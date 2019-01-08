STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Brogan netted a game-high 18 points with five assists, and the Arcadia Valley boys basketball team downed Ste. Genevieve 58-49 behind a strong fourth quarter on Tuesday night.
Neither team built a lead of more than four points until Arcadia Valley extended a 38-36 advantage by outscoring the host club 20-13 in the final period.
Stephen Pursley opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, and drilled another one to create a 51-40 cushion after Brogan sank a leaner and Daniel Horn made a layup off an entry pass.
Taylon Jones converted two clinching free throws inside the final minute after Ste. Genevieve senior Chad Donze hit a floating shot to make it 54-48.
Horn finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Pursley tallied 12 points and Jones had nine for the Tigers (4-10), who moved into halftime with a narrow 24-22 edge.
Sam Stolzer paced the Dragons (9-4) inside with 14 points, and Derek Morganthaler ended with 12. Christian Boyer chipped in eight points, and Logan Trollinger had seven before fouling out.
Ste. Genevieve gained a 12-9 lead through one quarter,
Jefferson 61, West County 50
FESTUS, Mo. – Easton Null scored 11 of his 20 points during the fourth quarter, and Jefferson navigated its foul trouble to secure a 61-50 victory over West County.
A quick jumper and two free throws from Null highlighted a crucial 8-0 run down the stretch as the Blue Jays (10-6) extended a 47-46 lead to seize control.
Jon Weik finished with 16 points, including seven straight to swing momentum toward the home team. Erik Eisenbeis tossed in 13 points for Jefferson.
Ryan Retzer totaled 17 points and netted five field goals for West County over the final eight minutes. He answered a Null layup to restore a 41-37.
Weik and Null ended a perimeter struggle for Jefferson, however, with consecutive 3-pointers as the contest was square at 43-43 with five minutes left.
The Blue Jays went 9-of-12 from the line in the final period.
Hayden Roney provided 16 points for the Bulldogs (7-7), including a powerful 3-point play just before halftime to put his squad in front 24-23.
Clayton Akers contributed two layups and five straight free throws in the third quarter while ending with 11 points overall, and turned a putback through contact into a 33-31 lead.
West County erased two separate six-point deficits after an Eisenbeis 3-pointer spotted the Blue Jays a 15-9 margin late in the first. Null later made the score 21-15, but Roney sparked a 9-2 response.
Farmington 72, De Soto 51
DE SOTO, Mo. – Senior forward Tycen Gray poured in 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Farmington rolled to a 72-51 road victory against De Soto.
Cole Laurence totaled seven assists from his center position for Farmington (11-1), which stretched a 21-17 lead through one quarter to 36-23 by halftime.
Bryce Sancegraw, Brant Gray and Laurence each finished with nine points.
Clayton Snudden paced De Soto (9-10) with 15 points.
Meadow Heights 68, Valley 54
CALEDONIA – Blake Bollinger scored 22 points, and Meadow Heights topped Valley 68-54 on the road to snap a four-game slide.
Tristen Mayfield contributed 20 points for the Panthers (5-7).
Skylar DeClue notched 21 points to lead Valley (6-6).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Paul 58, Valley 54
FARMINGTON – Hailey Debert shared game-high scoring honors with 19 points, and St. Paul outlasted visiting Valley 58-54 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Isabelle Carroll posted 15 points, and Chloe Propst netted 10 more to give St. Paul (4-12) three players in double figures.
Forward Liz Morris also finished with 19 points, and teammate Becca Williams added 10 for Valley (3-7).
Doniphan 53, Fredericktown 43
FREDERICKTOWN – Although the effort was stronger than the previous night for Fredericktown, costly turnovers piled up Tuesday in a 53-43 home loss to Doniphan.
Adyson Jones had 12 points for the Donettes (11-3), whose slight 20-19 advantage at halftime increased to 42-36 entering the fourth quarter.
Mallory Mathes scored a game-high 13 points for Fredericktown, while teammates Marissa Hale and Kyndal Dodd added nine and eight points, respectively.
The Lady Blackcats (3-9) suffered their fifth consecutive defeat.
St. Clair 35, North County 33
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – North County turned in a stellar effort at the defensive end while limiting St. Clair to just 19 percent shooting from the field.
But the Bulldogs enjoyed a majority of opportunities at the line, however, and made 13-of-27 free throws at home to escape with a 35-33 victory.
Alohilani Bursey powered St. Clair (7-5) with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
Ella Gant scored eight points and Kayleigh Winch ended with seven for North County (8-3). Julia Christopher chipped in six points and Alyssa Huber had five.
