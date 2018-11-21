IRONTON – Senior forward Hayden Roney delivered a powerful double-double, and West County topped Clearwater 73-66 on Tuesday night at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bulldogs made 15-of-21 free throws, and including six in a row to cap the victory after a pair by Heath Ayers cut their lead to 67-66 with 1:25 remaining.
Clearwater had possession with a chance to move in front, even after a timeout took away a potential fast break, but committed back-to-back turnovers.
Ryan Retzer was then fouled twice, and finished with 13 points. Roney muscled to the rim for 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, and totaled a game-high 28 along with 14 rebounds.
Dake McRaven tallied 20 of his 22 points with lethal shooting before halftime, as six 3-pointers helped the Bulldogs claim a 40-33 halftime advantage.
The Tigers countered with a 7-1 spurt to open the third quarter, as Ayers hit two driving layups and Benton Lashley sank a 3-pointer.
Retzer made it 50-48 from long range as the lead alternated four times in less than a minute, and the margin hovered between two and four after Tayton Hampton opened the fourth with a three.
Ayers compiled 27 points and 10 rebounds for Clearwater, which nudged ahead 16-14 through one quarter of action. Gage Keller scored 14 before fouling out late, and Taylor Hicks chipped in 13.
West County will play either Arcadia Valley or Bismarck for fifth place on Thursday.
Kingston 67, Viburnum 45
CADET – Kingston dominated the first and third quarters against Viburnum, and rolled to a 67-45 home triumph in its boys basketball season opener.
Boots Jessen scored 17 points for the Cougars (1-0), who surged to a 19-7 lead through eight minutes, and extended a 33-20 halftime margin to 54-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Troy Gildehaus matched Kyle Vandergriff with 12 points while grabbing eight rebounds in the victory.
Ethan Boyle netted a game-high 19 points for Viburnum.
