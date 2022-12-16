Rebels unleash 21-0 blitz against Fulton at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Central boys briefly posed for pictures with legendary Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart, then delivered a sizzling start on the court that bears his name.

The Rebels torched Class 4 sixth-ranked Fulton for 21 straight points over an eight-minute span, and commanded the offensive glass on Thursday night to prevail 50-35 at Mizzou Arena.

All-state junior guard Jobe Bryant compiled 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals to be selected Most Valuable Player.

Kendall Horton added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals as Central (5-1) was propelled by a destructive 28-5 margin in offensive rebounds.

The Rebels played 13 ½ minutes before committing their first turnover, and overcame a rough shooting performance of just 27 percent from the field by hustling to generate 28 more attempts.

The contest helped kick off the Norm Stewart Classic, a three-day fundraising event featuring a mix of relatively local teams with marquee programs from across the country.

Players gathered around as longtime Central teacher, coach and cancer survivor Denny Mills presented a check for $1,000 – on behalf of the school district – to the 87-year-old Stewart for the American Cancer Society.

Fulton (7-1) opened the scoring on a pass into forward Colby Alexander – who was otherwise shut down inside – then endured a 0-for-6 slump from 3-point range in the first quarter.

The Rebels retaliated with a dominant stretch as Bryant zipped excellent passes toward his teammates for quality looks, including early layups by Horton and Casen Casey.

Mason Williams nailed a 3-pointer off a kickout before Bryant turned a steal into transition offense. Zack Boyd made a strip from a seated position, and the third field goals by Bryant and Horton created a 19-2 advantage.

Fulton regrouped on the strength of senior guard Walker Gohring, who suddenly scorched the nets with a variety of jumpers and tallied 14 second-quarter points among 18 overall.

Horton outworked the opposition for his second leaping putback on a tip, but Gohring converted a slashing 3-point play before bringing the Hornets within 25-17 from long range.

The Rebels veered from the dribble penetration and interior passing that clicked early on, and watched their lead further dwindle while going 2-of-19 from 3-point range.

But the third quarter began in encouraging fashion. Bryant drilled a floater and got a friendly roll before poking the ball away for a transition layup by Kannon Harlow through contact.

Fulton eventually trimmed its deficit to 40-34 when a combination of jump shots by Rowdy Gohring and Ethan Milius highlighted a 13-2 push over the final 3 ½ minutes of the stanza.

Central stopped any thought of a comeback by slowing the pace with ball control and holding the Hornets to a single paltry point in the fourth quarter.

Triston Stewart converted free throws off a physical rebound, and Bryant coaxed in a shot from the lane to restore a double-digit separation after drawing a charging foul as the opposite end.

The victory was tempered by a recurring left ankle injury to Williams with 3:32 remaining. The senior guard stayed down for a few minutes before limping cautiously to the bench.

Central, which holds top seed for its upcoming Christmas Tournament, ended with only five turnovers and knocked down 12-of-20 free throws.

Walker Gohring had a team-high seven rebounds for Fulton.