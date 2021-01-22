Relentless North County boys soundly top Rebels

Central possessions were often abbreviated in nature with limited passes and movement away from the ball, as North County guarded tightly and contested anything in the paint.

Caden Casey notched 16 points as a second freshman in the lineup. The Rebels would not have versatile guard Mason Williams available, however, leaving a deeper disparity in overall roster depth.

Central trailed 12-11 after Casey converted two free throws, but two early baskets from Eric Ruess enabled the Raiders to lead from start to finish.

Wil Claywell sank his only field goal from the left corner for a 19-13 margin as the first quarter neared conclusion, and North County steadily padded the difference over the next 4 ½ minutes.

Nolan Reed provided two second-chance scores during the emphatic push, and Conkright raced ahead with a second straight steal before splitting defenders for a layup at 33-13.

Bryant tried to spark Central by sinking a couple of 3-pointers before halftime, but Kekec drained one of his own in between. North County entered the locker room with a 38-21 advantage.

The Raiders forced nine first-half turnovers while committing only two. Central would slightly reduce its deficit by creating steals at a higher rate after intermission.