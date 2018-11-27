Central 59, Fredericktown 31
FREDERICKTOWN – The Central girls basketball team is once again designed to move fast and apply a degree of defensive pressure that makes opposing guards uncomfortable.
The Lady Rebels forced 12 turnovers in the first quarter, and converted several into transition scores Monday night while defeating the host club 59-31 in pool play at the Fredericktown Tournament.
Sophia Horton drilled three 3-pointers, and netted a game-high 19 points while making five steals for Central, which returns to action on Thursday against Perryville.
Sophomore Kaley Kimball scored inside to open the game, and added a putback during an initial 13-2 run that Avery Norris capped with two made free throws.
Aubree Eaton and Madison Holmes broke ahead of the pack for layups and a 23-4 advantage. Central limited Fredericktown to one field goal in the second quarter to lead 32-8 at halftime.
Horton finished off a crisp sequence of passes with her last triple, and notched nine points within a span of four minutes in the third quarter.
Fredericktown received two driving layups from junior Mallory Mathes – who tallied seven points and four steals – plus a second-chance basket by Kyndal Dodd in her freshman debut before the stanza concluded.
Five different players tallied points for the Lady Blackcats after they entered the fourth trailing 51-20. Evann Davis scored off a smooth driving bounce pass by senior Kylee Bastie.
Kimball totaled 10 points with seven rebounds, while Holmes had nine points off the Central bench. Norris finished eight eight points and four assists.
Callie Thurston supplied five points with six rebounds, and drew the lone charging foul in the game for the Lady Rebels.
Dodd paced Fredericktown with eight points. Marissa Hale grabbed five rebounds, and Bastie scored six points.
Arcadia Valley 65, Naylor 39
FREDERICKTOWN – Arcadia Valley regrouped at halftime after a somewhat ragged start, and pulled away from Naylor to win its season opener 65-39 in the Fredericktown Tournament.
Senior forward Jaesa Brockes started her stellar outing from the perimeter, then became a weapon inside after halftime to compile game highs with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
Gracee Smith finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and drilled a 3-pointer along the top of the circle that gave the Lady Tigers a narrow 27-26 lead at intermission.
Arcadia Valley (1-0) threatened to make it a runaway once surging ahead 13-5 as Brockes knocked down her second of four threes on the night.
Naylor struggled with turnovers, totaling 23 overall, but stayed afloat after Faith Sullivan drained a triple and Hattie Day scored off broken pressure later in the first quarter.
The Eagles went 10-of-13 from the line prior to halftime, including six consecutive made attempts from Kaylynn Johnson, and grabbed a 23-21 edge on her first field goal.
Arcadia Valley finally seized total command out of the locker room. Brockes finished an entry pass from Josie Landrum, who then landed a pull-up jumper as an 11-0 spurt continued.
Smith made a steal and layup for a 35-26 advantage, and Katie Whited zipped a slick outlet pass ahead to Brockes after Landrum made a baseline steal to make it 43-28.
Brockes and Smith combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter to expand the margin as Arcadia Valley held Naylor scoreless for more than five minutes to generate another 11-0 run.
Landrum tallied eight points, seven rebounds and five assists despite sitting out the remainder of the first half after collecting her third personal foul with 5:26 remaining.
Whited pitched in seven points and seven assists for the Lady Tigers, who will resume pool play against Potosi on Thursday.
Johnson had 14 points to lead Naylor.
North County 72, Villa Duchesne 27
DE SOTO, Mo. – Kayleigh Winch began her junior campaign with a record-setting performance for the North County girls basketball team on Monday.
The all-state forward dropped in a single-game school record 40 points, and grabbed eight rebounds before departing the action midway through the third quarter.
Ella Gant distributed eight assists while chipping in five points. And Izzy Wruck provided nine rebounds off the bench in a 72-27 victory over Villa Duchesne at the Fountain City Classic.
North County shot 57 percent from the field during the first half to achieve a 41-12 lead. Winch netted 30 points on 15-of-20 overall by intermission.
Current Mineral Area College star Holly Forbes scored 39 points twice during her senior year with the Lady Raiders. Brittany Hedgcorth netted that number versus St. Pius in a Class 4, District 2 championship victory on Feb. 27, 2004.
North County advanced to face Northwest in the semifinal round on Friday.
Farmington 52, Hillsboro 26
DE SOTO, Mo. – Senior McKenna Moore shined with 17 points and 12 rebounds as the second-seeded Farmington girls rolled past Hillsboro 52-26 in the Fountain City Classic.
Macey Pauls scored seven of her 11 points during the second quarter, and Kaylee Wooldridge grabbed 12 rebounds as the Knights (1-1) advanced to face Seckman in Friday’s semifinal round.
Farmington received field goals off the bench from Abby Cassimatis, Brianna Speakar and Pauls during first quarter action, and soon enjoyed an 18-4 advantage.
Pauls sank a 3-pointer after scoring a fast-break layup, and Olivia Busse added a long jumper to create a 25-19 halftime spread. The Knights forced 28 turnovers in the game.
Moore bookended the third quarter with a putback and another basket off an entry pass before hitting four free throws during the final stanza.
Baylee Gilliam provided eight points for Farmington.
Kenzie Baker and Maya LaPlante had seven points each to lead Hillsboro.
Ste. Genevieve 70, Crystal City 29
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore forward Marysa Flieg tallied a game-high 22 points, and Ste. Genevieve routed Crystal City 70-29 in the first round of the round-robin Valle Catholic Tournament.
Jennifer Humbolt scored 20 points, and Sydney Bumgardaner added 13 for the Dragons (2-0).
Crystal City was paced by Kailey Kreig with 13 points.
St. Vincent 40, Valle Catholic 31
STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Vincent outlasted tournament host Valle Catholic 40-31 in the opening round of the round-robin format.
Lexie Anderson and Sara Kapp scored 11 points each to lead St. Vincent.
Mallory Weiler poured in a game-high 13 points for Valle Catholic (0-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
De Soto 45, North County 43
DE SOTO, Mo. – Clayton Snudden caught an inbound lob pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds left as De Soto edged North County in the first round of the Fountain City Classic.
The host Dragons received 20 points from Snudden just before he fouled out, and withstood a desperation heave as time expired to prevail 45-43.
Jordan Mertens provided 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for De Soto, which established a maximum lead at 19-8 early in the second quarter.
North County (0-1) rolled out an entirely new varsity starting five for its season opener, and steadily chipped away to create an exciting conclusion.
Cody Hubbard drained a 3-pointer, and Jon Starkey followed with a putback late in the third quarter, but Snudden beat the buzzer with a driving layup for a 35-32 De Soto edge.
Brandt Vickers evened the score at 40-40 with a 3-pointer, and Clayton Crow sank two free throws with 2:03 remaining to give the Raiders their lone lead at 42-41.
Snudden eventually answered for the Dragons, and Nick Krodinger added a free throw to make it 44-42 before Karter Kekec split a pair with a chance to tie again for North County.
Starkey highlighted the Raiders with 10 points and seven rebounds. Kekec finished with eight points, and Crow finished with seven.
North County will face Seckman in the fifth-place bracket on Friday.
Farmington 68, St. Clair 32
SULLIVAN, Mo. – Brant Gray scored 20 points, and the Farmington boys basketball team opened its season with a 68-32 triumph in the first round of the FCNB Bank-It Tournament.
The top-seeded Knights (1-0) surged ahead 40-23 at halftime, and invoked a running clock late while advancing to face Steelville in first semifinal on Thursday.
Cole Gerstenberger netted 19 points in his Farmington debut, and Tycen Gray ended with 10 points. All 15 players in uniform for the Knights saw game action.
Cole Laurence and Bryce Sancegraw chipped in eight points each.
Duchesne 62, Ste. Genevieve 43
DE SOTO, Mo. – Will Suellentrop scored 19 points, Jack O’Brien tallied 18 more and Duchesne beat Ste. Genevieve 62-43 in the opening round of the Fountain City Classic.
Chad Donze posted 15 points, including 5-of-6 free throws, to pace the Dragons in defeat. His 3-point play on a driving layup cut the Duchesne halftime lead to 39-22 with two-tenths of a second left.
Derek Morganthaler was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line while finishing with 10 points. Logan Trollinger scored six for Ste. Genevieve (0-1), which will face Fox in the consolation bracket on Friday.
