Fredericktown 72, Ellington 47
IRONTON – The Fredericktown boys basketball team secured its best finish since joining the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament field in emphatic fashion on Thursday night.
Logan Winkelman scored 16 points and Colton Rehkop netted for the Blackcats, who routed second-seeded Ellington 72-47 to capture third place.
Grant Shankle totaled 12 points plus six rebounds, and Nate Miller had nine points. Fredericktown (2-1) would not be threatened after extending a 31-23 halftime lead.
Rehkop opened the fourth quarter with a conventional 3-point play before setting up Shankle for an ensuing transition layup and 53-36 separation.
Dylan St. Clair knocked down a 3-pointer of the game later on, and Winkleman followed his own miss while being fouled to make it 64-41.
Ellington (2-2) was a perfect 13-13 from the line, but struggled to match the Blackcats inside. Starting guard Will Copeland fouled out with less than a minute remaining In the third quarter.
Kyle Conkright paced the Whippets with a game-high 17 points while Brycen King and Austin Grimes provided eight apiece.
Winkelman sank a pair of 3-pointers, and Miller drained another as the Blackcats began to separate near the conclusion of the first quarter.
Rehkop made a steal and layup, then bounced an assist to Noah Korokis for a basket just ahead of the buzzer as Fredericktown surged ahead 19-10.
Shankle opened the second with a 3-point play, and the margin increased to 29-14 after Miller nailed a triple from straight away.
Two baskets and free throws from Conkright helped Ellington close to within 31-23 at half.
West County 57, Arcadia Valley 54
IRONTON – Ryan Retzer scored 13 of his 18 points before halftime, and seventh-seeded West County claimed fifth place in the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
Hayden Roney recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the Bulldogs prevailed 57-54 after holding off a late push by the host squad.
Dake McRaven knocked down his second 3-pointer to create a 55-45 West County lead with 5:50 left after his team held a 33-28 halftime edge.
Arcadia Valley (1-2) answered with a 9-0 spurt as Taylon Jones muscled through a shot from the post, and Carter Brogan knocked down a mid-range jumper.
Jones hit a driving layup to make it 55-54 with less than a minute to play. The Tigers produced a steal, but returned the turnover with a fast-break traveling violation with 8.8 seconds left.
McRaven added two free throws, and the Bulldogs escaped as Arcadia Valley was unable to release a potential tying 3-pointer before time expired.
The Bulldogs (2-1) shot 49 percent from the field and overcame 25 turnovers while forcing 20.
Daniel Horn compiled a double-double for the Tigers with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and opened the third quarter with a basket through contact.
Brogan scored a game-high 22 points, and Jones added 12 for Arcadia Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 39, Grandview 32
STE. GENEVIEVE – Six full minutes of scoreless defense during the second half helped the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team debut on Wednesday night with a 39-32 victory over Grandview.
Maci Reynolds and Sydney Bumgardaner each scored nine points, and made perfect trips to the line as the Dragons (0-1) opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run.
A baseline entry pass from Ella Reed to Jennifer Humbolt pushed the margin to 36-25 with 2:41 to play. Ste. Genevieve held a narrow 18-15 lead at halftime.
Marysa Flieg matched Humbolt with seven points each. Bumgardaner pulled away six rebounds, and Reynolds made a team-high five assists.
Kaylyn Sparks netted 13 points to pace Grandview (0-2), and teammate Sarra Faust added eight.
