WARE, Mo. – The Kingston boys basketball team responded from an eight-point road deficit by capping the second quarter with a 24-5 blitz on Wednesday night.
Matt Nelson compiled 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (6-6), who extended their 34-23 lead at intermission by holding the Eagles to 15 second-half points.
Wyatt Jessen connected four times from 3-point range while scoring 16 overall. Terry Mitchelle directed the Kingston offense while netting eight points, and Kyle Vandergriff had six.
Grandview (4-10) began the second period with two quick field goals for an 18-10 advantage.
Kingston made 9-of-14 free throws compared to 8-of-14 by its opposition.
Zach Perren finished with a team-high 19 points, and J.T. Isaacson dropped in 11 more.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 85, Crystal City 22
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Dori McRaven was unstoppable while totaling 35 points, including 26 during the first half, and West County belted Crystal City 85-22.
West County (8-2) raced out to a 61-12 halftime lead while earning its fifth straight victory ahead of its conference opener against Valle Catholic on Friday.
Madalyn Herrera and Claire LaBruyere each scored nine points, and Madelyn Whitter chipped in eight for the Lady Bulldogs.
Valley 63, Kingston 60
CADET – One night after scoring three points during an entire second half, the Valley girls delivered a huge third quarter on the road to defeat Kingston 63-60 on Wednesday night.
Senior forward Elizabeth Morris notched her second 35-point effort within the last week for the Lady Vikings.
Valley (5-6) trailed 30-28 at halftime, but carried the next eight minutes by a 25-13 margin.
Madison Nelson paced Kingston (6-7) with a career-high and program-record 41 points.
WRESTLING
Washington 42, North County 37
WASHINGTON, Mo. – Four falls and three forfeits were enough to propel tri-match host Washington past North County on the wrestling mat Wednesday night.
Jonathon Coroama (120), Jordan Borseth (138), Kyle Cresswell (152) and Anthony Wilson (170) notched victories by pin for the Raiders.
Chris Singleton (126) added a 16-2 major decision, Amos Littrell (132) triumphed 14-10 and Mikayla Whatley (113) was awarded a forfeit.
Warrenton edged North County 38-36 in another dual.
106 – Devon Deckelman (W) win by forfeit
113 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) win by forfeit
120 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) fall Will Kelpe, 1:53
126 – Chris Singleton (NC) maj dec Ben Griffen, 16-2
132 – Amos Littrell (NC) dec James Johnson, 14-10
138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Timmy Boehlein, 1:21
You have free articles remaining.
145 – Cameron Mueller (W) fall Aaron Huff, 0:38
152 – Kyle Cresswell (NC) fall Louis Obermark, 3:45
160 – Nate Busch (W) fall Austin Halter, 2:46
170 – Anthony Wilson (NC) fall Octavio Meza, 1:43
182 – Collin Muller (W) fall Austin DeClue, 0:50
195 – Jose Avitia (W) win by forfeit
220 – Chris Griesenauer (W) fall Mason Lay, 1:18
285 – Gavin Holtmeyer (W) win by forfeit
Hillsboro 35, Ste. Genevieve 30
STE. GENEVIEVE – Zach McNees and Griffin Ray recorded falls, and James Short posted a spotless major decision to lead the Hillsboro wrestling team past Ste. Genevieve 35-30.
The Dragons prevailed in six of the 11 contested matches, but two of the three forfeited weight classes favored the victorious Hawks.
Ethan Odgen (170) and Kaleb Myracle (152) pinned their respective opponents for Ste. Genevieve
Narrow decisions were earned by Gavin Gross 6-4, Dalton McNeal 7-5, Bret Bieser 9-4 and Jacob Dickens 4-2 on an overtime takedown.
Match Results:
106 – Gavin Alexander (H) win by forfeit
113 – Blake Jackson (H) win by forfeit
120 – Gavin Gross (SG) dec Aidan Haggard, 6-4
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) dec Evan Morris, 7-5
132 – James Short (H) maj dec Nathan Selby, 9-0
138 – Jacob Dickens (SG) dec Dalton Litzsinger, 4-2 SV
145 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Levi Wiegand, 3:26
152 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) fall Chase Hollycross-Frank, 1:09
160 – Bret Bieser (SG) dec Nicholas Green, 9-4
170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall John Bennett, 2:55
182 – Zach McNees (H) fall William Vaughn, 0:47
195 – John Moseley (H) maj dec Dale Propst 14-3
220 – Christian Hale (SG) win by forfeit
285 – Jordan Jarvis (H) dec Zach Litton, 5-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.