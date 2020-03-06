Rebels throttle Hillsboro for district championship

PARK HILLS – Breven McMullen either dived on the floor or lunged out of bounds to save possessions on three separate occasions before halftime Thursday night.
His Central teammates sustained that energy throughout the Class 4, District 2 championship game, and a nucleus of five seniors celebrated its second title in three years.
Brent Wagner scored 15 of his game-high 20 points during the second half, and the top-seeded Rebels defeated Hillsboro, 62-44, for the second time in three meetings this season.
Central (21-7) played 15 minutes before committing its first turnover, and advanced to play either Notre Dame or Cape Central in the state sectional round on Tuesday at Farmington Civic Center.
Freshman guard Mason Williams thrived in another trophy contest, totaling 19 points and four assists after leading the Rebels in the MAAA tournament final last month.
He netted three of the first four Central field goals, sinking a 3-pointer, pull-up jumper and driving layup before Wagner capped a 12-5 start from long range.
A matchup between two of the most effective perimeter shooting teams in the region was ultimately decided by production inside the arc.
Central attacked the rim with greater success as the action transpired, while an ailing Hillsboro (22-6) squad finished 5-of-21 from 3-point range.
The first quarter concluded on a defensive stop by the Rebels, who guarded for 35 seconds without allowing the Hawks to release a shot at the buzzer.
Cade Scherrfius double clutched and threaded a made shot through contact to open the second, and McMullen extended a 17-13 lead by draining a couple of fading mid-range jumpers.
The Rebels surged into halftime up 28-17 following a putback by McMullen, who bumped his career scoring total to 1,720 points by dropping in 17.
Hillsboro won the previous meeting 71-70 against a depleted Central roster two weeks ago, as both Williams and Scherffius were sidelined by injuries.
Health challenges were reversed for the high-stakes rematch. Two starters battled illness for the Hawks, who would normally operate with a concise, six-man rotation.
Senior guard Mark Moore, whose 19 points spurred a semifinal win over North County, was held to three. Standing 5-foot-8, he still led the team with three blocks and six rebounds.
Senior center Evan Worley played sparingly while sick, and attempted just one shot. The absence of his 6-foot-8 defensive presence was a clear factor as Central capitalized inside.
Ethan Worley paced Hillsboro with 16 points and Garrett Pinkley notched 14 more, including a triple that trimmed the margin to 33-26 early in the third quarter.
But the Rebels soon seized command. Wagner was fouled on the first of his two 3-pointers during the period, and also sprinted down the court for a transition tip-in after Scherffius came up with a steal.
Williams began the fourth with an explosive layup down the middle of the lane at 47-30, and restored a 54-38 advantage on a jumper after Wagner nailed another 3-pointer.
Four players accounted for the entirety of Central’s scoring output. The Rebels connected on 8-of-8 free throws over the final eight minutes, and were 11-of-12 overall.