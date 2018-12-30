PARK HILLS – Long before many fans arrived to watch basketball Saturday at the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse, neighboring rivals Central and North County were busy stealing the show.
What amounted to an elimination game in the fifth-place bracket of the Central Christmas Tournament became arguably the most consistently intense battle through four days at the event.
Junior forward Breven McMullen dazzled with a career-high 42 points plus eight rebounds, and the fifth-seeded Rebels emerged with a thrilling 88-82 victory in overtime.
The teams combined to shoot a remarkable 89 percent from the line. Central (7-4) headed there more frequently to finish 40-of-46 while North County (7-5) was a more efficient 24-of-26.
Only 17 turnovers were committed while 15 ties occurred. Central suffered a crucial miscue toward the conclusion of regulation, but survived after capping overtime on a 7-2 run.
Senior guard Jake Casey converted 15-of-17 free throws, and tallied 23 points with six assists as the Rebels advanced to meet Ste. Genevieve on Monday.
He was also responsible for drawing three blocking fouls against opposing standout guard Karter Kekec in heavy collisions prior to halftime.
Perimeter threat Brent Wagner recorded his lone field goal on the first possession of the contest, but Drew Hamski provided 14 huge points off the Central bench.
Kekec, who equaled his season high with 29 points while dishing out seven assists, was waiting to check in when consecutive 3-pointers by McMullen and Hamski pushed the Rebels ahead 65-58.
But the Raiders erased their 7-point deficit over the final 1:51 of the fourth quarter. Kekec scored points on four straight possessions, and cut the margin to 69-67 with a driving layup.
Casey answered with a similar finish through contact for a 3-point play. But a basket by John Starkey and scooping 3-point play from Kekec brought North County even at 72-72.
McMullen hit two free throws with 18.1 seconds on the clock, and regained possession after Kekec lost a dribble off his leg while seeking another tie.
Kekec responded by stripping the ball from McMullen, who then chased down the play from behind for a partial block as a chaotic scramble ensued.
Jaelen Reed missed an initial putback attempt, but netted the next one just before the buzzer after Kolten Poorman hustled down the rebound and fired a saving pass from the baseline.
North County was in front 77-76 at the midway mark of the extra session, but a 5-second violation was signaled against Kekec. Raiders head coach Jimmy Palmer voiced his objection, and was assessed a technical foul.
Wagner made both resulting attempts at the stripe, and the Rebels would not trail again after Casey slashed inside for a 3-point play and 81-77 lead.
The Raiders trailed 86-84 with possession, but Poorman cleared out for an offensive foul with 20.6 seconds remaining. McMullen iced the outcome from the line moments later.
Central achieved the largest first-quarter lead for either side at 24-18 when Hamski drilled a 3-pointer off an inbounds play. Cody Hubbard answered with a triple while falling down as time expired.
Reserve Brandt Vickers tallied 11 points for the Raiders, including seven in a row late in the second quarter. His 3-pointer from the left wing snapped the ninth tie for a 40-37 halftime edge.
Starkey had 12 of his 16 points during the second half in an effort to counter five McMullen field goals in the third quarter. Central entered the fourth with a narrow 55-54 lead.
Kekec went 12-of-14 from the charity stripe before fouling out. Clayton Crow ended with 10 points, and Hubbard drained a trio of threes in defeat.
The teams will meet again Friday in Bonne Terre to begin conference play.
Ste. Genevieve 75, Fredericktown 50
PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve easily handled pressure near the midcourt stripe, and beat Fredericktown to the rim numerous times during a productive effort on Saturday.
Chad Donze made 8-of-9 free throws, and scored a game-high 23 points for the Dragons, who prevailed 75-50 in the Central Christmas Tournament fifth-place bracket.
Christian Boyer added 18 points while Logan Trollinger dropped in 13. Ste. Genevieve (8-3) committed just six turnovers, and will face Central on Monday afternoon.
Donze bookended an initial 8-2 spurt with a jumper and driving layup, and consecutive baskets from Trollinger and Boyer created a 16-7 late in the first quarter.
Fredericktown (7-5) looked for a second victory over a much higher seed after bouncing Potosi in the first round, but struggled to gain traction and trailed the entire way.
Boyer executed a putback amid traffic, and Donze drained his second 3-pointer of the game while totaling 16 points before intermission.
The Blackcats were down 31-12 before senior Logan Winkelman scored on back-to-back possessions, first muscling in a 3-point play before sinking a pull-up jumper.
Ste. Genevieve carried a 38-21 lead into halftime, and created an eventual running clock situation after Fredericktown had briefly drawn within 41-28.
Boyer finished a scoop shot through contact, and Trollinger made it 52-28 on a baseline attack after setting up Sam Stolzer for an uncontested layup.
Stolzer added back-to-back field goals in the fourth quarter for a 71-41 differential, and netted all 10 of his points after halftime. Austin Kuehn chipped in seven for the Dragons.
Reserve center Seth Laut provided four baskets down the stretch, and claimed high Fredericktown scoring honors with 13 points while Winkelman added 11.
Perryville 68, Arcadia Valley 64
PARK HILLS – Arcadia Valley punctuated the first half with a 15-2 outburst, and fell one possession short of securing a second straight dramatic win at the Central Christmas Tournament.
Perryville instead atoned for multiple missed layups in the final minute of regulation, and stayed alive in the consolation bracket with 68-64 overtime triumph.
Jeff Reisenbichler and Chase Brown each scored 25 points for the Pirates (7-5), who will meet JCAA rival De Soto for ninth place on Monday.
Senior guard Luke Savage netted 20 points to pace 14th-seeded Arcadia Valley (3-9), and made a pair of free throws with two minutes left in the fourth quarter to forge a 60-60 tie.
After each team split subsequent trips to the line, Perryville called a timeout to design a final shot. A driving runner was then missed along with an open putback try just before time expired.
Brown, who collected eight rebounds in the game, sank a leaner early in overtime for a 63-62 Perryville edge, and the Pirates withstood two serious threats to hold on.
Tigers sophomore Taylon Jones suffered an empty trip to the line while down 65-64, and Wade Kirn hit both ensuing attempts at the opposite end. A final 3-point look for Stephen Pursley failed to draw iron.
Sophomore Carter Brogan notched 17 points and seven rebounds one day after his stunning, fadeaway 3-pointer lifted AV past Potosi as time expired.
Daniel Horn powered the Tigers inside with 12 of his 14 points occurring before halftime, and Jones had 10 points with nine rebounds.
Savage closed out the third quarter by drilling an open triple for a 47-42 edge, but Perryville needed only two trips down the floor to pull even.
Brown and Brogan exchanged 3-pointers at 50-50, and Savage connected from long range at 57-57 after Reisenbichler fought though a crowd to earn a putback-and-one.
Arcadia Valley committed 13 turnovers, but just one foul during the first half, and trailed 29-20 following a left-handed layup on the run by Reisenbichler.
Baskets from Jones, Horn and Brogan from within six feet trimmed the margin, and 3-pointers by Savage and Brogan delivered a 35-31 advantage to the Tigers.
Kirn tallied 10 points with three steals for the Pirates.
Fox 64, Valle Catholic 60
STE. GENEVIEVE – Class 5 program Fox rallied from an 11-point deficit on Saturday night to overtake Valle Catholic 64-60 in the Warrior Winter Classic championship game.
Sophomore Carter Hoog netted 23 points in defeat for the host Warriors (6-5), who jumped ahead 41-30 at the halftime stoppage.
Valle Catholic also received 14 points from Ryan Grein and 13 from Kyle Gielow.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Howell North 66, Farmington 49
FENTON, Mo. – Isabelle Delarue compiled 22 points and seven steals as Francis Howell North rode a dominant first half past Farmington 66-49 for third place in the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
Maddie Stock added 14 points and Hannah Wilson contributed 12 to the win. Howell North (7-3) connected on 56 percent from the field plus 18-of-25 from the line, and built a 42-17 halftime lead.
Senior guard Virginia Lugo scored a career-best 17 points in defeat for the Knights. Macey Pauls chipped in seven points while Sophia White and Baylee Gilliam had six apiece.
Farmington (6-6) partially closed a 27-point gap with an 18-8 scoring edge during the fourth quarter.
Valley 56, Crystal City 49
CADET – Emma Beers made 7-of-8 free throws, and totaled a game-high 26 points on Saturday as Valley topped Crystal City 56-49 for third place in the Kingston Tournament.
The Lady Vikings starred defensively in the first half, holding Crystal City to two made field goals while securing a 26-14 lead at intermission.
Liz Morris provided 12 points, and Jaimi Tuttle added seven for Valley (5-6).
Kailey Krieg scored 16 points while going 11-of-14 at the line, and Taylor Sloan finished with 14 points for the Lady Hornets (4-8).
Kingston 70, Bismarck 20
CADET – Kingston salvaged a fifth-place result at its home tournament on Saturday morning with a 70-20 blitzing of conference rival Bismarck.
Madison Nelson powered in 37 points for the Lady Cougars (6-8), who surged to a 42-11 halftime lead.
Bismarck (0-10) suffered its 34th consecutive loss.
North County 55, Warrensburg 45
ST. JAMES, Mo. – Kayleigh Winch scored 25 points, and North County topped Warrensburg 55-45 on Saturday morning for seventh place in the US Bank Holiday Classic.
Alyssa Huber finished with 13 points for the Lady Raiders (7-2), who had fallen 41-40 to Smith-Cotton on a buzzer beater in the semifinal round.
