CALEDONIA – Kingston utilized the expanse of the perimeter to create quality shots, and maximized rare steals for transition layups during key stretches on Thursday night.
The Cougars outscored their chief conference rivals 20-7 over the final 10 ½ minutes, and topped Valley 62-40 for third place in the 30th annual Valley boys tournament.
Sophomore center Matt Nelson registered game highs with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Kyle Vandergriff scored 16 for Kingston (3-1).
Terry Mitchelle was crucial in helping the Cougars swing the ball quickly from side to side, and finished with nine points and six assists.
Valley (1-4) stayed within 42-33 when Ethan Matthews found Isaiah Gallaher ahead of the pack for an uncontested layup deep into the third quarter.
But the host school lost steam as Kingston answered with a brief 7-0 spurt. Vandergriff finished a nifty baseline reverse and Mitchelle added a fast-break layup before drawing a charge along the 3-point arc.
Nelson made it 58-38 on putback with 2:57 remaining, and set a methodical pace toward an eventual double-double compared to his school-record, 47-point outburst in the first round.
Keith Jessen added eight points, and Troy Gildehaus chipped in nine rebounds plus four assists. Kingston never trailed in the contest.
The Vikings featured their own threat from the post, as Skylar DeClue netted 12 of his 14 points during the first half. But the team generated just 15 points after intermission.
Colby Maxwell brought Valley even at 9-9 with a 3-pointer, and DeClue sank a 12-foot jumper to make it 11-11 late in the first quarter.
Vandergriff responded from long range on a kickout pass from Jessen, who then opened the second stanza with his own corner triple.
The teams alternated three extended scoring runs prior to halftime. Kingston built a 21-11 cushion after tallying 10 straight points.
Matthews used a quick catch and attack for a 3-point play, and Stetson McCoy added another basket from the paint during a 9-0 Valley retaliation.
The Vikings had just nine turnovers for the night, but Gildehaus and Dylan Morrison made back-to-back steals near midcourt to hit layups and restore a 31-20 margin after Nelson drained two straight shots.
McCoy totaled 11 points and nine rebounds for Valley, and cut the halftime deficit to 31-25 following a deep 3-pointer. Tyler Courtway dished out four assists.
Top-seeded Bunker walloped Bourbon 63-34 in the championship game, avenging a loss from last year’s tourney finale.
Sullivan 46, Farmington 41
SULLIVAN, Mo. – Farmington nearly forced overtime against the host squad at the FCNB Bank-It Classic, but a tying 3-point attempt would not stay down just before time expired.
Sullivan got 15 points from Owen Farrell plus 13 more from Dillon Farrell, and sank two insurance free throws to secure a 46-41 semifinal triumph.
The rematch of last year’s championship game with several new faces on each side was tied 20-20 at halftime. Sullivan emerged from the third quarter with a 31-25 lead.
J.P. Ruble scored 10 points and Jonah Burgess netted nine for the Knights (1-1), who dropped into the third-place game against Waynesville on Friday.
St. Clair defeated Potosi 64-61 for seventh place.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
You have free articles remaining.
Central 72, Fredericktown 50
FREDERICKTOWN – Sophia Horton scored 28 points on Thursday night as top-seeded Central rolled past the host squad 72-50 during pool play at the Fredericktown girls tournament.
Kaley Kimball tallied 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter as the Lady Rebels established a 22-12 lead. A likewise productive second stanza helped create a 43-28 margin at the break.
Horton notched nine points during each of the middle quarters after sinking a couple of early 3-pointers.
Avery Norris provided 10 points in the victory. Central (3-0) will face Arcadia Valley in the championship game on Saturday afternoon.
Mallory Mathes paced Fredericktown (1-2) for the second straight contest with 16 points. The Lady Blackcats landed in a fifth-place matchup with Perryville.
Kyndal Dodd added 10 points while Kayleigh Slinkard and Linley Rehkop scored eight each.
Arcadia Valley 61, Naylor 49
FREDERICKTOWN – Junior guard Gracee Smith scored a career-high 31 points Thursday night to propel Arcadia Valley into the Fredericktown Tournament title game.
The Lady Tigers made the first two field goals of the game, and led wire to wire while defeating Naylor 61-49 for first place in their three-team pool.
Smith finished 11-of-18 from the field, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers. AV maintained a 32-25 edge at halftime and 45-38 through three quarters before gaining some late separation.
Senior forward Kirsten Day posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Katie Whited added 10 points, five assists and three steals during the win.
Arcadia Valley (2-0) overcame 19 turnovers, and surged to an 18-4 advantage behind an 11-0 run that spanned nearly four minutes of the opening period.
The Lady Tigers will face Central on Saturday while Naylor (1-1) takes on Potosi for third place.
Ste. Genevieve 70, Valle Catholic 43
STE. GENEVIEVE – Megan Aubuchon shined in transition to post 18 of her 22 points during the first half, and the Ste. Genevieve girls won another Valle Catholic tournament crown.
Teammates Maci Reynolds and Sydney Bumgardaner joined Aubuchon on the all-tournament team after the Dragons defeated the host squad 70-43.
Ste. Genevieve (4-0) seized control with a 22-10 lead through one quarter, and pushed the difference to 37-16 by halftime.
Reynolds netted nine of her 16 points during the opening stanza, and Marysa Flieg tallied 10 more. The Dragons were a solid 13-of-16 from the line.
Mallory Weiler sank four 3-pointers after intermission to score a team-high 12, and was selected for all-tourney honors with Rachel Loida and Riley Siebert for Valle Catholic (1-2).
Mia Weiler finished with 11 points, and Hannah Fowler chipped in eight.
St. Vincent finished second in the round-robin format after topping Crystal City 63-37. Lacey Best and Genevieve Lipe were all-tournament selections for the Indians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.