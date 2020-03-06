Rebels throttle Hillsboro for district championship

Central attacked the rim with greater success as the action transpired, while an ailing Hillsboro (22-6) squad finished 5-of-21 from 3-point range.

The first quarter concluded on a defensive stop by the Rebels, who guarded for 35 seconds without allowing the Hawks to release a shot at the buzzer.

Cade Scherrfius double clutched and threaded a made shot through contact to open the second, and McMullen extended a 17-13 lead by draining a couple of fading mid-range jumpers.

The Rebels surged into halftime up 28-17 following a putback by McMullen, who bumped his career scoring total to 1,720 points by dropping in 17.

Hillsboro won the previous meeting 71-70 against a depleted Central roster two weeks ago, as both Williams and Scherffius were sidelined by injuries.

Health challenges were reversed for the high-stakes rematch. Two starters battled illness for the Hawks, who would normally operate with a concise, six-man rotation.

Senior guard Mark Moore, whose 19 points spurred a semifinal win over North County, was held to three. Standing 5-foot-8, he still led the team with three blocks and six rebounds.