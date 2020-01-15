PARK HILLS – Four members of the current Central boys basketball starting lineup were juniors last year when Class 4 powerhouse Sikeston obliterated them by 62 points.
Revenge proved sweet on Tuesday night for the Rebels, who delivered a rare lopsided and perplexing beating to the Bulldogs following an early barrage from the perimeter.
Central buried seven of their 14 total 3-pointers during the first quarter, and fractured the vaunted Sikeston defense to unofficially shoot 65 percent overall in an 87-66 triumph.
Breven McMullen connected six times from long range, and scored a game-high 33 points to highlight a result that will likely resonate across the state.
Patience within a brisk tempo and quality shot selection marked arguably the most impressive regular season victory by Central (10-3) since some of its varsity players were born.
Brent Wagner tallied the Rebels’ first 14 points of the third quarter after they had established a 49-32 halftime lead, and ended with 22 for the game.
Sikeston (6-4) pulled to within 12 on multiple occasions. Lontas McClinton nailed a short jumper at 53-41, and Clark Stewart hit a spinning shot from the low block to make it 57-45.
McMullen converted a third-chance putback, however, and Central carried a 69-51 advantage into the fourth quarter before stretching the margin to 30.
Freshman guard Mason Williams capped a perfect 6-of-6 night from the field with a 3-pointer that introduced a turbo clock at 85-55.
Cade Scherffius was a key defender both along the outside and in the paint, and grabbed five rebounds while adding a couple of steals for the Rebels.
Central surged to a 25-12 cushion through one quarter as three different players splashed multiple attempts from beyond the arc.
Senior forward Clark Stewart became the top scoring option for the Bulldogs with five baskets in the first half, but every potential push the visitors was promptly disrupted.
Wagner drew a charging foul between successful Williams jumpers that made it 38-22. Drew Hamski also provided three 3-pointers prior to intermission.
Central committed just two fouls in the second half, and will host North County in a key MAAA Large-School contest on Friday.
McClinton compiled 16 points and six rebounds to pace Bulldogs in double figures. Steward finished with 14 points while Payton Howard had 13 and Kenyon Smith chipped in 10.
Arcadia Valley 56, Ste. Genevieve 50
IRONTON – Ste. Genevieve negated the first pronounced scoring run by Arcadia Valley on Tuesday night, but could not match the second.
Carter Brogan and Andrew Tedford sank consecutive 3-pointers during a 14-0 surge to open the second quarter, and the Tigers prevailed 56-50 for their fourth straight win.
Daniel Horn notched a conventional 3-point play in the closing moments, compiled game highs with 21 points and 11 rebounds for Arcadia Valley (6-6).
Brogan tallied 11 points and six rebounds, while Logan Pannebecker notched nine points with six assists during the victory.
The Tigers rebuilt a 34-19 advantage at halftime. They initially jumped ahead 12-0 at the outset, but the countered with a 12-0 surge of their own.
Christian Boyer paced Ste. Genevieve (6-7) with 15 points while Coy Flieg chipped in nine more.
Farmington 89, De Soto 68
FARMINGTON – Brant Gray scored 20 points, and Farmington controlled the first half while racing to an 89-68 home victory on Tuesday night.
Isaiah Robinson provided 19 points for the Knights (7-5), who built a 41-20 advantage by intermission.
Each team produced 48 points during the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Doniphan 52, Fredericktown 31
DONIPHAN, Mo. – Senior Emily Ederer netted a game-high 20 points, and Doniphan used a turnaround in the second quarter to roll past Fredericktown 52-31.
The Donettes (10-4) grabbed a 26-18 halftime lead after outscoring Fredericktown 17-6 in the second quarter, and carried a 42-24 advantage into the fourth.
Mallory Mathes scored 16 points for the Lady Blackcats (3-10), who had an early 12-9 edge.
Kingston 45, Crystal City 42
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Kingston turned in a solid effort on the defensive side of the court, and edged host Crystal City 45-42 on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Madison Nelson carried the scoring load for the Lady Cougars (7-7) with 31 points.
Tania Jenkins contributed seven more points as Kingston led 21-8 at halftime.
St. Paul 59, Viburnum 43
FARMINGTON – Riley Petty tallied 19 points, and the St. Paul Lutheran girls downed Viburnum 59-43 at home on Tuesday night.
Freshman Brylee Durbin added 13 points for the Giants (10-8).
