Roundup: AV boys complete 5-0 MAAA title run

CADET – The Arcadia Valley boys basketball team ripped Kingston 75-40 in a make-up game on Monday night to officially capture the MAAA Small-School championship outright.

The Tigers corralled 19 offensive rebounds, raced ahead 28-11 through one quarter and notched their first unbeaten conference run since the 2014-15 season.

Carter Brogan compiled a game-high 23 points plus nine rebounds, four assists and three steals as four players scored double digits for Arcadia Valley (12-10, 5-0).

Stephen Pursley notched 13 points while Daniel Horn and Andrew Tedford dropped in 12 each. Logan Pennebecker made five assists, and Corbin Rea equaled Horn with seven rebounds.

Matt Nelson had 18 points to power Kingston (9-13, 2-3), which trailed 40-22 at halftime.

Fredericktown 69, St. Vincent 58

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Senior guard Grant Shankle dropped in 25 points to lead all players as Fredericktown outlasted host St. Vincent 69-58 on Monday night.