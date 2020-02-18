Roundup: AV boys complete 5-0 MAAA title run

CADET – The Arcadia Valley boys basketball team ripped Kingston 75-40 in a make-up game on Monday night to officially capture the MAAA Small-School championship outright.
The Tigers corralled 19 offensive rebounds, raced ahead 28-11 through one quarter and notched their first unbeaten conference run since the 2014-15 season.
Carter Brogan compiled a game-high 23 points plus nine rebounds, four assists and three steals as four players scored double digits for Arcadia Valley (12-10, 5-0).
Stephen Pursley notched 13 points while Daniel Horn and Andrew Tedford dropped in 12 each. Logan Pennebecker made five assists, and Corbin Rea equaled Horn with seven rebounds.
Matt Nelson had 18 points to power Kingston (9-13, 2-3), which trailed 40-22 at halftime.
Fredericktown 69, St. Vincent 58
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Senior guard Grant Shankle dropped in 25 points to lead all players as Fredericktown outlasted host St. Vincent 69-58 on Monday night.
Nate Miller contributed 20 more for the Blackcats (10-13), who established a seven-point advantage at 53-46 through three quarters after contest was even 31-31 at halftime.
Alex Brickhaus scored 14 points to pace St. Vincent (15-6).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 67, Arcadia Valley 49
IRONTON – Central returned to the court Monday night after winning the MAAA Tournament title, and controlled the second half to pull away from Arcadia Valley 67-49.
Senior guard Avery Norris scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and connected on 11-of-13 free throws for the Lady Rebels (20-4).
Kaley Kimball tallied 13 of her 19 points before halftime, and Sophia Horton added 14 as Central secured its seventh straight 20-win season.
Gracee Smith paced Arcadia Valley (14-10) with 20 points. Kirsten Day added 13 points – hitting three shots from behind the arc – and Katie Whited totaled seven points, five assists and three steals.
The Lady Tigers narrowly trailed 25-22 at intermission before Central surged ahead 43-28 as the third quarter concluded.
Fredericktown 54, Perryville 40
FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore forward Kyndal Dodd scored a game-high 17 points, and Fredericktown built gradual separation from Perryville during a 54-40 victory on Monday night.
Senior Mallory Mathes tallied 16 points and freshman Linley Rehkop added 10 for Fredericktown (5-18), which extended their 28-16 halftime lead to 44-27 after three quarters.
The starting five accounted for all points by the Lady Blackcats as Kayleigh Slinkard netted seven and Evann Davis chipped in four more.
Ciara Ehlers scored nine points to lead Perryville (11-10).
Notre Dame 61, Farmington 35
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Delaney Dohogne produced 14 points, and Notre Dame rolled to a 61-35 home victory over Farmington on Monday night.
Lexi Rubel added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-3), who quickly increased their 30-19 halftime lead. Emily Kellum also scored 11.
Farmington (10-11) received 14 points from freshman Jade Roth and eight by Angelia Davis.
North County 63, Festus 41
FESTUS, Mo. – Nine players from North County reached the scoring column in a solid performance two nights removed from a physical MAAA tournament final.
Kamryn Winch totaled 15 points from the post, and the Lady Raiders topped Festus 63-41.
Kayleigh Winch netted 14 points and Lainey Calkins added 11 to the win.
North County (17-5) built a comfortable 33-15 halftime lead.
Meadow Heights 73, Bismarck 21
PATTON, Mo. – Meadow Heights pushed visiting Bismarck closer to a third consecutive winless season while earning a 73-21 triumph during its home finale on Monday night.
The Panthers (5-15) created 34-13 halftime spread, and were paced by Ashley Gruenke with 38 points. She connected eight times from beyond the arc.
Chloey Hardy provided 17 points in defeat for Bismarck (0-23), which did not attempt a free throw in the contest.