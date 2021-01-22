Relentless North County boys soundly top Rebels

BONNE TERRE – Karter Kekec is finally healthy and moving well, and the North County boys basketball team is more dangerous than ever.
The Raiders brought waves of pestering defense to turn Central mostly one-dimensional, and avenged their lone previous loss with a 72-54 victory on Friday night.
Kyle Conkright drained three 3-pointers after primarily slashing early on, and tallied 22 points plus three steals to pace a dominant showing by North County (11-1, 2-0).
Kekec was hobbled by a leg injury – suffered during the finale of football season – when the Raiders fell 60-56 in the semifinals of the Central Christmas Tournament three weeks ago.
But the tables were turned for the rematch. Kekec provided 20 points while hitting 8-of-11 free throws, and the Raiders were fueled by the energy of a near capacity home crowd.
North County established a forceful presence along the glass to create numerous second and third shots, and never looked back after rocking Central (10-5, 1-2) with a 17-0 run in the first half.
Freshman guard Jobe Bryant earned frequent trips to the charity stripe for the Rebels, and produced a game-high 23 points. But the visitors struggled to find a steady offensive rhythm, often settling for challenged jumpers.
Central possessions were often abbreviated in nature with limited passes and movement away from the ball, as North County guarded tightly and contested anything in the paint.
Caden Casey notched 16 points as a second freshman in the lineup. The Rebels would not have versatile guard Mason Williams available, however, leaving a deeper disparity in overall roster depth.
Central trailed 12-11 after Casey converted two free throws, but two early baskets from Eric Ruess enabled the Raiders to lead from start to finish.
Wil Claywell sank his only field goal from the left corner for a 19-13 margin as the first quarter neared conclusion, and North County steadily padded the difference over the next 4 ½ minutes.
Nolan Reed provided two second-chance scores during the emphatic push, and Conkright raced ahead with a second straight steal before splitting defenders for a layup at 33-13.
Bryant tried to spark Central by sinking a couple of 3-pointers before halftime, but Kekec drained one of his own in between. North County entered the locker room with a 38-21 advantage.
The Raiders forced nine first-half turnovers while committing only two. Central would slightly reduce its deficit by creating steals at a higher rate after intermission.
Casey nailed two 3-pointers, and Bryant was fouled in the act of shooting on three separate occasions in the third quarter. Zack Boyd made it 50-35 on an interior feed by Grant Manion.
But North County escalated its intensity once again. Ruess capped the stanza with a cutting layup and uncontested basket off an ensuing stolen pass near midcourt.
Conkright answered an aggressive layup by Kendall Horton with his second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter, giving the Raiders their largest lead at 65-38.
Central closed on a 19-7 run, but the general result had been settled. A potential rubber match could transpire at the MAAA Tournament.
Ruess netted 10 points while Reed provided 11 rebounds and nine points off the North County bench.
The Raiders will make up a postponed conference game at Potosi on Wednesday. A victory there would mean a clash two days later against Ste. Genevieve for the MAAA Large-School title.
Horton chipped in seven points and Manion claimed eight rebounds for Central, which has dropped four of its last six contests.