minutes on a 23-6 run, limiting the Rebels to one field goal during that stretch. Ruckman drained three open 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Central (4-1) increased the tempo to score on six of its first seven possessions of the third quarter, sparked by slashing layups from Horton and Bryant.
Eureka saw its lead reduced to 40-29 when Casey hit a difficult scoop in traffic, but regained control as 3-point plays by Lake Laudel and Carson Smith fueled a 16-4 response.
Smith finished with 14 points and Laudel added 12 while Caiden Roettig and Nate Parker had nine each for the Wildcats, who sank 10-of-12 free throws in the relatively brisk contest.
Horton provided 12 points, Casey dropped in eight points and Grant Manion grabbed 10 rebounds for Central. Senior center Tyce Laubinger was shut out after posting a double-double in the opening round.
Eureka played the first nine minutes of the second half without committing a turnover. Roetting sank a triple to mark the largest separation at 65-39.
Central 66, De Soto 62
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Central showed a level of maturity beyond its years in the semifinal round to thwart lower seed De Soto on Friday night.
Jobe Bryant exploded for 34 points – including 24 in the second half – and the Rebels forced a flurry of turnovers to outscore De Soto 13-2 over the last 1:27 and steal a 66-62 victory.
Kendall Horton compiled 11 points plus six assists, and equaled Bryant with six steals for Central, which trailed 60-53 following back-to-back turnovers.
De Soto forced an interior pass rather than melting the clock, and the ball was taken away by Rebels reserve Slade Schweiss.
Horton zipped an outlet pass to Bryant for a layup, and the rally was on. Bryant hit from the left corner off a Horton steal, then drained another lethal 3-pointer over two defenders.
Central was suddenly within 62-61 with 31 seconds left, and the De Soto collapse was complete as Horton swiped another errant pass and located Bryant in transition for a layup through contact.
Grant Manion split two free throws after Dragons guard Aiden Blair slipped on a slick spot and lost control of the next inbounds pass, and the Rebels dodged a potential tying 3-pointer to prevail.
Jason Pyatt provided 10 rebounds off the bench, and matched Caden Casey with eight points each during the win. Casey sank an early floater, and turned an ensuing steal into a 3-point play.
Bryant connected twice from long range, and Pyatt added a key putback to help the Rebels build a 28-19 advantage shortly before intermission.
De Soto shifted momentum with a 12-2 push in the third quarter. Senior center Jordan Mertens scored with a go-ahead spin move, and Drake Turnbo cashed in three points off a steal for a 40-35 edge.
Central regained a 43-41 lead on a transition layup by Bryant to punctuate the period, but Blair netted 13 of his 24 points during a scorching segment of the fourth.
Although Blair made it 57-51 favoring De Soto on a steal and layup with 2:51 left. His team could not overcome nine turnovers in the final stanza.
Four Dragons reached double figures as Mertens tallied 13 points, Turnbo chipped in 11 and Cody Petty had 10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!