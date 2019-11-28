IRONTON – Nolan Mathes emerged from a scoreless first half by drilling four crucial 3-pointers, and Lesterville outlasted short-handed Arcadia Valley 67-58 on Wednesday night.
Vince Mathes netted a game-high 19 points, and the second-seeded Bearcats (2-0) advanced to meet South Iron for the championship of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
Lesterville found offensive balanced during a key 15-5 run. Nolan Mathes connected twice between baskets in the lane from James Gibson and Vince Mathes to build a 51-42 lead.
Brendan Myers restored a 53-44 advantage while drawing the fifth foul against Arcadia Valley post player Daniel Horn with 4:21 to play.
The sixth-seeded Tigers drew to within 58-52 on a driving finish by Corbin Rea, who netted a team-high 16 points, but could not get within one possession.
Caleb Crowell equaled Andrew Tedford with 12 points while grabbing nine rebounds, and Horn ended with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Arcadia Valley (1-1) competed without all-conference player Carter Brogan due to a knee injury suffered on Monday, but still challenged for a second straight upset in the bracket,
Rea made his first four shots to help the Tigers lead 14-7 through one quarter. Crowell sank a jumper in the paint, and Stephen Pursley bumped the margin to 20-10 with a transition layup.
Gibson finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and kept the Bearcats afloat early on before mounting an 11-0 run prior to halftime.
After Vince Mathes sank a 3-pointer, Myers added two baskets and a tiebreaking free throw for a 23-22 Lesterville edge.
Crowell blocked a shot before attacking for a fast-break layup, and the Tigers entered the locker room leading 24-23 after Rea drew an offensive foul.
Nolan Mathes had 14 points and Myers compiled 11 points with 13 rebounds for Lesterville, which converted 17-of-26 free throws compared to 7-of-15 by AV.
Logan Pannebecker added eight points for the Tigers, who face Clearwater for third place on Thursday.
Ellington 64, Bismarck 29
IRONTON – Junior Brycen King scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds on Wednesday as Ellington eliminated Bismarck 64-29 in the tournament consolation round.
The Whippets bounced back from an opening-round loss to Clearwater by holding the Indians to two points in the first and fourth quarters.
Kyle Conkright added 17 points for Ellington, which surged ahead 21-2 through one quarter and stayed comfortably ahead 33-12 at intermission.
Bismarck (0-2) coaxed 17 turnovers from the opposition, but suffered 26 of its own.
Jase Campbell posted a double-double in defeat with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Dugal provided nine points with eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 44, Herculaneum 42
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Junior guard Maci Reynolds sank a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team rallied past Herculaneum 44-42 on Wednesday.
The Dragons ripped down a couple of key defensive rebounds, and used a late steal to hang on after trailing by five points with less than two minutes left.
Reynolds finished with a game-high 21 points, including 10 of her team’s 12 during the fourth quarter. Ste. Genevieve (1-0) surrendered just seven points in the final stanza.
Sydney Bumgardaner scored 13 for the Dragons, who carried a 25-22 halftime lead and will compete in the Valle Catholic round-robin tournament next week.
Paige Fowler netted 16 points, and Emma Vaughn pitched in 12 for Herculaneum (1-1).
