Roundup Kingston

Kingston sophomore Wyatt Jessen, shown dribbling in a Valley Tournament game last month, scored 16 points in a road victory over Grandview on Wednesday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

WARE, Mo. – The Kingston boys basketball team responded from an eight-point road deficit by capping the second quarter with a 24-5 blitz on Wednesday night.

Matt Nelson compiled 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (6-6), who extended their 34-23 lead at intermission by holding the Eagles to 15 second-half points.

Wyatt Jessen connected four times from 3-point range while scoring 16 overall. Terry Mitchelle directed the Kingston offense while netting eight points, and Kyle Vandergriff had six.

Grandview (4-10) began the second period with two quick field goals for an 18-10 advantage.

Kingston made 9-of-14 free throws compared to 8-of-14 by its opposition.

Zach Perren finished with a team-high 19 points, and J.T. Isaacson dropped in 11 more.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West County 85, Crystal City 22

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Dori McRaven was unstoppable while totaling 35 points, including 26 during the first half, and West County belted Crystal City 85-22.

West County (8-2) raced out to a 61-12 halftime lead while earning its fifth straight victory ahead of its conference opener against Valle Catholic on Friday.

Madalyn Herrera and Claire LaBruyere each scored nine points, and Madelyn Whitter chipped in eight for the Lady Bulldogs.

Valley 63, Kingston 60

CADET – One night after scoring three points during an entire second half, the Valley girls delivered a huge third quarter on the road to defeat Kingston 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Senior forward Elizabeth Morris notched her second 35-point effort within the last week for the Lady Vikings.

Valley (5-6) trailed 30-28 at halftime, but carried the next eight minutes by a 25-13 margin.

Madison Nelson paced Kingston (6-7) with a career-high and program-record 41 points.

WRESTLING

Washington 42, North County 37

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Four falls and three forfeits were enough to propel tri-match host Washington past North County on the wrestling mat Wednesday night.

Jonathon Coroama (120), Jordan Borseth (138), Kyle Cresswell (152) and Anthony Wilson (170) notched victories by pin for the Raiders.

Chris Singleton (126) added a 16-2 major decision, Amos Littrell (132) triumphed 14-10 and Mikayla Whatley (113) was awarded a forfeit.

Warrenton edged North County 38-36 in another dual.

106 – Devon Deckelman (W) win by forfeit

113 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) win by forfeit

120 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) fall Will Kelpe, 1:53

126 – Chris Singleton (NC) maj dec Ben Griffen, 16-2

132 – Amos Littrell (NC) dec James Johnson, 14-10

138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Timmy Boehlein, 1:21

145 – Cameron Mueller (W) fall Aaron Huff, 0:38

152 – Kyle Cresswell (NC) fall Louis Obermark, 3:45

160 – Nate Busch (W) fall Austin Halter, 2:46

170 – Anthony Wilson (NC) fall Octavio Meza, 1:43

182 – Collin Muller (W) fall Austin DeClue, 0:50

195 – Jose Avitia (W) win by forfeit

220 – Chris Griesenauer (W) fall Mason Lay, 1:18

285 – Gavin Holtmeyer (W) win by forfeit

Hillsboro 35, Ste. Genevieve 30

STE. GENEVIEVE – Zach McNees and Griffin Ray recorded falls, and James Short posted a spotless major decision to lead the Hillsboro wrestling team past Ste. Genevieve 35-30.

The Dragons prevailed in six of the 11 contested matches, but two of the three forfeited weight classes favored the victorious Hawks.

Ethan Odgen (170) and Kaleb Myracle (152) pinned their respective opponents for Ste. Genevieve

Narrow decisions were earned by Gavin Gross 6-4, Dalton McNeal 7-5, Bret Bieser 9-4 and Jacob Dickens 4-2 on an overtime takedown.

Match Results:

106 – Gavin Alexander (H) win by forfeit

113 – Blake Jackson (H) win by forfeit

120 – Gavin Gross (SG) dec Aidan Haggard, 6-4

126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) dec Evan Morris, 7-5

132 – James Short (H) maj dec Nathan Selby, 9-0

138 – Jacob Dickens (SG) dec Dalton Litzsinger, 4-2 SV

145 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Levi Wiegand, 3:26

152 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) fall Chase Hollycross-Frank, 1:09

160 – Bret Bieser (SG) dec Nicholas Green, 9-4

170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall John Bennett, 2:55

182 – Zach McNees (H) fall William Vaughn, 0:47

195 – John Moseley (H) maj dec Dale Propst 14-3

220 – Christian Hale (SG) win by forfeit

285 – Jordan Jarvis (H) dec Zach Litton, 5-4

